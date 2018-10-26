No. 7 Georgia vs No. 9 Florida

WHEN: Saturday, 3:39 p.m.

WHERE: TIAA Bank Field

RECORDS: Georgia 6-1, 4-1; Florida 6-1, 4-1

TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdhal); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); SIRIUS/XM: 121/192

SATURDAY'S GAME

Having a BYE week gave Kirby Smart and 7th-ranked Georgia an added opportunity to work out the numerous kinks that plagued the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1) in their 36-16 loss to LSU two weeks ago in Baton Rouge.

So, did they?

With 9th-ranked Florida (6-1, 4-1) up next Saturday afternoon Jacksonville, Smart certainly hopes so.

"I don't know if we'll know that. I mean we worked hard at stopping the run up front, controlling the line of scrimmage, tackling, a lot of pass pro offensively,” Smart said. “We tried to work really hard on special teams, directional kicking, a lot of things we have to improve on. Those are all really critical. But I'm not sure you honestly know that until you get out there and play another game, because you can only see so much at practice. I certainly hope the work we put in pays dividends in the areas we focused on."

Florida, meanwhile, comes into Saturday’s contest (3:39, CBS) on a roll.

After dropping their conference opener to Kentucky 27-16 in Week 2 of the season, the Gators have reeled off five straight victories, including a 27-19 win over LSU and a 37-27 comeback triumph at Vanderbilt two weeks ago in Nashville.

First-year Florida coach Dan Mullen likes where his team currently stands, and why shouldn’t he?

Georgia, Florida and Kentucky are all currently tied for the top spot in the SEC East with identical conference records of 4-1, with the Bulldogs and Wildcats each in control of their own destiny as it pertains to the division crown.

Kentucky and Georgia meet next week in Lexington, while the Gators need to beat the Bulldogs, then root for Smart’s squad in their game in Lexington to take sole position of first place in the East.

“If you said, hey, 6-1 going into the Georgia game, take it or leave it, I might take it. I would love to be 7-0, to be honest with you, but if you threw that out there, I might—like on those game shows where you hit the button—I might consider hitting that button right there and taking it,” Mullen said. “So, honestly, what I’m most pleased with is how our team has kind of bought in to what we’re trying to do. Honestly, I think our results have helped that buy-in. You know, when you look, they’re acting like a football team. They’re playing hard, they’re giving great effort, they’re seeing how practice translates to games.”

For Georgia, it’s all about regaining the confidence the team played with prior to the debacle in Baton Rouge.

So far, players have said all the right things, claiming they’ve already put the LSU game in the rear-view mirror and are solely focused on the Gators.

“They know what's at stake for this game, and they know this is going to be a physical, tough battle,” Smart said of his players. “Two teams that are well coached and two talented teams. Most of our kids know their kids. It won't be about what we say or how we say it. It'll be about who plays well on the field and who controls the line of scrimmage that will be the key to this game."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

--QB Jake Fromm is coming off his worst game as a starter this year, after completing just 16 of 32 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions against LSU. Fromm’s performance has led many to wonder whether touted freshman Justin Fields could start to see more action, something head coach Kirby Smart has declined to officially say. Stay tuned.

--RB Elijah Holyfield only carried the football seven times against LSU, but figures to get plenty more opportunities against the Gators. Holyfield has rushed for 488 yards, an average of 7.5 yards per rush with four touchdowns in Georgia’s seven games.

--LB D’Andre Walker leads the Bulldogs with five sacks, and has forced three fumbles, which is tied for fourth nationally. Of his 19 tackles, six have been for losses of 34 yards.

--WR Wide receiver Riley Ridley is quietly having a solid year. The junior leads Georgia in receiving with 25 catches for 337 yards, including a team-best five touchdowns.

SERIES HISTORY

According to Georgia records, the Bulldogs lead the series with Florida 51-43-2, including 44-41 in Jacksonville. Florida has the series 50-43-2 in favor of Georgia; it doesn't count the Bulldogs’ 52-0 victory in 1904 that was played in Macon.

QUOTE TO NOTE

KEY MATCHUP

The same as it was against LSU: The Bulldogs need to get physical. Against LSU, the Tigers hit Georgia right between the eyes and never recovered. While a lot of focus will be placed on the offense, and rightfully so—if the Bulldogs can’t at least match the physicality shown by the Gators, it’s going to be tough for Georgia Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. After all, this is a Florida team that beat LSU 27-19 back on Oct. 6.

DRAFT SLANT

--CB Deandre Baker was named a preseason All-American and is living up to his early billing. In six games, Baker has 25 tackles, leads Georgia in interceptions with two and leads the team in passes broken up with eighth

ROSTER REPORT

--OG Ben Cleveland is out for an undetermined amount of time after breaking his left fibula against Missouri.

--DE David Marshall is out after breaking a bone in his foot against Vanderbilt.

--NG DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle is doubtful after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury, believed to be a concussion.

PREDICTION

I know there's been a lot of quarterback angst, but when I look at Saturday's Georgia-Florida game, there's another concern that I just can't shake. Teams with big offensive lines and downhill running games have been an issue for the Bulldogs. Coupled with the fact this hasn't been the best tackling team, I'm just having a bad feeling in my stomach about this as far as Georgia is concerned. It may be the burritos, but I'm just not convinced. Georgia does not cover. In fact, I'm picking Florida to win a close one. Prediction: Florida 28, Georgia 24.