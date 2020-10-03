Saturday’s game marks the 125th meeting between the two schools in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, one which has seen the Bulldogs win eight of the past 10 games played between the two.

This one, however, feels a bit different for most fans. It's the earliest the teams have played each other since 1936.

For Georgia, all eyes will once again be on the quarterbacks.

D’Wan Mathis started last week at Arkansas, but struggled. This opened the door for Stetson Bennett, who responded by completing 20 of 29 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, as Georgia scored 32 second-half points to beat the Razorbacks, 37-10.

Does Bennett’s performance earn him his first career start? Does Mathis get another shot? Or does JT Daniels, whom head coach Kirby Smart said would be cleared for Saturday, see his first action in a Georgia uniform after transferring from Southern Cal?

Auburn is led by sophomore quarterback Bo Nix, who led his team to a 29-13 win over Kentucky last Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Nix has currently thrown 218 straight passes without an interception, which ranks second nationally to Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (276).

Last year, Nix set the Auburn freshman records for passing yardage (2,542), completions (217), attempts (377), and touchdown passes (16).

Up front, Auburn is replacing four of its five starters on the offensive line and has questions at running back. On the other hand, the Tigers boast one of the better wideouts in the league in Seth Williams, who caught two touchdowns from Nix to go along with 112 receiving yards last week.

Defensively, the Tigers had to replace four of their five starters in the secondary. But against Kentucky, they played extremely well—especially cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Jaylin Simpson.

Up front, Auburn is having to replace Marlon Davidson and Derek Brown, but return All-Conference performer Big Kat Bryant. The Tigers have a solid group of linebackers led by K.J. Britt and Owen Pappoe.