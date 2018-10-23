If what Kirby Smart says is true, defensive lineman Jordan Davis has made quite the transformation.

It wasn’t that long ago that Smart lamented about the freshman’s physical condition and lack of stamina. As a result, Davis spent most of his days on the Bulldogs' scout team, helping to prep Georgia’s starting offensive line.

Apparently, that's no longer the case.

When asked about Davis following Tuesday’s practice, Smart said the 320-pounder may be one of the best-conditioned players on the team.

"He may be one of our best-conditioned players now because he spends all his time conditioning. The big goal for him was all along so it makes me wonder, shouldn’t every guy be doing what he’s doing?” Smart said.

“He doesn’t play a lot on third down, but he plays really hard when he’s in. He’s able to sustain better. He runs a lot on his own. He’ll come in the morning and run. He runs Monday, Tuesday, and he’ll still have practice. He does a lot of running on his own, because he’s trying to maintain his weight, but he’s held well the two games he’s done it. It’s been cooler in both games."

The results have shown.

Davis has gone from averaging only a handful of snaps to over 30 in each of the Bulldogs’ past two games against Vanderbilt and LSU.

“It doesn’t matter where you start, it’s about where you finish and Jordan is a guy that did a lot of scout periods for us, a couple of periods, and got better and better and better going against the first-team offense,” linebacker Natrez Patrick said. “He just kept improving, and when he came back to our field, we were like whoa. He runs every day after practice, gets extra conditioning in. He’s working his tail off.”

Michael Barnett knows Davis better than most.

As position mates on Georgia’s defensive line, Barnett has had a close-up look at the work Davis has put in.

"Coach Smart was just trying to get him to a good weight. When we’re not practicing and working, he’s running,” Barnett said. “That’s a tribute to him and the success to him, fighting through and pushing through.”

At a reported 340 pounds when he first arrived on campus in late May, Davis is listed as a svelte 320 on Georgia’s pre-game notes for Saturday’s game against Florida (3:39, CBS).

“He’s like any guy who comes out of high school and into college. He hit a little wall, but he’s pushing through it pretty well,” Barnett said. “He’s learning the playbook, learning the system, and learning college speed tempo.”

Although his stats may not show it, Davis’ ability to take on double-teams to free up other teammates to make plays has not gone unnoticed.

“It’s helping us a lot, because it's a guy his size, and stepping up like that,” Barnett said. “I think it’s going to be great, because down the line he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Smart agreed.

“Jordan’s development has been a big bonus for us,” Smart said. “Go back to that game (LSU), and he played well. He held up on blocks. We just need more guys to play that have big bodies and build the wall that we want to build, and not let backs through there.”