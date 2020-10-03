Preview: No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
RECORD: Auburn 1-0, Georgia 1-0
TV/RADIO: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams); Westwood One (Brandon Gaudin, Derek Rackley, Jason Horowitz); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM/Internet (84-84-84)
The Game
Saturday’s game marks the 125th meeting between the two schools in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, one which has seen the Bulldogs win eight of the past 10 games played between the two.
This one, however, feels a bit different for most fans. It's the earliest the teams have played each other since 1936.
For Georgia, all eyes will once again be on the quarterbacks.
D’Wan Mathis started last week at Arkansas, but struggled. This opened the door for Stetson Bennett, who responded by completing 20 of 29 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, as Georgia scored 32 second-half points to beat the Razorbacks, 37-10.
Does Bennett’s performance earn him his first career start? Does Mathis get another shot? Or does JT Daniels, whom head coach Kirby Smart said would be cleared for Saturday, see his first action in a Georgia uniform after transferring from Southern Cal?
Auburn is led by sophomore quarterback Bo Nix, who led his team to a 29-13 win over Kentucky last Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Nix has currently thrown 218 straight passes without an interception, which ranks second nationally to Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (276).
Last year, Nix set the Auburn freshman records for passing yardage (2,542), completions (217), attempts (377), and touchdown passes (16).
Up front, Auburn is replacing four of its five starters on the offensive line and has questions at running back. On the other hand, the Tigers boast one of the better wideouts in the league in Seth Williams, who caught two touchdowns from Nix to go along with 112 receiving yards last week.
Defensively, the Tigers had to replace four of their five starters in the secondary. But against Kentucky, they played extremely well—especially cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Jaylin Simpson.
Up front, Auburn is having to replace Marlon Davidson and Derek Brown, but return All-Conference performer Big Kat Bryant. The Tigers have a solid group of linebackers led by K.J. Britt and Owen Pappoe.
Players to watch
Auburn: QB Bo Nix, RB Shaun Shivers, WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Seth Williams, DE Big Kat Bryant, LB K.J. Britt, , LB Owen Pappoe, Star Christian Tutt, CB Roger McCreary, S Smoke Monday, CB Jaylin Simpson.
Georgia: QB Stetson Bennett, QB D’Wan Mathis, QB JT Daniels, RB Zamir White, RB James Cook, WR George Pickens, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Darnell Washington, LT Jamaree Salyer, NG Jordan Davis, DE Malik Herring, LB Monty Rice, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Nolan Smith, LB Azeez Ojulari, S Richard LeCounte, CB Eric Stokes.
Three keys for Georgia
...Cut down on penalties: Georgia committed 11 first-half penalties against Arkansas and found themselves down 7-5 at the half, before roaring back in the second half. You might get by making that many mistakes against Arkansas. You will not against Auburn.
...Make Auburn one dimensional: In Bo Nix, the Tigers have one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC. But Auburn struggled last week running the ball against Kentucky, rushing 30 times for just 90 yards. Keeping Auburn’s ground game stifled will be something the Bulldogs will be looking to do, and need to do, in order put the entire onus on Nix. This is not to suggest that the sophomore quarterback is not capable, but if Auburn cannot run the ball, it's going to make his job tougher.
...Continue the solid special teams play: Punter Jake Camarda enjoyed what was arguably his finest game as a Bulldog, earning the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honor after averaging 49.9 yards and placing five kicks inside the Razorbacks’ 20-yard line. Kicker Jake Podlesny got off to a great start, converting both of his field goal attempts, while Zamir White got his hands on an Arkansas punt to set up a second-half score.
Tiger Tails
...Wide receiver Seth Williams ranks 15th among Auburn career leaders in receiving, with 1,476 yards to date. His 91 career receptions rank 17th among Auburn career leaders, and his 15 receiving touchdowns are tied for sixth-best all-time at Auburn.
...Auburn’s defense has allowed only 13 first-quarter touchdowns in the last 43 games, and only 12 in the opening period since the start of 2017 (six last season).
...Linebacker K.J. Britt earned first-team all-SEC honors from AP and second team from the league’s coaches last season, where he totaled 69 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He is a preseason first-team all-SEC selection for 2020 and on the watch lists for the Lott IMPACT, Bednarik, Butkus, and Nagurski awards.
...The Tigers are 21-5 when they play turnover-free football; 43-17 when they have no more than one turnover under Malzahn. The Tigers are 19-5 in games when they force multiple turnovers under defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.
Dawg Tracks
…Georgia leads the nation with a streak of 294 straight PATs, dating back to 2014. The streak involves six kickers (Marshall Morgan, Patrick Beless, William Ham, David Marvin, Blankenship, and Podlesny).
…Zamir White got the start versus the Razorbacks. He finished with 71 yards on 13 carries (5.5 avg.) and a touchdown. White is a key member of the special teams unit, including collecting his first career blocked punt. This led to a touchdown, which gave the Bulldogs a 20-10 lead. White became the first Bulldog running back since 2005 to block a punt (Tyson Browning vs. Vanderbilt).
…Redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson is coming off a game that saw him post career highs of six catches for 62 yards against Arkansas. He added two punt returns for 34 yard against the Razorbacks.
…The Bulldogs have maintained their spot in the AP Top 25 now for 53 consecutive weeks, which ranks fourth nationally, dating back to the start of the 2017 season. Georgia ranks in the top three for active streaks in the top five and top 10.
Injury Update
...Tight end Tre’ McKitty (knee) is expected to play after missing last Saturday’s opener at Arkansas.
…Quarterback J.T. Daniels (knee) has been cleared to play.
...Offensive lineman Clay Webb has an ankle injury and is questionable.
...Wide receiver Tommy Bush is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
Prediction
Everything points to a low-scoring game, and off the top of my head, that's probably a good guess. For Georgia, everybody has been talking about the quarterbacks, and rightfully so, but the first thing the Bulldogs need to do Saturday is start eliminating the penalties that plagued the team during the first half at Arkansas. That will not cut it against the Tigers. Defensively, containing Bo Nix will be the focus for the defense, which, aside from giving up a 90-plus-yard touchdown, dominated the Razorbacks in last week’s opener. The Tigers will pose a bit more of a problem, but Auburn is going to have to find some semblance of a running game to ultimately be successful. Prediction: Georgia 21, Auburn 17.