Preview: No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia
No. 24 Auburn at No. 5 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 8-1, 6-1; Auburn 6-3, 3-3
TV/RADIO: ESPN (Sean McDonough), Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe); Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM – 98/191
Saturday's Game
For those who suggest that No. 5 Georgia is already looking ahead to the SEC Championship against Alabama, head coach Kirby Smart has a message for you.
Not a chance.
Even after last week’s victory at Kentucky to clinch the SEC East, there wasn’t a lot of celebration by the Georgia team. The page was turned, and the focus was now on Saturday night’s contest against No. 24 Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN).
“Yeah, that's not a case for us. I mean obviously the locker room, guys were fired up. Guys were excited. I mean I think anytime you play another top-10 team and you have a big win, it's something to get excited about,” Smart said. “These guys worked really hard for a long time. So we were able to enjoy that moment and that big game for the trip home. Then Sunday, we moved on. It's onto Auburn, who's got a really good football team.”
The Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1) have plenty of reasons to take the Tigers (6-3, 3-3) seriously.
One, Georgia will be playing its first home game in five weeks. More important is the fact the Bulldogs need to keep winning to stay in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
It’s a similar position to what the Bulldogs found themselves in last year after losing to the Tigers in Jordan-Hare. But Smart isn’t sure how much that experience helps the team this time around.
“What helps is playing well. Your play is reflected by your behaviors, which are your actions in practice. And it all boils back down to that,” Smart said. “We can make it psychological all we want, but at the end of the day, it's how you work during the week. What are your behaviors in practice? Your behaviors lead to playing better, and that's what we're trying to do right now—play better.”
So is Auburn.
It’s been an up and down year for the Tigers, who dropped back-to-back games to Mississippi State and Tennessee before beating Ole Miss and Texas A&M, coming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 28-24.
“It was a big win for us Saturday," head coach Gus Malzahn said. "The way we won, I really think, will help us moving ahead. We're looking forward to playing a very good Georgia team, one of our rivals on the road. When you play the elite teams, you've got to manufacture rushing yards. The more talented teams you play, the more important it is to be balanced."
That’s something Auburn hasn’t been.
The Tigers come in 13th in the SEC in rushing offense, averaging just 120 yards per game. They'll confront a Georgia defense that ranks fourth in the conference, holding league-leading rusher Benny Snell Jr. to just 73 yards last week.
Georgia, which is averaging 38 points per game, tops the SEC in rushing (233.8), led by the combo of Elijah Holyfield (674 yards, 5 touchdowns) and D’Andre Swift (622 yards, 7 touchdowns), while quarterback Jake Fromm has completed 130 of 192 passes for 1,762 yards and 17 scores.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
--QB Jake Fromm is hovering around the school-record for Completion Percentage in 2018. He is ranked second in the SEC at 67.7 percent. Georgia’s school record is 67.9 set by Hutson Mason in 2014. This year Fromm has completed 130 of 192 passes for 1,762 yards with 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
--RBs D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield both set career highs against Kentucky, rushing for 156 and 115 yards, respectively. The Bulldogs lead the SEC with an average of 222.7 yards per game.
--WR Mecole Hardman is leading the SEC in punt return average at 26.7 yards per game. He’s also Georgia’s second-leading receiver with 26 catches for 3698 yards and four touchdowns.
--OLB D’Andre Walker continues to be the Bulldogs’ top pass-rusher, leading the team with five sacks. He has also forced three fumbles to go along with 28 tackles, with 6.5 of those going for lost yardage.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia leads the series with Auburn 58-56-8.
QUOTE TO NOTE
"I don't know if that helps. What helps is playing well. Your play is reflected by your behaviors, which are your actions in practice. It all boils back down to that. We can make it psychological all we want, but at the end of the day it's how you work during the week. What are your behaviors in practice? Your behaviors lead to playing better, and that's what we're trying to do right now—play better.” – Kirby Smart on whether winning the SEC East last year helps with motivation this year.
KEY MATCHUP
KEY MATCHUP: Auburn has struggled running the football, ranking next-to-last in the SEC with just 120.8 yards per game. That’s put added pressure on quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Stidham is not having the best of years with just six touchdown passes, so the key for Georgia will be making sure the senior doesn’t regain his confidence. If Stidham is on, he can be a threat.
DRAFT SLANT
--CB Deandre Baker, a mid-season All-American and semifinalist for both the Bednarik and Thorpe Awards, has 29 tackles this year, a team-best two picks and eight pass breakups. He is tied for second in the SEC in passes defended with 10.
ROSTER REPORT
--OG Ben Cleveland (broken left fibula) did not play. He's missed the past five games, but is expected to play Saturday.
--DE David Marshall still appears out after breaking a bone in his foot against Vanderbilt.
--NG DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle is doubtful after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury, believed to be a concussion.
--C Lamont Gaillard is officially questionable after hyper-extending his left knee against Kentucky, as is Cade Mays with a shoulder stinger. Both injures were suffered last week at Kentucky.
PREDICTION
Somebody name the last time Georgia was favored by 14 points to beat Auburn. I certainly can't remember.
The Bulldogs have played mighty well the past two weeks in beating Florida and Kentucky to win the SEC East. They figure to come into the game focused, knowing they need to keep winning to stay in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Dawgs win, but the 14-point spread is too much. Prediction: Georgia 31, Auburn 20.