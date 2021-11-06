Quarterback runs sting Georgia despite win over Missouri

On Saturday against Missouri, the Tigers used the quarterback run game to great effect. That's an area Georgia will need to address before it makes the trip to Knoxville next weekend.

The group has had its issues, however minor, at points this season. South Carolina hit a few deep passes. Kentucky managed a pair of long scoring drives. Even though the Bulldogs have yet to allow an opponent to score 14 points this season, there have been things to nitpick with the group.

Georgia's defense has been outstanding all season. However, the unit hasn't been entirely flawless.

Of Missouri's 121 rushing yards, 74 came from quarterbacks. Tyler Macon rushed for 42 yards on 11 carries, and Brady Cook notched 32 yards on 10 carries.

Macon especially gashed the Bulldogs with his legs. On the second play of the game, he picked up 9 yards on a quarterback keeper. Later, on a third-and-6, Macon ran for 20 yards to extend a drive that eventually ended in a field goal.

"I thought we were running up the field," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "We had two times where we didn’t get in our gaps, and you have to be disciplined. Everybody on the field has to do their job or you have a hole. We had a couple of holes there early where they gashed us, because we had guys running up the field. You can’t be selfish. You have to buy into your job and do your job."

Inside linebacker Quay Walker said the Bulldogs didn't find out until Friday afternoon that Missouri starter Connor Bazelak would not play. Still, they prepared for the Tigers to rotate Macon and Cook.

The Bulldogs expected Macon to run and use his legs. Cook, however, surprised Georgia with his ability to hurt the defense running the ball.

Smart's comment of not being selfish relates to edge players trying to get upfield for sacks. Several of Missouri's quarterback runs were draws, where the Tigers allowed defenders to get upfield before the quarterback took off with the ball.

"That’s one of those things you have some people playing the QB spy and some people doing the stunts up front," outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. "We’ve 100 percent got to get that fixed. We’ve always got guys that do their job, and we have guys that we trust to do their job."

Walker said the defense does at times employ a "spy" on the quarterback. He noted that it all depends on down and distance, along with where the ball is on the field.

Smart added Missouri did a good job of sprinkling in passing options with the quarterback runs. The Tigers, like many modern offenses, "make it hard to be right."

Whatever the issues against Missouri, Georgia will need to get them fixed in a hurry. The Bulldogs will be tested in a big way once again next Saturday against Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Hooker has started the last six games for the Volunteers heading into their showdown on Saturday night with Kentucky. In those games, he's averaging 15.5 rush attempts and 61.3 rushing yards per game.

That will once again be a stern test for a Georgia defense that has been strong much of the season. In Smart's eyes, a return to form all starts up front.

"When the quarterback can run the ball, you’ve got to treat it like an extra hat," Smart said. "You’ve got to use an extra person in the run game to try to stop them. We’re usually pretty good at that, because we’re really physical up front. But somebody’s got to win on both sides of a block if the quarterback’s running the ball."