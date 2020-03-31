1. ALABAMA

It was a close call here but Nick Saban's squad gets the nod. Goodwine has grown very close with the Alabama coaching staff and he's been in frequent touch with them since last summer. He's been on campus before and clearly enjoyed himself but he hasn't been back in a little while. Expect Goodwine to work on scheduling another visit for the fall.

2. LSU

LSU is the only school on this list that Goodwine hasn't visited yet but the Tigers are all over him. Ed Orgeron made sure to stop by his school the last time he was in the area. Coach O's enthusiasm is something that's really attractive to Goodwine and he sees an opportunity to be very successful at LSU. A visit to Baton Rouge will be key in LSU's pursuit of Goodwine but any plans for that trip are on hold until the end of the recruiting dead period.

3. OKLAHOMA

The Sooners started recruiting Goodwine early in the process and have built some strong relationships with him. The coaching staff made it clear to him that there is an opportunity for early playing time and Goodwine really likes that. Parks, his former teammate, is helping the coaching staff recruit Goodwine but the competition for his commitment is fierce and the Sooners have some ground to make up.

4. GEORGIA

Goodwine sees a good fit at Georgia and knows he could excel there. The Dawgs are always looking for defensive linemen with Goodwine's versatile skill set and they'd love to be able to plug him into their lineup. Expect Georgia to make a push for him to get back on campus this fall. Until then, Kirby Smart and his staff are going to have to try to strengthen their relationships with Goodwine and his family.

5. TEXAS A&M