For those who suggest that No. 5 Georgia is already looking ahead to the SEC Championship against Alabama, head coach Kirby Smart has a message for you.

Not a chance.

Even after last week’s victory at Kentucky to clinch the SEC East, there wasn’t a lot of celebration by the Georgia team. The page was turned, and the focus was now on Saturday night’s contest against No. 24 Auburn (7 p.m., ESPN).

“Yeah, that's not a case for us. I mean obviously the locker room, guys were fired up. Guys were excited. I mean I think anytime you play another top-10 team and you have a big win, it's something to get excited about,” Smart said. “These guys worked really hard for a long time. So we were able to enjoy that moment and that big game for the trip home. Then Sunday, we moved on. It's onto Auburn, who's got a really good football team.”

The Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1) have plenty of reasons to take the Tigers (6-3, 3-3) seriously.

One, Georgia will be playing its first home game in five weeks. More important is the fact the Bulldogs need to keep winning to stay in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

It’s a similar position to what the Bulldogs found themselves in last year after losing to the Tigers in Jordan-Hare. But Smart isn’t sure how much that experience helps the team this time around.

“What helps is playing well. Your play is reflected by your behaviors, which are your actions in practice. And it all boils back down to that,” Smart said. “We can make it psychological all we want, but at the end of the day, it's how you work during the week. What are your behaviors in practice? Your behaviors lead to playing better, and that's what we're trying to do right now—play better.”

So is Auburn.

It’s been an up and down year for the Tigers, who dropped back-to-back games to Mississippi State and Tennessee before beating Ole Miss and Texas A&M, coming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 28-24.

“It was a big win for us Saturday," head coach Gus Malzahn said. "The way we won, I really think, will help us moving ahead. We're looking forward to playing a very good Georgia team, one of our rivals on the road. When you play the elite teams, you've got to manufacture rushing yards. The more talented teams you play, the more important it is to be balanced."

That’s something Auburn hasn’t been.

The Tigers come in 13th in the SEC in rushing offense, averaging just 120 yards per game. They'll confront a Georgia defense that ranks fourth in the conference, holding league-leading rusher Benny Snell Jr. to just 73 yards last week.

Georgia, which is averaging 38 points per game, tops the SEC in rushing (233.8), led by the combo of Elijah Holyfield (674 yards, 5 touchdowns) and D’Andre Swift (622 yards, 7 touchdowns), while quarterback Jake Fromm has completed 130 of 192 passes for 1,762 yards and 17 scores.