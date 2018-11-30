Preview: SEC Championship
SEC Championship
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 11-1, Alabama 12-0
TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdhal); National Radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Derek Rackley, Ross Tucker); SEC Radio (Dave Neal, Dave Archer, Stephen Hartezell); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM: 146-190.
The Game
After losing in the manner they did to LSU last October, it would have been easy for the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs to crawl back to Athens, lick their collective wounds, and chalk the loss up to it simply not being their night.
Instead, Kirby Smart, his staff, and his players went back to work. They refused to fall back. The Bulldogs (11-1) are playing better, and Saturday they have the opportunity not only to defend their SEC crown Saturday against No. 1 Alabama (12-0), but to get back to the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row.
So what changed?
“Well, it's a lot of things. We didn't handle the atmosphere well. We didn't play our best game, and we didn't coach our best game. It wasn't all the players, and it wasn't all the scheme. It was a lot of things combined. A lot of things happened in that game that were really close to going in our favor, and we've kind of belabored those things," Smart said. “But at the end of the day, we didn't put our best foot forward. We talked about moving forward, saying, 'Hey, we're going to really hone in on things, get good at this, get good at that, and not worry about the rest. Take the players that want to be a part of it, want to buy into it, and get them out there and play.'”
They obviously responded.
After losing to the Tigers, Georgia ripped off five straight wins to take the SEC East for the second year in a row, leaning on a plethora of young players and ultimately to get the job done.
A quick glance at Georgia’s pre-game notes shows how young this year’s team actually is. Twenty-two of the 44 players who make the Bulldogs’ first- and second-team units on offense and defense are either freshmen or sophomores.
“We made a commitment to playing some of the younger players. As they've played, they've played better,” Smart said. “That's the only way to grow some of these young guys: to get them out there and put them in the game and let them make mistakes.”
Even Crimson Tide Head coach Nick Saban has been impressed.
Georgia and Alabama routinely go after many of the same players, so Saban knows the history of many of the athletes on the Bulldogs’ team.
“Well, I can speak to Georgia, just kind of watching them through the year. They have a lot of really good players, very talented guys that are very well coached. They play hard. They're very disciplined,” Saban said. “They've got great balance on offense. They can run the ball. They can make explosive plays. The quarterback (Jake Fromm) is very efficient in the passing game."
Of course, Alabama’s quarterback isn’t bad himself.
Tua Tagovailoa is considered one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy after setting the Alabama single-season record for touchdown passes with 36, to lead an offense that’s averaging 49 points per game.
Defensively, Alabama is giving up a mere 13.8 points per game, compared to just 17.2 for Georgia.
“Defensively, they're ranked very highly in all categories, in terms of stopping the run and in pass defense. They've got some very explosive guys on special teams,” Saban said. “They're one of the best punt return units. They've got a great kicker; they've got good specialists. So this, all around, is just a really, really good team.”
Come Saturday afternoon, we’ll see how good they really are.
Players To Watch
--QB Jake Fromm just completed a wonderful sophomore season for the Bulldogs, completing 161 of 233 passes for 2,236 with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. A semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, Fromm is completing 69.1 percent of his passes, which is ahead of the school-record 67.9 posted by Hutson Mason in 2014.
--RB D’Andre Swift continues to post huge numbers for the Bulldogs in the running game and comes into Saturday’s game with 139 carries for 962 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns.
--WR Riley Ridley leads the wideouts with 34 catches for 450 yards and eight touchdowns, but he’s not the only weapon Georgia has at wide receiver. Junior Mecole Hardman checks in with 32 catches for 519 yards and six scores, with Jeremiah Holloman (21-350) and Terry Godwin (17-316-3) also posting impressive numbers.
--LB D’Andre Walker leads the Bulldogs in sacks with five, and tops the Bulldogs with three forced fumbles to go along with 40 total tackles, with nine of those going for tackles for loss.
Series History
Alabama leads the series with Georgia 39-25-4.
Quote To Note
"It would be great to do that. It would be awesome to do that, to disrupt the pocket. To do that, you have to take a lot of chances, and there are some good players back there behind those chances you're taking. They also have the ability to expose you when you're not balanced up on the run. I mean, there are similarities between their offense and our offense. They do a really good job offensively of running the ball and putting together run packages. They just don't have to use them all the time, because they're really explosive. So getting pressure, affecting the quarterback—absolutely that's critical. But not giving up big plays is, too." – Kirby Smart on making Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa uncomfortable in the pocket.
Key Matchup
Georgia has to find a way to disrupt Tagovailoa, or else it could potentially be a long day for the Bulldogs. In order to do that, the Bulldogs must be able to win at least some battles with its defensive line. Georgia’s secondary is one of the better units in the SEC, but it will face a tall task if the Bulldogs can’t make the Heisman Trophy candidate at least a little uncomfortable.
Draft Slant
--CB Deandre Baker is finalist for the Thorpe Award, signifying the nation’s top defensive back. Baker has 37 tackles this year, and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. He is tied for fifth in the SEC in passes defended with 11.
Roster Report
--DE David Marshall remains out after breaking a bone in his foot against Vanderbilt.
--RG Cade Mays is questionable after suffering a shoulder stinger two weeks ago at Kentucky.
--OL Kendall Baker is out after injuring his knee last week against Auburn.
--LB Monty Rice is questionable after injuring his foot in pregame warmups against UMass.
--OL Ben Cleveland is questionable after missing last week’s game following an ankle sprain that he suffered against Auburn.
Prediction
Georgia is perhaps only one of two teams, including Clemson, that I feel has the complete package—offense, defense, and special teams—to give Alabama a real run for its money. Obviously, what the Bulldogs have been able to do with a very young team has been impressive. Unfortunately, this may be the most incredible offensive team we’ve seen from the Crimson Tide in quite some time. I’m afraid Alabama is going to prove just a little too much for this group of Dawgs to overcome. Prediction: Alabama 35, Georgia 24.