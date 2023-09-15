Preview: South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 2-0, 0-0; South Carolina 1-1, 0-0
TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley).
DAWG WALK: 1:15 p.m.
The Game
Regardless of how you believe the Bulldogs have played in rolling past UT-Martin and Ball State, fans figure to start learning much more about their team now that SEC play is upon us.
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler will be the toughest challenge the Bulldogs have faced to date.
The quarterback, who led the Gamecocks to last year’s win over Tennessee, is off to a fast start, completing over 83 percent of his passes, tops in the SEC.
Georgia’s defense, meanwhile, will be the biggest challenge for South Carolina. Considering the Gamecocks’ young offensive line gave up nine sacks against North Carolina, that may not be a good thing.
Offensively, Georgia fans will be looking to see if the Bulldogs can start quicker than they have in their first two games, although the overall numbers have been very similar to what we saw through two games in 2022.
The Bulldogs currently rank 14th nationally with 46.5 points per game.
Quarterback Carson Beck, meanwhile, will be making his first SEC start after completing 44 of 61 passes for 577 yards and three touchdowns in wins during the first two weeks.
Defensively, the Bulldogs are tied for second nationally, allowing just five points a game.
Players To Watch
Georgia – QB Carson Beck, RB Kendall Milton, TE Brock Bowers, WR Dominic Lovett, WR Dillon Bell, LT Earnest Greene III, C Sedrick Van Pran, RT Amarius Mims, DE Mykel Williams, NT Nazir Stackhouse, LB Chaz Chambliss, LB Juman Dumas-Johnson, LB Smael Mondon, DB Kamari Lassiter, DB Malaki Starks, DB Tykee Smith.
South Carolina – QB Spencer Rattler, RB Dakereon Joyner, WR Antwane Wells Jr., WR Xavier Legette, DT Tonka Hemingway, DT Alex Huntley, MBL Stone Blanton, OLB Debo Williams, Nickleback Debo Williams, CB O’Donnell Fortune, SS Nick Emmanwori, CB Marcellas Dial
South Carolina Offensive Stats
Injury Update
OL Austin Blaske (knee) Doubtful
RB Daijun Edwards (knee) Probable
TE Lawson Luckie (foot) Out
RB Branson Robinson (torn patella tendon) Out
WR Ladd McConkey (back) Questionable
DB Javon Bullard (ankle) Questionable
Three Keys For Georgia
Create Havoc: Yes, we can put this as a key every week, but against a quarterback the caliber of Spencer Rattler, it’s critical. North Carolina sacked the quarterback nine times two weeks ago, so look for the Bulldogs to collect their share on Saturday afternoon.
More physicality from the offensive line: Right guard Tate Ratledge said it himself. The entire offensive line needs to show more physicality than what it has shown. Saturday’s SEC opener would be a good time to start.
Keep forcing turnovers: After recording just one interception against UT-Martin, the Bulldogs picked off three against Ball State–two on tipped passes. With Rattler expected to put the ball up plenty on Saturday, there will be more opportunities to be had.
South Carolina News and Notes
...Six players made their first career starts at South Carolina in the opener against the Tar Heels. Those making their initial starts as Gamecocks included offensive linemen Sidney Fugar, Nick Gargiulo and Cason Henry, tight end Trey Knox, defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr., and linebacker Stone Blanton. Fugar (Western Illinois), Gargiulo (Yale), and Knox (Arkansas) are transfers who made starts at their previous schools. Joshua Simon and Jalon Kilgore made their first Carolina starts against Furman. Simon is a grad transfer from Western Kentucky who got the nod when Carolina opened in a two-tight end set. Kilgore is a true freshman, the first of his class to gain a starting assignment.
...The Gamecocks have three new on-field assistant coaches in 2023. Dowell Loggains takes over as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Loggains most recently was the tight ends coach at Arkansas but has spent much of his career in the NFL, logging 16 years with six different organizations. He served primarily as a quarterbacks coach, but also totaled seven seasons as an OC. Lonnie Teasley moved from an analyst role into an on-field position as the offensive line coach. Teasley, who is in his third year in Columbia, served as the O-line coach last season on an interim basis. Greg Adkins, who worked as Carolina’s O-line coach in each of the past two seasons, remains on staff as an analyst, flip-flopping positions with Teasley. He remains heavily involved with the offensive line. Former Gamecock Travian Robertson is the newest member of the on-field staff, joining the team following spring ball as the defensive line coach. Robertson worked at Tulane in 2022, helping the Green Wave to a top-10 finish, after a three-year stint at Georgia State under former Gamecock assistant and interim head coach Shawn Elliott.
...The Gamecocks list 10 players whose eligibility would have expired had not the NCAA allowed the 2020 COVID-19 season to be a “free” year. Those “super” seniors are wide receiver Ahmarean Brown, offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo, defensive back DeAngelo Gibbs, wide receiver Dakereon Joyner, tight end Trey Knox, wide receiver Xavier Legette, wide receiver Eddie Lewis, offensive lineman Jaylen Nichols, outside linebacker Jordan Strachan, and running back D.J. Twitty.
...The Gamecocks’ roster features 11 scholarship transfers, including nine who enrolled in January. The list includes running back Mario Anderson (Newberry), defensive tackle Elijah Davis (East Mississippi C.C.), tight end Nick Elksnis (Florida), offensive lineman Sidney Fugar (Western Illinois), offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo (Yale), tight end Trey Knox (Arkansas), wide receiver Eddie Lewis (Mem[1]phis), tight end Joshua Simon (Western Kentucky), and linebacker Jaron Willis (Ole Miss). Jatius Geer (Syracuse) joined the squad in the summer and Drew Tuazama (UAB) was added in August. In addition, Gibbs joined the team as a graduate transfer walk-on from Tennessee, offensive lineman Jaxon Hughes joined the squad as a walk-on from Charlotte, and offensive lineman Ni Mansell came from Mercer.
Prediction
Spencer Rattler will be a test, but it’s one the Bulldogs will pass.
I’m probably giving the Gamecocks too much credit here, but playing at home, this is a game Georgia should roll. Prediction: Georgia 44, South Carolina 17.