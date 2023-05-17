If Georgia goes indeed fails to make the NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs will have a litany of ninth-inning breakdowns to blame.

Eight times this year, Scott Stricklin’s squad has lost games after either being tied or leading going into the ninth. Of those eight defeats, seven have occurred in SEC play.

Considering the Bulldogs (28-24) are 10-17 in conference action heading into this weekend’s final series against LSU, it’s easy to see the difference even four victories of the eight would have made.

“I’ve never seen that many,” Stricklin said. “It’s been a lot. You’ve got to finish games. The toughest out to get is the last three, and we’ve had trouble getting those last three outs. I feel bad for our kids. They’ve fought hard and overcame a lot, but at the end of the day you’ve got to finish, and we just haven’t finished.”

Two of those such losses came last Saturday and Sunday during Missouri’s sweep last weekend in Columbia.

Instead, Georgia not only finds itself in a situation where it must win this series against the Tigers (40-12, 17-9) but also need a run during next week’s SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama to have a chance of making it as part of the 64-team field.

“It was an incredibly disappointing weekend to lose two games in the bottom of the ninth. It’s tough. It’s tough to handle, especially being in the position we were in of needing to win that series,” Stricklin said. “It really stung. It was a tough weekend. I think we all know where that puts us. Our backs were already against the wall. We win that series, we’re in decent shape. Now, we’ve got to win. It’s no secret. We’ve got to at least win this series and we’ve got to do some work in Hoover. That’s the reality of it. It’s just been tough not to hold onto leads. We’ve taken a couple away, but we’ve given a lot away and that’s tough to handle.”

Senior captain and Bulldog centerfielder Ben Anderson was more succinct.

“We just need to have guys to go out there, do their jobs, and get it done,” Anderson said. “We haven’t been doing that. I don’t know if we need to switch out the guys that have been in that kind of closer role, or what the deal is, but offensively we’ve got to try and score as many runs as we can and build as big a lead as we can going into the ninth. On the mound, you’ve got to go on the mound and compete; just close the door in games. We haven’t done that this year and it’s kind of come back to bite us.”

If Georgia does not win the series against the Tigers, what slim change the Bulldogs have of sneaking into the NCAA Tournament will essentially go up in smoke.

Should that not happen, well, that is something Stricklin prefers not to think about.

“It would be very disappointing. When the season started, I felt like we were a postseason team. At times we’ve played like it and at times we certainly haven’t. We haven’t been consistent enough,” Stricklin said. “Our goal every year is to continue our season after Hoover and to keep playing. It would be a very, very disappointing end to our season if we’re not playing somewhere in a regional.”

Anderson agrees.

To him, there’s no excuse for Georgia not to annually challenge for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Although that door has not been completely closed, the fact it’s going to take a small miracle is not a position Anderson feels the Bulldogs should be in.

“I agree. The University of Georgia, the talent that comes out of the state, should be in the conversation for hosting or at the very least for the postseason every year. We’ve definitely underachieved this year for what our goals are, what we thought we’d do in the SEC with all the games we’ve given up,” Anderson said. “But you know, like Coach says if we can win this series and go on a little run in the SEC Tournament, who knows? If we win, that’s four SEC series wins against four top-20 teams, so I think that would be a good resume there. Our RPI is pretty good, and our schedule is one of the best in the country, so if we can get hot here at the end, I think the postseason that decided that will give us a shot.”