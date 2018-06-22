When Greg McGarity interviewed Scott Stricklin to be the head coach of the Georgia baseball team, he asked the former Kent State skipper to lay out what his plan in Athens would be.

It was a successful follow through of that plan which led to Friday’s news that Stricklin will receive a raise and a three-year contract extension keeping him as Georgia’s head coach through 2022.

“Greg was true to his word from Day 1. He said he was going to be patient and let us build this program in the way we wanted to build it, and that was building it through the high school ranks,” Stricklin told UGASports. “It was going to take some time with the way kids were signing and committing earlier and earlier. We knew it was going to take some time and take some patience. I think we all exercised that and I’m very grateful that Greg was a man of his word and gave us the time that we needed.”

The original contract was set to expire after the 2019 campaign. However, after Georgia’s 39-21 campaign that earned the program a No. 8 national seed, McGarity said he felt Stricklin kept his word as promised and that convinced him to offer the extension now.

Financial terms of the extension were not immediately released, but Stricklin’s old contract paid him a base salary of $300,000.

“Everything he said matched up. I knew his first two classes were already set. David (former coach David Perno) had already recruited the group, a lot of them were already on campus, and the group that was committed in November, he was going to honor their commitment and sign all those young men,” McGarity said. “One of his first classes would have been (Adam) Sasser’s class, (Patrick) Sullivan, and others and the big class (2016) with (Cam) Shepherd and (Aaron) Schunk. So really, the plan was unfolding as he said it would. Now, if you look at it from the other side, if he had come in and said I’ll win as fast as I can and recruit a different way, and that didn’t match up, then I would have been concerned.”

According to Stricklin, salaries for assistants and staff will also be enhanced.

“The thing we talked about when I got the job five years ago was building this into a consistent winner, to not be up and down. We’ve had some really high points in our program, but it’s been a little bit of a roller coaster,” Stricklin said. “Our goal is to just be consistent, come back, be a contender, and to host a regional year in and year out from here on out. That’s our goal, that’s what we want to do. I think we set the bar very high with what we did this year and we expect to come back and challenge to be in the same position.”

The pieces would seem to be in place for another solid campaign.

Despite losing senior Keegan McGovern, along with junior Michael Curry and Kevin Smith to the MLB Draft, the Bulldogs return an excellent nucleus of players, led by Sasser, right fielder Tucker Bradley, second baseman LJ Talley, Shepherd, Schunk and catcher Mason Meadows.

Smith, Blake Cairnes and Chase Adkins are gone from the pitching staff, but Emerson Hancock and Ryan Webb are back and should anchor what’s expected to be a strong starting rotation. Rising juniors Zach Kristofak and Tony Locey also return.

Incoming freshmen to watch include outfielder Randon Jernigan and pitcher Cole Wilcox, who was projected by many to be a first-round pick before telling clubs he fully intended to join the UGA program.

“I think we’re going to be a very good team next year. I think you’re going to see expectations from outside the program grow a little bit. I think you will see publications put us in some Top 25s, and things like that early one,” Stricklin said. “We felt we were that good this year, no one on the outside knew that yet. Now, it’s out there, people know we’ve got a lot of talent coming back, we’ve got a lot of talent coming in, and we feel like we can keep and maintain this success.”

Stricklin said the extra years will certainly benefit the Bulldogs on the recruiting trail. No longer will recruits ask Stricklin if he’ll be sticking around.

“That’s something we’ve had to answer, especially the last year, the summer in recruiting. We had to answer that a lot,” Stricklin said. “My answer was we need to have a good year this year. I didn’t hide from it. I said it’s getting to the point where we need to have a good year to show all the things we worked on the last four years are coming to fruition.”