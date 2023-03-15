It was a tough day for Jalen Carter at Georgia’s Pro Day.

Initially projected to be the top overall pick in the NFL, Carter was unable to complete his position drills after weighing in at 323 pounds per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, nine more than he did at the recent NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Carter did not complete in the bench press, the 40-yard dash, the high jump, or the long jump while in Athens. Sources tell UGASports that Carter was having back spasms.

He did not speak to reporters after missing the media session at the combine where he only measured and spoke to NFL teams.

Carter’s draft stock may have slipped since being charged with a pair of misdemeanors on racing and reckless driving during the tragic accident that claimed the life of Devin Willock and former UGA football staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Speaking to reporters, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart he’s been asked a lot of questions about his former by NFL teams.

“There’s been a lot of questions about Jalen, which probably was inevitable anyway. When you start talking about, I got a lot of questions about Travon Walker when he came out,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of questions generally, but with the situation, probably more questions and more direct. You just try to be honest and talk about the experiences we had with Jalen here.”

Smart said his personal experiences with Carter were all positive ones. While he understands why teams may have concerns, Smart said his former player’s want-do and desire should not be a worry.

“Jalen did not have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury. Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in games he was hurt,” Smart said. “The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good. I also think his teammates really respect Jalen. Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him. That’s a lot of things you can say about him.”

Quarterback Stetson Bennett – who was recently arrested in Dallas on a charge of public intoxication – said Carter will be alright.

“Jalen’s a rock. He knows who he is, we all know who he is,” Bennett said. “We know what comes with the territory of where we are now and things that are going to be out over situations, we put ourselves in, how to be responsible and how to be grown men. It’s our job now. I think he understands that.”

According to published reports, Carter will be required to appear in Athens Clarke Country municipal court on April 18, nine days before the NFL Draft.

“I can only imagine what he’s dealing with internally as a survivor from a tragic accident, knowing the outcome of that accident,” Smart said. “There are some mental health things there that you have to be able to help with. I can’t speak to what he’s going through. He’s got to answer those questions. We’re certainly going to try to support him as much as we can.”