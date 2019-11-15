Saturday’s game between No. 13 Auburn and No. 5 Georgia won’t be unlike any of the previous 123 meetings between the two longtime rivals.

There’s a ton on the line.

For Georgia (8-1, 5-1), a win sends the Bulldogs back to Atlanta as the SEC East champions for the third year in a row, while the Tigers (7-2, 4-2) would love nothing more than to prevent that from happening, while keeping themselves in line for a possible major bowl.

Those wanting to see an offensive shootout better check their expectations at the door.

Although both programs rank in the top five when it comes to total offense in the SEC (Georgia third, Auburn fifth), it’s the defenses that have both programs where they are.

The Tigers rank third in the SEC in scoring defense (17.4 points per game), while the Bulldogs are second nationally in total defense (10.1 points per game) and fifth nationally in total defense (260 yards per game). Both marks top the SEC. Georgia, which also leads the league in rushing defense (74.6 yards per game), has yet to allow a touchdown on the ground all year.

Color Auburn coach Gus Malzahn—whose Tigers are second in the SEC in rush offense (219.3 yards per game)—impressed.

“They’ve got a lot of defensive linemen they play, and when they put other guys in there, there really isn’t a drop off. Real impressed, obviously, with the run defense. I don’t think they’ve given up a rushing touchdown all season—which, that hasn’t happened in, what, the last 20 years in college football. So that tells you a lot,” Malzahn said. “I think they’re solid on the back end, too. They’ve got some guys that can really run. And like I said, we’re playing one of the more talented teams in the entire country—maybe the most talented. But they’re impressive to watch on film.”

Georgia’s offense has a challenge of its own.

The Tigers boast what is arguably the nation’s top defensive front, led by seniors Derek Brown and Marlon Davidson, two very big reasons Auburn is allowing just 112.7 yards on the ground per game.

"Their defense speaks for itself. They have on it a ton of guys who are going to be drafted. They have guys who seem like they have played in our conference for ten years, and it seems like we've played against that defensive group a lot, because all those guys seemed like they started as freshmen, from the secondary to the front,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “So, they've done a great job. Coach [Kevin] Steele does a great job with their defense. They play really hard, and they've got a really good football team. So, we've got a huge challenge this week, especially coming off the physical game we just had.”

Quarterbacks will obviously play a huge role. For Georgia, that’s junior Jake Fromm, who comes in with excellent experience in big-time games, against Auburn freshman Bo Nix, a talented freshman who has played better at home than he has on the road.

“Auburn people, Georgia people know exactly how important it is. So, I think if you've got a quarterback that's grown up and, you know, understands it, I think all it can be is a positive,” Malzahn said. “I know he's excited; it's his first game against Georgia. So, we'll see what happens.”