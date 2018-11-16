Preview: UMass at No. 5 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: 4 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 9-1; UMass 4-7
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Laura Rutledge); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle).
THE GAME
At Georgia, there’s no such thing as status quo.
That’s particularly true when it comes to playing time, and the requirement of earning it through practice performance. It doesn’t matter where a player sits on the depth chart to start the year. If you work hard and compete, your time will come.
Even as No. 5 Georgia gets ready to play its 11th game, positions continue to be up for grabs.
"All of them. Every position on our team—every week, inside backer, every week, outside backer. At outside backer, probably more the second and third than the first,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Defensive line. We've had changes in the defensive line, too. Y'all don't write about who starts there, but we've had a lot of changes. Secondary? We've had a lot of battles at safety, and rotating the dime, nickel, and star.”
There’s no shortage of examples for the Bulldogs (9-1), who host UMass Saturday afternoon (4 p.m., SEC Network).
At defensive tackle, Jordan Davis has gone from a seldom-used scout team member to being listed as a co-starter with Tyler Clark. Devonte Wyatt is also starting to get more looks.
Ditto for freshman Otis Reese, now listed as a co-starter at safety along with Richard LeCounte.
“It's really not a rotation as much as personnel-based. So depending on what the other team's in, we play one or the other of the safeties,” Smart said. “Otis is getting better. So is Richard, actually. The best thing for Richard has been Otis's growth. So I think the motivation and the competition have made Richard better.”
Cornerback is another position with a lot of competition.
Freshman Tyson Campbell has started all 10 games. Yet when he struggled against Auburn, the Bulldogs quickly inserted redshirt freshman Eric Stokes, who then made one of the game’s big plays. Stokes batted down a pass to hold Auburn to a field goal instead of a touchdown that would have given the Tigers a double-digit lead.
"Very similar. They're both young guys. They're both really fast guys. They're both track guys. They're both pretty good tacklers. Eric's played well in the moments he's gotten to play in the game. And a lot of getting to play in our games is based on how you practice. We see 2,000 snaps and you guys see 20 snaps,” Smart pointed out. “He’s done a really good job in the snaps he's been in the game, and he continues to improve, and we're really fired up about the way he's been able to play. He's one of the brightest kids. You teach him something, he knows it and he applies it to the game. And the moment he's been in the games, the two big games have not been too big for him."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
--QB Jake Fromm continues to perform at a high level for the Bulldogs, having completed 143 of 212 passes for 1,955 yards and 19 touchdowns with just five interceptions. The sophomore is 21-3 as a starter, including an 8-3 mark versus Top 25 teams.
--RB D’Andre Swift continues to post huge numbers for the Bulldogs in the running game. The sophomore capped his third-consecutive 100-plus effort by rushing for a career-best 186 yards against Auburn. Swift has rushed for 808 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns on the season.
--RB Elijah Holyfield hasn’t been doing bad himself. Like Swift, the junior is also on pace for a 1,000 yards season as he comes into Saturday’s game with 767 yards and five scores.
--DL Jordan Davis has started the last three games against Georgia, Kentucky, and Auburn. He has given the defensive front a huge boost with his ability to soak up double-teams, freeing up other teammates to make play.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia and UMass are meeting for the first time.
QUOTE TO NOTE
“I've spoken on this before, as far as playing non-Power 5 teams. I think there's two ways to look at it, you know. Attendance could become a problem, as they've been saying across the nation. But we haven't had that at the University of Georgia. But that could happen, and I think it's important that you play quality opponents. But having coached at lower division levels, I also understand the importance of helping those schools finance their programs.” – Kirby Smart on playing non-Power Five teams.
KEY MATCHUP
On paper, this should be a walk in the park for Georgia against a UMass team that has struggled defensively all year. The Minutemen are giving up over 40 points per game, and barring the Bulldogs totally taking their eye off the ball, this one should be over quickly.
DRAFT SLANT
--CB Deandre Baker, a mid-season All-American and semifinalist for both the team Bednarik and Thorpe Awards, has 33 tackles this year, a team-best two picks and eight pass breakups. He is tied for second in the SEC in passes defended with 11.
ROSTER REPORT
--DE David Marshall remains out after breaking a bone in his foot against Vanderbilt.
--NG DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle remains out after suffering an undisclosed injury. He has missed the past five games.
--RG Cade Mays is questionable after suffering a shoulder stinger two weeks ago at Kentucky.
--OL Kendall Baker is doubtful after injuring his knee last week against Auburn.
PREDICTION
I’m not sure if I’ve ever picked a game with a 41-point spread until today. So here we go. My biggest concern for Georgia’s sake is that the Bulldogs escape injury free. Otherwise, this should be a game where most of, if not all, of the Bulldogs get a chance to play. That includes Justin Fields, who should really get an extended look. This one will be over quickly. Prediction: Georgia 63, UMass 10.