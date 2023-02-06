Georgia coach Mike White hopes Tuesday night’s return to Stegeman Coliseum will result in better vibes for his Bulldog basketball team. But if they are to rebound with a much-needed win, they may have to do it without leading scorer Terry Roberts.

White said after practice Monday that Roberts remains day-to-day due to a concussion he suffered last Wednesday at Auburn.

“He’s our best player. He’s been our best defensive player this year--he’s got one of the highest usage rates this year in our league,” White said. “He’s had a really good year, arguably, in my opinion, an all-league type year. I would think he’d need to be in that conversation, depending on how he finishes, and how we finish, of course. He’s a really good player, and we obviously weren’t as good without him the other day.”

Indeed.

The last two games for Georgia (14-9, 4-6) have not been pretty. The Bulldogs have dropped games at Auburn and Texas A&M by an average of 23 points, falling to 1-7 in road games this year.

Conversely, the Bulldogs are 11-1 at home, with the only loss coming two weeks ago against Vanderbilt, 85-82.

If Roberts is unable to go, the Bulldogs will need others to pick up the offensive slack, such as transfer guard Justin Hill, who was one of the few bright spots against Texas A&M with a season-high 20 points.

“I thought Justin Hill was very good. That might have been his best game,” White said. “When we get Terry back, imagine if we get both of those players playing at the level that they’re capable of playing. But we’ve got to get back to defending. We’ve defended for the most part at home at a high level, and we’ve got to do that tomorrow to give ourselves a chance.”

Hill’s continued emergence will be important if the Bulldogs want to break out of their recent slide, which has seen Georgia drop five of its last six games.

“He took advantage the other day of leading vocally. In the last couple of days, he made a big jump. It’s funny how that happens organically with opportunities given,” White said. “He’s barking at guys and getting guys in the right spots. Really, in the last 72 hours, he’s made as big of a jump with his directing of traffic and vocal leading as he has since he’s been here. Proud of that effort. He’s a focused guy. He’s a detail guy. He’s a scouting report guy. He was really good the other night.”

Hill said he’s just doing what he can to help the team be successful and snap out of its recent drought.

“It’s just me wanting to win. I see how this team can be, and I've seen our potential. When we play hard and we do what we need to do, we’re a really good team. I'm just trying to push the guys to hold that standard every time in practice and in games.”

Along with Roberts potentially being out, second-leading scorer Kario Oquendo has seen his offense wane, scoring just 12 points over his last two games, including just two in 12 minutes against the Aggies.

White feels Oquendo has responded well in practice since the game.

“He’s been great, which is not surprising. It’s who he is. Had a really good one today, really good one yesterday, fully engaged, focused, great attitude,” White said. “He’s got to continue to work on getting out of his comfort zone and putting his imprint on the game in other ways, when it’s not going in for him. And also continue to have confidence when he’s open to shoot. He had some really good looks the other night.”

