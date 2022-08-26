Georgia is once again starting its season in Atlanta. For the second time in the Kirby Smart era, the Bulldogs are starting their campaign in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. Georgia beat North Carolina in the game to begin the 2016 season. The 2020 schedule also had Georgia playing Virginia in the game, but Covid-19 resulted in the contest being canceled. Ahead of this year's season opener with Oregon, UGASports spoke with Peach Bowl president and CEO Gary Stokan about how this matchup came about, what the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game means to Atlanta, and more.

Photo courtesy Jason Getz/USA Today.

How did this matchup between Georgia and Oregon come about?

"It’s interesting. All these Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Games are kind of like your kids. They all have a background story, and they’re all different. In this case, in Georgia’s case, when Kirby Smart got the head coaching job at Georgia, he said, ‘Gary, I’ll play in as many Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Games as you’ll have us.’ So we scheduled them in ’20 against Virginia. Unfortunately, we lost that game to Covid; ’22 against Oregon here, and then ’24 against Clemson. Kirby, when he was at Alabama under Nick Saban, had coached in a lot of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Games. He kind of knew what the importance was of playing in a neutral site game like this was, what it did for a team, what it did for coaches, players, et cetera. Ironically enough, his first game as Georgia head coach was in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game against North Carolina, which they won. Kirby’s the only one that’s ever played in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, coached in the Chick-FIl-A Peach Bowl, coached in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game and played in our Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge. Kind of interesting trivia there. "On the Oregon side, I went out to the Pac-12 Media Days. Mario Cristobal was the head coach at Oregon. I had looked at Pac-12 schedules, which I always look at everybody’s schedule to see where there’s an opening in the future. I met Mario for the first time, this is like, I don’t know, 2018, 19, somewhere in there. I said, ‘Mario, I know you’ve coached in our Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Games,’ because he was a line coach at Alabama with Kirby under Nick. I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got Kirby and Georgia coming in 2022. How’d you like to come play against Kirby in our Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game?’ He said, I’d love to, I love Kirby, I’d love to compete against him.' He knew the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game atmosphere, obviously, like Kirby, what it does for a coach and a player, et cetera. Their offseason workouts and being able to coach them week one to week two, for most coaches will tell you that’s where teams get better. You’ve got good film against good players, so you can coach a player up individually and you can coach a team up collectively. But Mario said, yeah, we’re recruiting well, and I think we’ll be ready by 2022 to compete against Georgia, so we’d love the opportunity. So then I followed up with Rob Mullens, who’s a friend and the AD at Oregon. He was all for it. We structured the deal. That’s kind of how it came to be.

What is the mindset toward scheduling Georgia with it being an in-state program?

"Well we did the same thing with Georgia Tech. We’ll have Georgia Tech open the ACC season up on Monday night against Clemson, which we’ve never done. We worked with Todd Stansbury and Mark Rountree at Georgia Tech, and Mike Strickland at the ACC, and [we] said to the ACC, 'Whenever you have an opportunity for us to help you on Monday night, we’d be glad to. The teams need to be close by so they can get here, go to the game, because the next day people have to work. Obviously, we were talking about Georgia Tech, Clemson’s close by, et cetera. They have the unopposed TV time slot at 8:00 in their ESPN contract. We just worked with the ACC, we worked with Georgia Tech, we worked with Mercedes-Benz Stadium to make it all happen on Monday night. We want to look out for Georgia and Georgia Tech when there’s an opportunity. We’d love to have them in our Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game. If it works out for them, we want to try and make it work for us as well.

What is your view on the importance of these neutral site games in the College Football Playoff era?

