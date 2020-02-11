After taking our stab at projected spring practice depth chart for defense, let's turn our attention to the offensive side. As reminder, for the purpose of projecting the spring depth chart, we will only include players who are currently on campus, not those scheduled to arrive in May. Obviously, some big additions will be included once the remaining players get to Athens.

Jamaree Salyer and Zamir White (3) will both help fill key roles for the Bulldogs this fall. (Chamberlain Smith/UGA Sports Communications)

Projected Spring Depth Chart - Quarterback/Running back Quarterback Running Back Graduate Jamie Newman Zamir White Junior Stetson Bennett James Cook RS Freshman D'Wan Mathis/Freshman Carson Beck Kenny McIntosh/Kendall Milton

Notes

We'll start with the quarterbacks where all eyes will be on Jamie Newman, who comes to Georgia as a grad transfer from Wake Forest. Newman put up some impressive numbers with the Demon Deacons, completing just over 60 percent of his passes for 2,600-plus yards and a 26 touchdowns, along with rushing for over 500 yards and 11 scores. Kirby Smart will tell the media there is a competition for the starting job, but rest assured Newman would not have come to Athens if that was going to be the case. The real competition will be between Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck and probably D'Wan Mathis as to who will back him up. Although there still hasn't been any official words as to whether Mathis has been officially cleared for contact, it's our understanding he's close. If so, he along with Bennett and Beck should have a spirited competition to determine the pecking order for the fall. At running back, the opportunity that Zamir White has been waiting for is at hand. White was impressive in Georgia's Sugar Bowl win over Baylor and will have first crack at the starting job this spring. But he'll be pushed. James Cook's role is finally expected to increase under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who will also take close looks at Kenny McIntosh and early enrollee Kendall Milton. Unlike past years, there really doesn't appear to be a ton of separation between Georgia's top four running backs, meaning for the first time in a while there are a number of ways this competition should go.

Projected Spring Depth Chart - Offensive Line Left Tackle Left Guard Center Right Guard Right tackle Rs. Fr. Xavier Truss Sr. Justin Shaffer Jr. Trey Hill Sr. Ben Cleveland Jr. Jamaree Salyer Rs Fr. Warren McClendon Rs Fr. Clay Webb Rs Fr. Clay Webb Rs Soph. Warren Ericson Rs Fr. Warren McClendon Rs. Soph. Owen Condon Rs Soph. Warren Ericson Rs Fr. Clay Webb Rs Soph. Owen Condon

Notes

New offensive line coach Matt Luke has some holes to fill considering the personnel no longer with the team. But the situation could be a lot worse. The front-line talent is still pretty stout with Ben Cleveland and Jamaree Salyer expected to anchor the right side at guard and tackle, respectively. Trey Hill certainly had his ups and downs at center, but improved toward the latter half of the season and still looks to be the favorite to hold onto the job, although redshirt freshman Clay Webb will also get looks. Getting Justin Shaffer back from looked like was going to be a pretty significant neck injury was a boon. He should hold down left guard. Whoever starts at left tackle will have some huge cleats to fill after Andrew Thomas left early for the NFL. Redshirt freshman Xavier Truss is expected to receive the first opportunity. Truss wasn't the most highly ranked offensive from Georgia's 2019 class, but he proved to be one of the hardest worker. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Truss has excellent length and improving footwork, although he must continue to work on his strength. Fellow redshirt freshman Warren McClendon is expected to rep at both right and left tackle, so keep an eye out there. Of course, once the true freshmen arrive in May, there's a decent chance the depth chart you see could change. Although a true freshman hasn't started at played the entire season at left tackle for Georgia since Trinton Sturdivant did it in 2007, Broderick Jones will get a look--see this fall. Other true freshmen who could break into the two-deep once they arrive include Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge and Chad Lindberg.

Projected Spring Depth Chart Wide Receivers/Tight ends X-Receiver Z-Receiver Slot Tight end Soph. George Pickens Rs. Jr. Matt Landers Sr. Demetris Robertson Rs. Soph. John FitzPatrick Rs. Soph. Tommy Bush Rs Fr. Makiya Tongue Rs. Soph. Kearis Jackson Rs. Fr. Brett Seither Fr. Justin Robinson Fr. Justin Robinson Rs. Jr. Trey Blount Rs. Fr. Ryland Goede

Notes

Of all the positions-we're talking offense and defense-that have a chance to be impacted the most by the arrival of the rest of the true freshmen, wide receiver and tight end are it. We'll start with the tight ends. Again, for purposes of this feature, we're just including players currently on campus, so that's why John FitzPatrick is listed as the starter, followed by redshirt freshmen Brett Seither and Ryland Goede. Once freshman Darnell Washington and Florida State grad transfer Tre’ McKitty join the fray, that's expected to change. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Washington was one of the top prep tight ends in the country, while McKitty-who will be at FSU until May wrapping up his undergraduate work- has over 50 career catches and will bring some needed experience to what otherwise will be a young position for the Bulldogs. The same is true at wide receiver. George Pickens enjoyed an outstanding freshman campaign and is expected to take an even bigger jump this fall. Otherwise, there's some questions. Demetris Robertson still hasn't had the breakout that many expected, while Matt Landers' inconsistencies have been well-documented, although he did come through with a big touchdown catch in the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor. Dominick Blaylock would certainly have earned top billing if not for the torn ACL he suffered in the SEC Championship. He's not mentioned for purposes of his story, but hopes to be ready at some point early this season. Tommy Bush, Kearis Jackson, redshirt freshman Makiya Tongue, Trey Blount and early enrollee Justin Robinson round out the rest of Georgia's scholarship receivers on hand for the spring. If this was all the Bulldogs had to work this fall, that might be a concern. But alas, help is on the way. Incoming freshman Marcus Rosemy, Jermaine Burton, Arian Smith and Ladd McConkey each have the potential to shake up the depth chart and make major impacts once they arrive.





From earlier: