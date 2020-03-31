Ranking the Contenders: Four-star DE Monkell Goodwine
The top programs from around the country got an early look at Monkell Goodwine because they were already stopping by Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy to see former teammates Aaryn Parks, who signed with Oklahoma, and Josh Moten, who signed with Texas A&M.
Goodwine’s recruitment has already taken some twists and turns but the defensive end could be getting ready for the next step in his recruitment by announcing a new short list in the coming days or weeks.
1. ALABAMA
It was a close call here but Nick Saban’s squad gets the nod. Goodwine has grown very close with the Alabama coaching staff and he’s been in frequent touch with them since last summer. He’s been on campus before and clearly enjoyed himself but he hasn’t been back in a little while. Expect Goodwine to work on scheduling another visit for the fall.
2. LSU
LSU is the only school on this list that Goodwine hasn’t visited yet but the Tigers are all over him. Ed Orgeron made sure to stop by his school the last time he was in the area. Coach O’s enthusiasm is something that's really attractive to Goodwine and he sees an opportunity to be very successful at LSU.
A visit to Baton Rouge will be key in LSU's pursuit of Goodwine but any plans for that trip are on hold until the end of the recruiting dead period.
3. OKLAHOMA
The Sooners started recruiting Goodwine early in the process and have built some strong relationships with him. The coaching staff made it clear to him that there is an opportunity for early playing time and Goodwine really likes that.
Parks, his former teammate, is helping the coaching staff recruit Goodwine but the competition for his commitment is fierce and the Sooners have some ground to make up.
4. GEORGIA
Goodwine sees a good fit at Georgia and knows he could excel there. The Dawgs are always looking for defensive linemen with Goodwine’s versatile skill set and they’d love to be able to plug him into their lineup. Expect Georgia to make a push for him to get back on campus this fall. Until then, Kirby Smart and his staff are going to have to try to strengthen their relationships with Goodwine and his family.
5. TEXAS A&M
The Aggies made a great early impression with Goodwine and are still very serious contenders. He came away from his last visit to College Station really impressed with the program, the facilities, and the coaches.
Moten, his former teammate, continues to sing Texas A&M’s praises and knows he could be a success playing for Jimbo Fisher and his coaching staff. Ohio State, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee are also in the picture and could move up Goodwine’s list as the cycle progresses.