"Well we’ve, by creating the kickoff game formant, we’ve changed the face of college football. If you think about it, back in 2008, when we started this, there were very few big-time games to start the season. Matter of fact, when I came up with this idea and went to ESPN to have them broadcast the games, they loved, it because their TV ratings were terrible for the first three weeks of the season because people were playing FCS schools. I don’t want to denigrate anybody’s schools, [but] not great matchups, scores were lopsided. I think people stopped going to a lot of those games because with the advent of everything on TV, they could watch on TV. "When we started this, we had Alabama No.25 I think and Clemson No. 9. For two ranked teams to play at the beginning of the season, let alone two brands like that, back then they weren’t what they are now, because Alabama had gone through a drought. Matter of fact, Alabama was 7-6 the year before and lost to Louisiana-Monroe. It was Nick Saban’s second year. By starting this, we’ve changed over time the face of college football. Now you’ve got Notre Dame going to Ohio State in the first game, and Alabama going to Texas in week two. That’s number one. "Number two, in the CFP era that came on after 2008, it came in 2015, these games became big differentiation points and big indicators to the CFP selection committee as to what teams they would select. You can’t schedule your conference games. The conference does that for you. All you can do as an AD and a coach is go out and schedule four games if you’re in the ACC/SEC or three games if you’re in the Big 10, Big 12, or Pac-12 because they play nine conference games. The CFP selection committee rewards people that schedule a difficult schedule. "You only have to go to 2017, when we opened up Mercedes-Benz Stadium with No. 1 Alabama against No. 3 Florida State. Alabama wins the game, does not win the SEC that year. You wouldn’t think they’d get in the CFP. But when the CFP selection committee put their four teams in, they used that game to elevate Alabama and put Alabama at No. 4. Alabama wound up winning the national championship that year. So without playing in our game, they would have not gotten in to the CFP. It’s become a major indicator to the selection committee, that’s number two. "Number three, I think as we move forward, if there is going to be expansion to the playoff, now again, you can lose one of these big games and if you win your conference or lose maybe one other game in your conference, with two losses, you’re going to be able to get into the top 12 teams. That’s why you see a lot of ADs now scheduling big home and homes because they think with expansion, you’ll be able to lose two games and get in, whereas now, with four teams, no team has ever gotten into the CFP with two losses with only four teams. I think that’s why you’re seeing people move to playing home and homes with big-time people. "Secondarily, I think they want to get people to their stadium. To keep your season ticket base strong, you need to have a big non-conference game there. That means not only season ticket money, but merchandise, concessions, donor money, et cetera. It makes all the sense in the world and I’m all for it. I have nothing against intersectional home and homes. We got aggressive back in 2007 when the NCAA, we made a bid in 2006 in the BCS era to host the championship game. The BCS had decided they were going to add another bowl game. They wound up going to a double host model where the Rose, the Sugar, the Orange, and the Fiesta would play their bowl game, and then two weeks later they’d rotate the national championship. That was 2006. 2007, the NCAA legislated a 12th game to the schedules. I went to my board and I said, look, if they’re not going to let us in the BCS on the backside of the season, we’re going to start the BCS on the front side of the season. I said we’re going to play two big-time teams at the beginning of the season. Because the ACC and SEC worked so well for us, and because they only had eight conference games, as an AD if you schedule seven home games, you’ve made your budget. "With seven home games and four conference games on the road, now they had one game left. That’s the game I went after. We created this format, I called it the Daytona 500 of college football. Then I received a cease-and-desist letter from the Daytona 500. But that’s basically what we did. We created the BCS and the Daytona 500 on the front side of the season. Now, we’ve had number ones I can’t tell you how many times. We’ve had No. 5 versus No. 7. We’ve had ranked teams every year that we’ve played the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Games.

What will gameday activities look like?

"What we try to do is create a bowl-type atmosphere for the fans. On Friday night, we’ll have a VIP reception where we host the presidents and the ADs and ESPN and the radio networks and some of our sponsors and our board at the College Football Hall of Fame. Then on Saturday, we’ll have our Tailgate Town presented by PNC, which will have all kinds of interactive games. There will be sponsor activations, there will be food, there will be drink, there will be a screen out there to watch the games prior to our 3:30 kick. "Then two hours before the game, we’ll have both teams down in the Home Depot Backyard. We’ll actually get out, they’ll pull their buses up and led by their band and cheerleaders and mascot, they’ll walk through the crowd and into the stadium through their team walks. Then we’ll kick off at 3:30 on ABC national TV. On Sunday, we will host kickoff game football fest. We’ll close Marietta Street and we’ll have all kind of interactive games out there, sponsor activations, cheerleaders, and Hall of Famers. People can access the College Football Hall of Fame on Sunday."

What does the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game do for Atlanta? How does it reinforce the city as one of the college football capitals in the country?