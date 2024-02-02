Preview: South Carolina at Georgia - Bulldogs look to bounce back
WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 14-7, 4-4; South Carolina 18-3, 6-2
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck). Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie)
The Game
Nothing comes easy in the SEC. If Mike White’s Georgia basketball team did not know that before, it certainly does now.
The Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4) find themselves in a crucial stage of the current season after losing three of their past four games. It doesn’t get any easier Saturday when South Carolina (18-3, 6-2) pays a visit to Stegeman Coliseum (1 p.m., SEC Network).
In their last meeting, Georgia toppled the Gamecocks in Columbia, 74-69, a victory which stands as South Carolina’s lone loss in 12 home games this year.
“They’ve done an amazing job. They were picked at the bottom, near the bottom, I don’t know, but obviously nobody thought they were going to be as good as they were,” head coach Mike White said. “We thought as a staff that, and I think I told you guys, that we thought they were a tournament team, and we thought at the time it was our biggest win.”
It still is.
Although efforts against other highly regarded teams like Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama saw Georgia with a chance to win late, finding ways to get over the hump against the league has proven difficult.
The Gamecocks deserve to be included in the same conversation.
So much for being picked dead last in the SEC preseason poll. South Carolina rolls into Stegeman Coliseum as winners of four straight - including a victory Tuesday night at No. 5 Tennessee - and just one game behind first-place Alabama.
“They’re really good, and they’re going to keep winning a bunch. Credit those guys. Credit Lamont (Wade) and his staff. They’re connected, they’re tough, they’re physical, they’re round,” White said. “We’ve got our hands full but it’s another great opportunity. We had our best performance (in Columbia), but we’ll need our best or better against them on Saturday.”
Although neither team managed to shoot higher than 40 percent in the previous meeting, the difference in the contest came down to free throws.
Georgia, which has struggled at time from the line, had one of its better nights against the Gamecocks converting 25 of 32 attempts. South Carolina, on the other hand, made just 17 of 32.
So, who holds the advantage in the rematch?
“Both staffs probably feel like there are advantages, the level of familiarity. If you’re playing an inferior opponent, there are challenges you’ve got to overcome with your guys in terms of mentality and approach,” White said. “With these guys, they know how good they are and how fortunate we were to go into their place and steal one.”
|Name
|Height/Weight
|Points Per Game
|Rebounds Per Game
|
Jabri Abdur-Rahim
|
6-8/215
|
12.1
|
3.9
|
Noah Thomasson
|
6-4/210
|
12.3
|
2.9
|
Silas Demary Jr
|
6-5/190
|
9.3
|
4.3
|
RJ Melendez
|
6-7/210
|
11.3
|
4.7
|
Russel Tchewa
|
7-0/280
|
7.5
|
6.9
Georgia News and Notes
• According to KenPom, Georgia is the nation’s most improved defensive team over the past two seasons, ascending from No. 318 in 2021-22 to No. 54 this season – climbing 264 spots.
• Georgia entered the weekend No. 16 nationally in bench points at 30.8 points per game. The Bulldogs' reserves have won the bench point battle in 19 of 21 games and sport a scoring margin of +299 (+14.2 points per game).
• Georgia is one of two teams with a higher-scoring offense in SEC games over non-conference play. The Bulldogs put up 75.4 ppg in 13 non-league games before averaging 80.3 in SEC outings (+4.9 points per game).
• Jabri Abdur-Rahim leads a trio of Bulldogs scoring at a double-digit pace for Georgia at 13.1 points per game, largely due to shooting team-high percentages of .398 from 3-point range and .876 at the free throw line. Noah Thomasson and RJ Melendez are contributing 12.0 ppg and 11.3 ppg, respectively. Silas Demary Jr. is literally one bucket shy of averaging double digits with 208 points (9.9 points per game).
• Melendez has been UGA’s leading scorer in league play at 13.6 ppg, up 3.8 ppg from his non-conference average of 9.8 ppg. He is one of three Bulldogs who have increased their scoring by more than 3.0 points per game in SEC action along with Demary (+3.6 to 12.1 points per game) and Russel Tchewa (+3.2 to 9.3 points per game).
Scouting South Carolina
... The Gamecocks are one of 12 teams in the country with multiple top-10 victories this season.
... South Carolina Carolina is one of only 3 teams in the nation with a top-5 road win (at Tennessee on Tuesday) this season (Arizona & James Madison back in November the others on the list).
... The Gamecocks have held 17 opponents below 70 points this season, which leads the SEC. 8th - Ta'Lon Cooper is 8th in the country (2nd in SEC) in assist-to-turnover ratio through 20 games with 86 assists against just 23 turnovers (3.74:1).
... South Carolina has shot 50.0 percent or higher in five of the team's 19 games this season (only happened once last season in 2022-23 and that was at Missouri). 44.7 percent - The team's 44.7 percent 2-point field goal percentage defense via KenPom is 24th nationally (third in SEC behind only Auburn and Tennessee). Last year, Carolina was 320th (53.7 percent) in 2-point field goal percentage defense.
... The Gamecocks 13-1 start to the season was the sixth 13-1 start or better in program history: 1933-34, 1944-45, 1969-70, 2003-04, 2015-16 and 2023-24)