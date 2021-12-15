Prospects remaining for Georgia to sign in the 2022 class

The 2022 class will not be completed by the end of the early signing period. Even after these three hectic days in December, there will still be work to be done for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Several committed prospects are still left to sign, as well as a major uncommitted target. Here are the names to know looking toward February.

Four-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. (Rivals.com)

Uncommitted prospects

Georgia is currently battling Texas A&M and Miami for Stewart, the No. 38 overall prospect in the country. Coaching changes have played a major role in Stewart’s recruitment of late. Texas A&M lost defensive coordinator Mike Elko to Duke as the head coach. Miami, the hometown program, fired head coach Manny Diaz. Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving to become the head coach at Oregon. The Aggies are thought to have the lead right now, but there’s still time for anything to happen. Georgia will push hard in the coming weeks to receive an official visit from Stewart.

Committed prospects

Smith is an outside linebacker with huge upside. He’s extremely long, athletic off the edge reminds fans of Leonard Floyd. Smith is still a bit raw but could become another strong edge rusher in this class to complement Mykel Williams, Marvin Jones Jr., and CJ Madden.

James had originally planned to sign in December, but opted instead to wait until February. The Tennessee running back will pair with signee Branson Robinson as Georgia continues to stockpile talent in the running back room. Both will have an opportunity to earn carries next year with the departures of James Cook and Zamir White following this season.