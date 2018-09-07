Preview: No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina
No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina
WHERE: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 1-0, 0-0; South Carolina 1-0, 0-0
TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl); ESPN RADIO: (Bill Rosinksi, David Norrie, Ian Fitzsimmons); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network: (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle). SIRIUS/XM: 94/192
The Game
Neither third-ranked Georgia nor 24th-ranked South Carolina were exactly tested during last week’s respective openers against Austin Peay and Coastal Carolina.
That all changes Saturday afternoon (3:30, CBS), when the Bulldogs and Gamecocks kick off SEC play at Williams-Brice Stadium.
For Georgia (1-0), it’s an opportunity to show the country that it is indeed worthy of its current seat among the top programs in the country, while the up-and-coming Gamecocks (1-0) have a chance to prove they're ready to become a legitimate contender in the SEC East.
“It counts as one,” South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp said. “We have a lot of football left to play, seven conference games after this one. We just need to focus in, put all our focus on Georgia this week. They have a good football team, but I think we do as well.”
The Gamecocks cruised past Coastal Carolina 49-15, piling up 557 yards of offense while the Bulldogs had no trouble rolling to a 45-0 victory over Austin Peay in a game that saw the fourth quarter shortened by five minutes upon mutual agreement by both teams' head coaches.
"We probably didn't get tested. I mean to be dead honest with you, probably didn't get tested. I know it's easy to say that now, but that's not the caliber of offensive line we're going to have to face,” Georgia's Kirby Smart said. “I've got a lot of respect for Austin Peay and the job their coach does, and their kids played really hard. But we know that we're going to face a bigger, heavier, quicker person, and we're going to have to play better.”
Both teams will no doubt lean heavily on their respective quarterbacks.
Gamecock junior Jake Bentley, who threw for a career-best four touchdowns last week against the Chanticleers, is arguably the most unsung quarterback in the SEC, while Georgia’s Jake Fromm is a proven talent after leading the Bulldogs to last year’s national championship against Alabama.
“I don’t know if Jake Fromm really gets the credit he deserves,” Muschamp said. “I watched him in the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma and he made some big-time throws. He was throwing to the field side, corner high, low digs, across the corner in. In the Championship he put them in position to win that game.”
Smart likes what he sees from Bennett.
"A leader. I mean he understands the game. There are games I've watched him play over the years, it seems like 30 games now, seeing the kid in the game, understand it – whether it was on TV or watching him on tape – comes down to a two-minute situation,” Smart said. “You like having a coach on the field. He's more athletic than you give him credit for. He scrambles for first downs when things are covered. He handles pressure well. He knows where to go with the ball. He's unbelievable in the RPO game. I mean he's a really good quarterback, and as an offensive coordinator, it's a lot easier to call the game when you've got a guy that you know makes good decisions with the ball. And that's what he does best."
The Gamecocks will also be leaning on All-American wide receiver Deebo Samuel, back after missing most of last year with a broken leg while the Bulldogs are expected to welcome back leading receiver Terry Godwin who missed the first game with a knee injury.
Both teams come into the game relatively. South Carolina lost defensive end D.J. Wonnum to an ankle sprain against Coastal Carolina but he is expected to be able to play.
“Last year's game (a 24-10 Georgia victory) was probably one of the most physical we played in. It was a really tough, physical game,” Smart said. “A lot of breaking the wheels when it comes to running the ball, them and us. They’ve got a great special teams unit that does a tremendous job in all phases. We know this is going to be a tough team.”
Players To Watch
--QB Jake Fromm picked up right where he left off last fall by completing 12 of 16 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday’s 45-0 win over Austin Peay. Freshman Justin Fields impressed in his Bulldog debut by completing 7 of 8 throws for 63 yards and one score while rushing for an additional 33 on three attempts. Both are expected to play against the Gamecocks.
--WR Demetris Robertson, the transfer from Cal, did not catch a pass but took a speed sweep 72 yards for a score. The play actually allowed Robertson to finish as the game’s leading rusher and figures to get even more opportunities against the Gamecocks Saturday afternoon in Columbia.
--RB D’Andre Swift received 10 of his 11 touches in the first quarter, rushing eight times for 43 yards and one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 33 yards. The Bulldogs were able to pull Swift in the second quarter and held him out the entire second half.
--S J.R. Reed may not get a lot of attention outside the state of Georgia but he’s become one of the two most dependable members of the defensive backfield along with preseason All-American corner Deandre Baker. Reed led Georgia with six tackles against Austin Peay and is considered one of the better overall leaders on the team.
Series History
Georgia leads the all-time series with South Carolina 50-18-2.
Quote To Note
"It's just a situation where there's no plan. You know, we've got to go with how things go and how the flow of the game goes. I thought (Fromm) did a good job Saturday in the game, handled things well, but I don't know what this game is going to dictate or what it will bring. So, we'll see."" – Coach Kirby Smart, on how he intends to play both Jake Fromm and Justin Fields against South Carolina.
Key Matchup
This is one of those typical SEC games that is decided by which team wins the battle at the line of scrimmage. South Carolina impressed in its win over Coastal Carolina, while the Bulldogs were effective, but struggled at times against the FCS Governors. Georgia’s big men also need to do a better job of getting to the second level, something Smart and his coaches have worked hard to improve this week at practice.
Injury Report
--Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter sprained his ankle in practice on Tuesday and was limited when he returned Wednesday afternoon. Ledbetter was named a captain, but it remains to be seen how healthy he will actually be for the game.
--CB Tyrique McGhee (foot) returned to practice on Monday and Smart hopes to have him available for Saturday.
--WR Terry Godwin (knee) returned to practice and is expected to play.
--TE Jackson Harris is out after undergoing foot surgery.
Prediction
The line is 10 points at last check and giving 10 points on the road – no matter who it’s against- always make me a bit leery. Yes, Georgia has more depth, and with apologies to Deebo Samuel, I believe the Bulldogs have more overall big-play potential than the Gamecocks at this point in time. I love Gamecock quarterback Jake Bentley, he reminds me a lot of Fromm in that he’s a great leader and his teammates believe in him. However, when it comes down to it, this game will be determined by the play of the offensive and defensive lines. I predict Georgia will give a better account of itself than it did last week, although I’m still not ready to give the Gamecocks their 10 points. Prediction: Georgia 31, South Carolina 24.