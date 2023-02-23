WHERE: Foley Field WHEN: Friday 5 p.m., Saturday DH (1 p.m., 4 p.m.); Sunday 1 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 2-1, Princeton 0-0 STARTING PITCHERS: Friday – Game 1: LH Jaden Woods (0-0, 18.00) vs RH Jackson Emus: Saturday – LH Liam Sullivan (0-0, 0.00) vs LH Tom Chmielsewski; Game 2: LH Charlie Goldstein (0-0, 3.38) vs TBA); Sunday – RH Nolan Crisp (1-0, 0.00) vs LH Matt Scannell

Yale transfer Mason LaPlante is quite familiar with this weekend's opponent, Princeton. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Woods, Sullivan look to get back on track

Starting pitchers Liam Sullivan and Jaden Woods are counting on a couple of strong bullpen sessions getting them back on the right track for this weekend’s series against Princeton. Two of Georgia’s most experienced pitchers, Woods and Sullivan both struggled with their control against Jacksonville State, with neither making it past the second inning. Woods walked five and was charged with four runs, while Sullivan also struggled with his control and gave up three runs, albeit unearned. “We’re ready to get back out there. I know Jaden is extremely ready. There were definitely a lot of nerves going on with Jaden—it was his first start on Opening Weekend—so I think he’ll be ready to go. I’ll be ready to go,” Sullivan said before practice on Thursday. “Coach Strick has challenged me and Jaden to be a lot better, and we know we need to be better. We’re the two older guys, and we can’t go out there and give us just two and three innings, if we want to have success later in the year.” Woods, who will start Friday’s opener, and Sullivan, who will start Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, have each been challenged by Stricklin to pick up their respective games. “You can’t take it personally. Coach Strick obviously isn’t going out there to hurt our feelings or anything, but it’s something that we need to be better at,” Sullivan said. “We all know that.” If this week’s bullpens are an indication, Stricklin hopes a bounce back is in the cards. “I saw a little bit of Jaden’s, but I sat in on Liam’s yesterday and it was as good as I’ve seen him,” Stricklin said. “All three pitches he was throwing for strikes, his velocity was up, his command was good. I was really encouraged by what I saw from Liam. All in all, I think they’ve had a good week. But in the end, it comes down to what you do on Gameday.” That’s exactly what Sullivan has in mind. “The biggest thing me and Coach (pitching coach Sean) Kenny have been working on the last two and a half weeks is just getting more aggressive,” Sullivan said. “I’m not really trying to pace myself or anything; that was a really big problem last week. getting behind in counts, and not necessarily being as aggressive as I can be. My off-speed was OK, but not great, so I’m just trying to ramp up my intensity a little bit. I had a good bullpen, so I think it’s set me up for a good weekend.”

LaPlante to face a familiar foe

Considering that he played the last four years at Yale, Bulldog infielder Mason LaPlante is quite familiar with this weekend’s visitor, Princeton. “I still don’t like them,” joked LaPlante, whose first career home run came against the Tigers. “I think it was Game 3, it was miserable weather, typical ivy league weather in March. I think it actually bounced off the center fielder’s glove, so I owe him a little tip of the cap,” LaPlante said. “We’ll go and do our scouting report shortly, so I’m sure they’ll have that video ready to go to make fun of me.” LaPlante, who went 5 for 11 with five runs scored last weekend against JSU, has been able to offer a few scouting reports on this weekend’s opponent. “I played against quite a few of them, while I was (at Yale) and in summer ball, and they’re good players, LaPlante said. “They’re going to come down here with the attitude of nothing to lose, because that’s just kind of what you do.” LaPlante knows what kind of excitement the Tigers will be feeling. As a freshman, his Yale squad played a series at Florida and his senior year opened up at Auburn. “Those guys are going to come down here, and I guarantee they’re going to take their phones out, they’re going to film this place, because that’s how special this place is,” LaPlante said. “You feel like you’re playing in a professional environment when you come to a school like this and you’re playing a school like this.”

Team adjusting to new game clock initiatives

A new SEC initiative to speed up batters at the plate is taking some getting used to. This year for the first time, a 30-second timer between hitters starts at the conclusion of the prior play as indicated by the umpire's final signal of "safe" or "out", or other clear indication that the prior play has concluded. Consistent with NCAA 20-second pitch clock protocols, the batter shall be alerted to the pitcher with 10 seconds or more remaining, and the pitcher shall begin the motion to deliver the first pitch of the at-bat prior to the expiration of the 30-second clock. Players who do not adhere to the rule are assessed a strike, like what happened to Connor Tate in the ninth inning of Friday’s loss to Jacksonville said. “ “They’re all aware of it,” Stricklin said. “It happened to us one time. Connor (Tate)got it there in the ninth inning, I was kind of a bad time to get it.” Gamecock hitters were caught twice. “At the end of the day, I think it’s going to be good once we get used to it. I hate the fact that sometimes pitchers and hitters are forced to be rushed, but 20 seconds (for pitchers) is plenty of time,” Stricklin said. “Just some guys have to change their tempo and change their habits.”

Bulldog news and notes

… More on LaPlante: Look for LaPlante to get more at-bats at the leadoff spot when a lefty is on the mound with the lefty-hitting Ben Anderson moving to the No. 9 hole. Against righties, Anderson will lead off with LaPlante hitting ninth. “He gets on base,” Stricklin said of LaPlante. “He can bunt, he can run, he can draw walks. He’s a really good player. Having him and Ben going between one and nine is going to give us a better lineup.” … Opportunities at hand: Stricklin said he’ll probably start 13 or 14 different players against Princeton over the course of the four-game series. … Harber off to a fast start: Parks Harber batted .500 (6-for-12) with four runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, and six RBI in the series. In game two and trailing 3-0, Harber’s three-run blast tied the game as Georgia rallied back for a 10-3 win. In the rubber game of the series, Georgia fell behind 1-0 in the first, and Harber came through again in the bottom of the first with a two-run blast to put Georgia in front for an eventual 10-5 win. Overall, he reached base in all three games and had two hits in each game. He started two games at third base and one at first base. … Condon bounces back: After going 0-for-4 in his debut, Charlie Condon bounced back to go 4-7 with six RBI in the final two games. He batted .364 (4-11) with six RBI in the series while starting three different positions (LF/1B/ RF) and posted perfect fielding in 10 total chances. … Hot streaks: LaPlante, Harber, and graduate Connor Tate hit safely in all three games against JSU. LaPlante and Harber have eight-game streaks dating back to 2022. … Injury update: Freshman Matthew Hoskins (illness) is expected make his debut Tuesday. It was expected Hoskins might not be available until next weekend at Georgia Tech, so getting him back early is good news.

Scouting Princeton