Preview: UAB at No. 2 Georgia

After beating Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte, the target on the back of No 2 Georgia suddenly grew a whole bunch larger.

Bet your life savings that UAB would love nothing more than to pull a Saturday shocker.

Football fans should really admire done by UAB coach Bill Clark. In 2014, UAB cancelled its football program, only to bring it back a year later and what Clark has done in the seasons since is truly remarkable.

The Blazers are the defending Conference USA Champions and bring back the majority of the team that celebrated last year’s crown.

Bill Clark is a great coach and a close friend. He coached high school football and I recruited his school for a long time. He got into college coaching and has been very successful. They've done a tremendous job coaching and recruiting talent and winning football games,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They've got a really good team, if you watch them on tape you'll see it. When teams block punts and are good on special teams, you know they're well coached. Our guys are really excited because it's at home and it'll be the first time we have a home atmosphere like we expect. So, I'm looking forward to get ready for these guys."

UAB is a veteran team, and one that is used to winning.

However, after what we saw from Georgia’s defense against Clemson, the Blazers are going to have their work cut out.

UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III had a great day against Jacksonville State, completing 17 of 21 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. But like Clemson, if the Blazers want to have a chance, they’ll have to find a consistent running game. That will prove easier said than done.

Take nothing away from UAB’s defense. The Blazers’ finishing in the top 10 of the FBS last year in total defense and have players that Georgia will need to take account of as they look to get its offense up and running before next week’s SEC opener against South Carolina.

There is some intrigue as far as the Bulldogs are concerned.

Starting quarterback JT Daniels has been bothered by what’s been described as an oblique injury and missed time at practice earlier this week.

If the junior is deemed unable to play or coaches simply want to give him a week to recover, the team could turn to backup Stetson Bennett or Carson Beck, who Smart confirmed earlier this week was the No. 2 quarterback.

Regardless of who plays, Georgia’s offense will not change, and the Bulldogs will expect to correct the mistakes that were made last week in Charlotte against Clemson.