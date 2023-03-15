Pro Day news and notes
It was a tough day for Jalen Carter at Georgia’s Pro Day.
Initially projected to be the top overall pick in the NFL, Carter was unable to complete his position drills after weighing in at 323 pounds per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, nine more than he did at the recent NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
Carter did not complete in the bench press, the 40-yard dash, the high jump, or the long jump while in Athens. Sources tell UGASports that Carter was having back spasms.
He did not speak to reporters after missing the media session at the combine where he only measured and spoke to NFL teams.
Carter’s draft stock may have slipped since being charged with a pair of misdemeanors on racing and reckless driving during the tragic accident that claimed the life of Devin Willock and former UGA football staffer Chandler LeCroy.
Speaking to reporters, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart he’s been asked a lot of questions about his former by NFL teams.
“There’s been a lot of questions about Jalen, which probably was inevitable anyway. When you start talking about, I got a lot of questions about Travon Walker when he came out,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of questions generally, but with the situation, probably more questions and more direct. You just try to be honest and talk about the experiences we had with Jalen here.”
Smart said his personal experiences with Carter were all positive ones. While he understands why teams may have concerns, Smart said his former player’s want-do and desire should not be a worry.
“Jalen did not have to come back and play after his first injury, nor after his second injury. Both times he wanted to overcome that injury. He begged us to put him in games he was hurt,” Smart said. “The competitive character he’s shown I think has been really good. I also think his teammates really respect Jalen. Jalen earned the respect of his teammates. They love being around him. That’s a lot of things you can say about him.”
Quarterback Stetson Bennett – who was recently arrested in Dallas on a charge of public intoxication – said Carter will be alright.
“Jalen’s a rock. He knows who he is, we all know who he is,” Bennett said. “We know what comes with the territory of where we are now and things that are going to be out over situations, we put ourselves in, how to be responsible and how to be grown men. It’s our job now. I think he understands that.”
According to published reports, Carter will be required to appear in Athens Clarke Country municipal court on April 18, nine days before the NFL Draft.
“I can only imagine what he’s dealing with internally as a survivor from a tragic accident, knowing the outcome of that accident,” Smart said. “There are some mental health things there that you have to be able to help with. I can’t speak to what he’s going through. He’s got to answer those questions. We’re certainly going to try to support him as much as we can.”
NFL personnel flock to Athens
Representatives from all 32 NFL teams attended Wednesday’s Pro Day held at Georgia’s indoor athletic facility. Head coaches spotted were Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons and Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL general managers seen were Terry Fontenot of the Atlanta Falcons, Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears, and Omar Khan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Participants included Carter, Bennett, Robert Beal, Warren Ericson, Warren McClendon, Kearis Jackson, Kelee Ringo, Kenny McIntosh, Chris Smith, Nolan Smith and Darnell Washington.
Former Bulldogs there included William Poole, Jaden Hunter, Hugh Nelson, Ameer Speed, Kolby Wyatt, and Matt Landers
Kearis Jackson on recent surgery
Kearis Jackson told reporters that he underwent surgery shortly after the national championship to repair a dislocated wrist. The injury took place in the fourth quarter of the win over Texas Christian.
Jackson was able to take part in all the drills Tuesday, though he admitted his wrist was still a little stiff.
Darnell Washington clarifies height/weight
Tight end Darnell Washington said the height and weight listed for him at the NFL Combine was all wrong.
Numbers released in Indianapolis had the Las Vegas native at 6-foot-6 5/8 and 264 pounds.
Tuesday, Washington said his height is actually 6-7 and he weighs 272.
Kenny McIntosh works on improving 40 time
Running back Kenny McIntosh said his biggest goal coming into Pro Day was improving his time in the 40-yard dash.
Although times at pro day are not made public, he feels he ran better in Athens than he did at the combine when he posted an official 4.62.
“I’m waiting to see that still, but it felt good,” said McIntosh, who said he jumped 9-5 in the broad jump and had 16 reps on the bench press.
… Kelee Ringo said he matched his broad jump at the Combine with a 10-2.
No 40 time necessary for Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith did not run the 40-yard dash Wednesday. After posing a jaw-dropping 4.39 in the combine, there was no need.
“I didn’t do any 40s and I really did just field work today,” Smith said. “I didn’t do field work in Indy; I wanted to do that here, so that was about it.”
Smith said he wanted to showcase to scouts that he’s “the most athletic outside linebacker that they’ve seen in some time,” he said. “I can run, I can bend, I can be just like Von Miller.”