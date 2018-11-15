Tom Crean posed a series of questions to his Georgia basketball team following its 81-77 loss Tuesday night at Temple.

He wanted his players to think in perhaps a way they haven’t been used to doing before.

“I like to think what would we have done if we had got three more stops and what would our offensive scoring, or offensive rate be if we didn’t have X-amount of turnovers. That’s usually how I got my team at Indiana’s attention,” Crean said before practice Thursday. “We had some of the highest-scoring teams in the country, and with that volume, you’re going to have some volume in turnovers, and to get them to understand how efficient they could be with the ball and how much they were giving away by giving the ball away … we’re not there yet.”

Twenty turnovers certainly didn’t help Georgia’s cause.

“We have a team full of guys who have to figure it out – literally. It doesn’t matter if you’re a senior like Derek (Ogbeide) or any of the freshmen, they’re trying to figure it out,” Crean said. “They’re not making too many mistakes by trying to do too much – some are – but they’re making mistakes by taking it one dribble too far, or not needing a dribble at all. Those are the kinds of things we have to improve.”

Crean hopes to see more to his liking when his Bulldogs (1-1) entertain Sam Houston State (2-2) Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum (7 p.m., SEC Network-plus).

So far, it’s definitely been a mixed bag for the Bulldogs.

“We’ve got a long way to go with balance, we’ve got a long way to go with understanding how to play, we’ve got a long way with understanding the duration and the durability you’ve got to have to play this way both ends of the court,” Crean said. “We need to play fast, but it doesn’t mean reckless and it doesn’t mean sporadic. It means consistently fast, it means the ball is moving, it means the bodies are moving and we’re playing both ends at a high level. We’re nowhere near where we want to be offensively. We’re not even close.”

According to Crean, there’s way too much thinking currently going on.

“We’re still really struggling with where we need to be, and we’re struggling with how quick the ball needs to move and where the movement is at,” he said. “We’re not a real rule-oriented offense. We’re a concept-oriented offense and sometimes I think those guys they’d rather have rules. With concepts, you’ve got to be a free-flowing thinker. You’ve got to be able to move and play without the ball and we’re doing a lot of thinking right now. We’ve got to work through that and once we do, I think our offense will get better.”

The more games his team plays, however, Crean believes the improvement will come.

There won’t be a shortage of opportunities. Following Friday’s game, the Bulldogs leave this weekend for the Cayman Islands Classic where Georgia will play three games before returning home to Stegeman Coliseum.

Crean – who has played a lot of players – hopes to have a more defined rotation by then.

“We’ve got to start having some separation. Everybody and their brother inside of my own family ask me why we’re playing so many people,” Crean said. “We just haven’t had a lot of separation yet. We haven’t had a lot of separation yet of guys showing they deserve to get those minutes or that they’re going to be that consistent.”

There’s a measuring stick for those who ultimately receive that opportunity.

“Really, the measuring stick for us we want the shot-making to be part of the measuring stick. The biggest measuring stick is defending on the ball and off and not turning the ball over,” he said. “But until we get that corrected, we’re not going to have that balance, we’re not going to have that style of play that we need, we’re not going to have that consistency and we’re not going to look very good.”