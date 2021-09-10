Preview: UAB at No. 2 Georgia
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
RECORDS: Georgia 1-0; UAB 1-0
TV/RADIO: ESPN2 (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); Sirius/XM 134-190
The Game
After beating Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte, the target on the back of No 2 Georgia suddenly grew a whole bunch larger.
Bet your life savings that UAB would love nothing more than to pull a Saturday shocker.
Football fans should really admire done by UAB coach Bill Clark. In 2014, UAB cancelled its football program, only to bring it back a year later and what Clark has done in the seasons since is truly remarkable.
The Blazers are the defending Conference USA Champions and bring back the majority of the team that celebrated last year’s crown.
Bill Clark is a great coach and a close friend. He coached high school football and I recruited his school for a long time. He got into college coaching and has been very successful. They've done a tremendous job coaching and recruiting talent and winning football games,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They've got a really good team, if you watch them on tape you'll see it. When teams block punts and are good on special teams, you know they're well coached. Our guys are really excited because it's at home and it'll be the first time we have a home atmosphere like we expect. So, I'm looking forward to get ready for these guys."
UAB is a veteran team, and one that is used to winning.
However, after what we saw from Georgia’s defense against Clemson, the Blazers are going to have their work cut out.
UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III had a great day against Jacksonville State, completing 17 of 21 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. But like Clemson, if the Blazers want to have a chance, they’ll have to find a consistent running game. That will prove easier said than done.
Take nothing away from UAB’s defense. The Blazers’ finishing in the top 10 of the FBS last year in total defense and have players that Georgia will need to take account of as they look to get its offense up and running before next week’s SEC opener against South Carolina.
There is some intrigue as far as the Bulldogs are concerned.
Starting quarterback JT Daniels has been bothered by what’s been described as an oblique injury and missed time at practice earlier this week.
If the junior is deemed unable to play or coaches simply want to give him a week to recover, the team could turn to backup Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck, who Smart confirmed earlier this week was the No. 2 quarterback.
Regardless of who plays, Georgia’s offense will not change, and the Bulldogs will expect to correct the mistakes that were made last week in Charlotte against Clemson.
Players to Watch
UAB: RB Jermaine Brown Jr. (14 carries for 79 yards in opener), QB Tyler Johnston III (completed 17 of 21 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns in the opener); WR Trea Shropspire (caught five passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in the opener), NT Tyree Turner, DT Justin Thomas, CB TD Marshall, Star Keondre Swoopes, Jack Alex Wright.
Georgia: QB JT Daniels, QB Carson Beck, RB Zamir White, RB James Cook, RB Kenny McIntosh, RB Kendall Milton, WR Jermaine Burton, WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, OL Jamaree Salyer, TE John FitzPatrick, TE Brock Bowers, NG Jordan Davis, DE Travon Walker, DL Jalen Carter, LB Nakobe Dean, S Lewis Cine, S Christopher Smith, CB Derion Kendrick, K Jack Podlesny.
Three keys for Georgia
Get the offense on track: Much credit goes to Clemson, but Georgia offensive players and coaches feel they also missed some opportunities against the Tigers that resulted in the zero offensive touchdowns. The Bulldogs will look to remedy that Saturday afternoon. The big question is, who will play quarterback? Regardless, Georgia is going to run its offense and that will include striking the right balance between the running and passing game.
Start fast: Obviously, this is something you can say for every game but that’s especially true for Saturday’s contest. The Bulldogs are coming off a huge win over Clemson, and human nature would be to perhaps not take the game with UAB quite as seriously. We don’t think that will happen. One, it’s the home opener and the crowd will be jacked. No. 2, with the exception of some examples early during Smart’s career, typically come ready to play. The feeling here is they will be so again.
Continue to dominate up front: If you’re a lover of great defense, last week’s effort against Clemson made your mouth water. Georgia’s defensive front absolutely dominated Clemson’s offensive line, sacking DJ Uiagalelei seven times. UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III has a lot to look forward to.
Injury update
QB JT Daniels (questionable): Daniels is dealing with what has been described by sources as a minor oblique issue. It could be a situation where coaches hold him out of the game and go with either Carson Beck or Stetson Bennett.
WR Kearis Jackson (probable): Jackson returned punts last week but did not receive any reps at wide receiver. That could change Saturday.
WR Dominick Blaylock (questionable): Blaylock dressed out last week but did not play. Smart said he’s improving, but it’s unclear if he will be a go.
DB David Daniel (probable): Daniel dressed last week after getting hit by a car but is expected to be able to play Saturday.
TE Darnell Washington (doubtful): Washington’s toe is improving, but he is not expected to play Saturday.
DB Tykee Smith (doubtful): Smith’s toe is also improving, but he is not expected to play.
OL Tate Ratledge (out): Ratledge suffered a Lisfranc injury last week and is out for the year.
WR George Pickens (out): Pickens continues to rehab his ACL injury. He’s doing straight line running but there is no timetable for his return.
WR Arik Gilbert (out): Gilbert continues to miss time for personal reasons and it’s unclear when he will return to the team.
Prediction
Georgia will look to get its offensive in gear and despite the fact there are some questions over how healthy quarterback JT Daniels will be, I expect the Bulldogs will do exactly that, regardless of who lines up behind center. While one could make an argument that UAB will be the best team Georgia plays over the next three weeks, the game will not be close. The Bulldogs will be focused coming off their big win over Clemson and the final score will prove it: Prediction: Georgia 42, UAB 7.