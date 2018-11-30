After losing in the manner they did to LSU last October, it would have been easy for the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs to crawl back to Athens, lick their collective wounds, and chalk the loss up to it simply not being their night.

Instead, Kirby Smart, his staff, and his players went back to work. They refused to fall back. The Bulldogs (11-1) are playing better, and Saturday they have the opportunity not only to defend their SEC crown Saturday against No. 1 Alabama (12-0), but to get back to the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row.

So what changed?

“Well, it's a lot of things. We didn't handle the atmosphere well. We didn't play our best game, and we didn't coach our best game. It wasn't all the players, and it wasn't all the scheme. It was a lot of things combined. A lot of things happened in that game that were really close to going in our favor, and we've kind of belabored those things," Smart said. “But at the end of the day, we didn't put our best foot forward. We talked about moving forward, saying, 'Hey, we're going to really hone in on things, get good at this, get good at that, and not worry about the rest. Take the players that want to be a part of it, want to buy into it, and get them out there and play.'”

They obviously responded.

After losing to the Tigers, Georgia ripped off five straight wins to take the SEC East for the second year in a row, leaning on a plethora of young players and ultimately to get the job done.

A quick glance at Georgia’s pre-game notes shows how young this year’s team actually is. Twenty-two of the 44 players who make the Bulldogs’ first- and second-team units on offense and defense are either freshmen or sophomores.

“We made a commitment to playing some of the younger players. As they've played, they've played better,” Smart said. “That's the only way to grow some of these young guys: to get them out there and put them in the game and let them make mistakes.”

Even Crimson Tide Head coach Nick Saban has been impressed.

Georgia and Alabama routinely go after many of the same players, so Saban knows the history of many of the athletes on the Bulldogs’ team.

“Well, I can speak to Georgia, just kind of watching them through the year. They have a lot of really good players, very talented guys that are very well coached. They play hard. They're very disciplined,” Saban said. “They've got great balance on offense. They can run the ball. They can make explosive plays. The quarterback (Jake Fromm) is very efficient in the passing game."

Of course, Alabama’s quarterback isn’t bad himself.

Tua Tagovailoa is considered one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy after setting the Alabama single-season record for touchdown passes with 36, to lead an offense that’s averaging 49 points per game.

Defensively, Alabama is giving up a mere 13.8 points per game, compared to just 17.2 for Georgia.

“Defensively, they're ranked very highly in all categories, in terms of stopping the run and in pass defense. They've got some very explosive guys on special teams,” Saban said. “They're one of the best punt return units. They've got a great kicker; they've got good specialists. So this, all around, is just a really, really good team.”

Come Saturday afternoon, we’ll see how good they really are.