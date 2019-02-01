Tom Crean has been a bundle of optimism and energy from the first day he stepped off the plane at Athens Ben-Epps Airport to become the head basketball coach at Georgia.

But after the team’s 1-6 start to conference play, is frustration starting to seep in?

“Sure, but I think the reality is that, that it is up to you and how you approach it every day, and my energy is high on that. I am surrounded by other people that share in that energy,” Crean said Friday. “You can’t take over a program, or you can’t sustain a program without having a high level of energy that are the same page, and that page is the commitment to improving your team.”

The Bulldogs (10-10, 1-6) come into Saturday’s game at Stegeman Coliseum (1 p.m., SEC Network) off a 70-60 loss at Arkansas after playing the Razorbacks close for most of last Wednesday’s game in Fayetteville close.

Unfortunately, the storyline for Georgia has been a similar refrain – the inability to put two consistent halves of basketball together.

While fans have certainly been frustrated that the Bulldogs haven’t been able to get over their collective hump, Crean insists progress is being made.

“I think when you are driven by that and can’t help but get better, and I know it’s not reflecting all the time on our record right now, but I do see us getting better, and there is no question about it,” he said. “I hope other people do too, but frustration, like I tell, I tell the players this, I’ve used this line for a long time, but once you hit the fifth grade you can’t get frustrated anymore, Right?”

However, don’t take Crean the wrong way. He’s as demanding as ever when it comes to his team’s every day routine, whether it’s working on the next opponent or improving individual play.

“You have to have your own mix to this. I think the improvement is the cornerstone of the program. It's got to be because we can talk as coaches until we are blue in the face about you know, getting ready for this game or that game and game-planning and all those type things,” Crean said. “But if your team, if your individual players don’t feel like they’re getting better or if there is a process to get them better, they are going to lose energy.”

Against South Carolina (10-10, 5-2), one of the league’s more physical teams, sophomore Nic Claxton knows the Bulldogs will have to play with energy to spare.

“They play totally different from any other team we play. The entire SEC is physical but with them, you will be trying to set a screen and they will jam your hips,” Claxton said. “It is totally different and you definitely have to adjust your play, but we can’t come out like the Tennessee game, for example. We came out physical in that game but we didn’t play smart. We have to make sure we come out playing smart and physical at the same time.”

Case in point.

Georgia ranks last in the SEC in scoring defense (73.9 points per game) while ranking ninth in scoring (75.1) despite leading the league in offensive rebounds (41 per game).

Turnovers, however, have remained a killer.

Georgia ranks last in the conference turnover margin (-5.7) and has committed 335 turnovers in 20 games. That’s 52 more than Missouri, which ranks next-to-last in the SEC with 283.

“Turnovers are high on everybody’s part and really want to be locked in on defense and how we play our zone. More of those key things that have come back to haunt us in the past and are still kind of rearing their heads,” senior Derek Ogbeide said. “We are on the up and up of cleaning those things up but it is a process and it is continuing to happen.”

It’s Crean’s job to try and figure things out.

“This is a driven business. It’s competitive and you want to help people be better, and it’s a truth zone. You go into the film room and go into the practice court, it is about telling the truth, but it’s also about here’s how we get better,” Crean said. “It’s not about what we’re not doing or what we can’t do, it’s about what we have to be able to do and what we’re going to be able to do, and that is how I am going to try to coach every day. I watch the film. That is how I game plan. That is how I try to recruit, that’s how we try to operate it and I think if you do it any other way all you’re doing is bringing other people down, starting with yourself, and I have no interest in that.”