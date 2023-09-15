Regardless of how you believe the Bulldogs have played in rolling past UT-Martin and Ball State, fans figure to start learning much more about their team now that SEC play is upon us.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler will be the toughest challenge the Bulldogs have faced to date.

The quarterback, who led the Gamecocks to last year’s win over Tennessee, is off to a fast start, completing over 83 percent of his passes, tops in the SEC.

Georgia’s defense, meanwhile, will be the biggest challenge for South Carolina. Considering the Gamecocks’ young offensive line gave up nine sacks against North Carolina, that may not be a good thing.

Offensively, Georgia fans will be looking to see if the Bulldogs can start quicker than they have in their first two games, although the overall numbers have been very similar to what we saw through two games in 2022.

The Bulldogs currently rank 14th nationally with 46.5 points per game.

Quarterback Carson Beck, meanwhile, will be making his first SEC start after completing 44 of 61 passes for 577 yards and three touchdowns in wins during the first two weeks.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are tied for second nationally, allowing just five points a game.