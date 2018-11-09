Friday night’s opener against Savannah State marks the official debut for Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean.

However, for Bulldogs freshman Amanze Ngumezi, it’s pretty cool, too. Not only does Ngumezi hail from Savannah, but his former high school – Sol C. Johnson – is located barely a half mile from the campus of Savannah State.

“This is very special for me,” Ngumezi said. “I’ve seen so many games there. I never imagined by first game as a Bulldog would be against them. I’m looking forward to it.”

At 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, Ngumezi figures to play a big role his first year with the Bulldogs, who look to help Crean go 18-1 in career season-openers when the two schools tip off at approximately 8:30, following the women’s game between Georgia and St. Bonaventure.

For Crean, the message to his team has been simple.

“We’ve just got to continue getting better at the way we want to play,” he said. “Playing the way we want to play is not turning the ball over, it’s not being weak with the ball, it’s not driving into traffic, it’s continuing to move no matter what the defense is giving us, making sure we’re active, we’re cutting, we’re delivering the ball in an on time, on target way, taking a shot with confidence and continuing to understand we want to play with great pace, too. We just don’t want to get into a trading baskets mode.”

As Ngumezi can attest, that’s just what the visiting Tigers will try to do.

Tempo, tempo and more tempo is the name of the game for Savannah State, which attempted an amazing 78 3-pointers (they attempted 99 shot) in its exhibition win over Thomas University. The Tigers opened their season Wednesday with a 98-82 loss at Texas A&M, attempting 54 shots from beyond the arch.

“It’s going to be a very, very unique game. I’ve never coached against a team that plays with this kind of pace. I can’t even think about it as an assistant coach. I had to watch it to believe that they took 78 three-pointers out of 99 shots they took the other day, but they did,” Crean said. “We’ve got to do a great job of getting back in transition, we’ve got to do a great job of challenging shots but at the same time we can’t be so aggressive that we foul and put them on the line a lot because they’ve got some very adept drivers and that was an issue for us last week.”

For a team that wants to play with a fast pace of its own, Crean sees the Tigers as a good test after Georgia won its two exhibition games against UAB and West Georgia.

In those games, the Bulldogs used everyone on its roster, but now that the season has started, Crean said the rotations will start to tighten up.

However, it’s still going to be about getting the best players on the court.

“We don’t have a set number, I’m not a guy who goes into a season saying we want to play seven or eight, I want to play the best guys. What we want to do is bring fatigue to the game; we don’t want to bring fatigue to yourselves so you can overplay guys, and I don’t know these guys yet,” Crean said. “They don’t know this pace and style that it’s going to take, not only in our day by day practice, but in the amount of games that we’ve got coming up.”