Nothing comes easy in the SEC. If Mike White’s Georgia basketball team did not know that before, it certainly does now.

The Bulldogs (14-7, 4-4) find themselves in a crucial stage of the current season after losing three of their past four games. It doesn’t get any easier Saturday when South Carolina (18-3, 6-2) pays a visit to Stegeman Coliseum (1 p.m., SEC Network).

In their last meeting, Georgia toppled the Gamecocks in Columbia, 74-69, a victory which stands as South Carolina’s lone loss in 12 home games this year.

“They’ve done an amazing job. They were picked at the bottom, near the bottom, I don’t know, but obviously nobody thought they were going to be as good as they were,” head coach Mike White said. “We thought as a staff that, and I think I told you guys, that we thought they were a tournament team, and we thought at the time it was our biggest win.”

It still is.

Although efforts against other highly regarded teams like Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama saw Georgia with a chance to win late, finding ways to get over the hump against the league has proven difficult.

The Gamecocks deserve to be included in the same conversation.

So much for being picked dead last in the SEC preseason poll. South Carolina rolls into Stegeman Coliseum as winners of four straight - including a victory Tuesday night at No. 5 Tennessee - and just one game behind first-place Alabama.

“They’re really good, and they’re going to keep winning a bunch. Credit those guys. Credit Lamont (Wade) and his staff. They’re connected, they’re tough, they’re physical, they’re round,” White said. “We’ve got our hands full but it’s another great opportunity. We had our best performance (in Columbia), but we’ll need our best or better against them on Saturday.”

Although neither team managed to shoot higher than 40 percent in the previous meeting, the difference in the contest came down to free throws.

Georgia, which has struggled at time from the line, had one of its better nights against the Gamecocks converting 25 of 32 attempts. South Carolina, on the other hand, made just 17 of 32.

So, who holds the advantage in the rematch?

“Both staffs probably feel like there are advantages, the level of familiarity. If you’re playing an inferior opponent, there are challenges you’ve got to overcome with your guys in terms of mentality and approach,” White said. “With these guys, they know how good they are and how fortunate we were to go into their place and steal one.”

Pregame Notes