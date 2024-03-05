It’s been one frustrating game after another for Georgia since SEC play began back in January.

Last Saturday’s 70-56 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M might have been the most disappointing of all.

After being in the game for the entire first half and part of the second, the Bulldogs (15-14, 5-11) failed to score a single point over the game’s final 6:35.

Thanks to the loss, Georgia’s ninth in its last 10 games, Mike White’s squad is all but assured of having to open next week’s SEC Tournament as one of the league’s bottom four teams, despite what may happen in Tuesday’s home finale against Ole Miss.

"Yeah, (Georgia’s SEC seeding) is so far down there. When that shot goes up and I’m guarding a guy from Texas A&M, and I don’t go block him out, I don’t care where you’re seeded or anything,” White said after his team’s loss to Texas A&M. “We didn’t have 14 keys to the game. They’re the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country. It’s pretty simple: Go block a guy out if you want to win. We didn’t. We’ve got to have more fight than that.”

If the Bulldogs want to have a chance against a Rebel team that seems bound for the NCAA Tournament, they’ll have to put two halves of basketball together, something that has not happened much at all this year.

“We’ll keep preaching it and see what we can do down the stretch with this team,” White said. “Thank goodness for another opportunity.”

Unfortunately, it’s been the same story as the failure to finish out games has haunted the Bulldogs in many of their biggest games.

Long scoring droughts, struggling to contend for rebounds, and spotty perimeter shooting have been the story, too.

"We’ve got to rebound better, we’ve got to defend better, we’ve got to respond better to adversity when shots aren’t going,” White said. “We’re going to continue trying different lineups. I thought our freshmen were really good. I thought some of our older guys really battled.”

But unless the Bulldogs can find the answers to put two halves together against the Rebels, it’s difficult to think the results will be any different.

“I thought the first 30 minutes or so, you had two teams really, really getting after it. I'll be the first one to tell you if I didn't think our guys battled in that regard,” White said. “We've had our rebounding struggles all year. I thought our guys played really hard in the first 20 to neutralize those guys. It's just unfortunate we weren't able to continue with that competitive spirit at home in the second 20, when shots weren't falling."

