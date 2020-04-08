There were suggestions that West Bloomfield, Mich., running back Donovan Edwards was close to making a commitment about a month back. The four-star dismissed that speculation, however, insisting a decision is not likely until senior year. There is a lot of recruiting yet to be done with Edwards, but here is how we would rank his top contenders at this point.

1. Michigan

Michigan has long been considered a top, if not the top, contender for the in-state four-star, but more recently Ohio State started to become the pick du jour of recruiting observers. When Ohio State landed two four-star backs in the 2021 class last month, that again brings Michigan to the fore as the most popular pick for Edwards. It is far from a sure thing and there is plenty of recruiting to be done, but the Wolverines have made sure the local product knows he is a priority, and that relationship has been strong throughout.

2. Georgia

The Midwest schools have received the most attention when talk about Edwards’ top contenders ensues, but Georgia has quietly been a constant threat to land the Detroit-area running back. He received an offer from the Bulldogs last summer not long after visiting Athens, and that relationship has remained strong throughout the last eight months. I’m starting with Georgia when talking about schools outside the Midwest which have the best shot of landing Edwards, and there is no hesitation on his part to play further from home for the right fit.

3. Oklahoma

Oklahoma may have been higher on this list had Edwards been able to take a planned spring visit tour that included stops at both Texas and Oklahoma. The Sooners are on the rise in this recruitment after offering Edwards in January. He has really clicked with new running backs coach Demarco Murray, and the pair talk often. The only issue is Edwards has yet to visit Norman, but with plans to take his recruitment into his senior year there is still time for that.

4. Alabama

Edwards visited Alabama on that same swing through the South when he saw Georgia last summer. The Crimson Tide did not offer right away, though, coming through just this past winter. With a recruitment expected to last into next fall or longer, that should not hurt the Crimson Tide, but he may not feel the same level of intensity in Alabama’s interest as he does from other schools on this list. The school’s running back tradition is very strong, though, and includes a Heisman Trophy winner from Edwards’ home state.

5. Florida

Similar to Oklahoma, Florida is a school that has touched off a spark of interest in Edwards, but has not been able to host the four-star running back for a visit. A visit was supposed to take place during Edwards’ spring break this month, but the coronavirus-initiated dead period canceled those plans. When Edwards starts to set official visits, Florida is a likely destination because his connection with that coaching staff is strong. A trip could even happen this summer if the NCAA re-opens visits by that time.

6. NOTRE DAME