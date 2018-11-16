At Georgia, there’s no such thing as status quo.

That’s particularly true when it comes to playing time, and the requirement of earning it through practice performance. It doesn’t matter where a player sits on the depth chart to start the year. If you work hard and compete, your time will come.

Even as No. 5 Georgia gets ready to play its 11th game, positions continue to be up for grabs.

"All of them. Every position on our team—every week, inside backer, every week, outside backer. At outside backer, probably more the second and third than the first,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Defensive line. We've had changes in the defensive line, too. Y'all don't write about who starts there, but we've had a lot of changes. Secondary? We've had a lot of battles at safety, and rotating the dime, nickel, and star.”

There’s no shortage of examples for the Bulldogs (9-1), who host UMass Saturday afternoon (4 p.m., SEC Network).

At defensive tackle, Jordan Davis has gone from a seldom-used scout team member to being listed as a co-starter with Tyler Clark. Devonte Wyatt is also starting to get more looks.

Ditto for freshman Otis Reese, now listed as a co-starter at safety along with Richard LeCounte.

“It's really not a rotation as much as personnel-based. So depending on what the other team's in, we play one or the other of the safeties,” Smart said. “Otis is getting better. So is Richard, actually. The best thing for Richard has been Otis's growth. So I think the motivation and the competition have made Richard better.”

Cornerback is another position with a lot of competition.

Freshman Tyson Campbell has started all 10 games. Yet when he struggled against Auburn, the Bulldogs quickly inserted redshirt freshman Eric Stokes, who then made one of the game’s big plays. Stokes batted down a pass to hold Auburn to a field goal instead of a touchdown that would have given the Tigers a double-digit lead.

"Very similar. They're both young guys. They're both really fast guys. They're both track guys. They're both pretty good tacklers. Eric's played well in the moments he's gotten to play in the game. And a lot of getting to play in our games is based on how you practice. We see 2,000 snaps and you guys see 20 snaps,” Smart pointed out. “He’s done a really good job in the snaps he's been in the game, and he continues to improve, and we're really fired up about the way he's been able to play. He's one of the brightest kids. You teach him something, he knows it and he applies it to the game. And the moment he's been in the games, the two big games have not been too big for him."