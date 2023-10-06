For No. 20 Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia, Saturday night’s nationally televised game on ESPN is all about opportunity.

For the Wildcats, it’s an opportunity for Mark Stoops’ squad to follow up last week’s big home win over Florida by knocking off the two-time defending national champs. A win would put Kentucky in a prime position to not only win the SEC East but perhaps be in the conversation for a playoff spot down the road.

For the Bulldogs, it’s an opportunity for Georgia to show that despite its warts, Kirby Smart’s squad is still the premiere team in the SEC and one that will not surrender its title of national champion without a fight.

While predictions this week have run the gamut, one area you can assume to be true is this will be one of the most physical games the Bulldogs play all year.

It always is, and had been since Smart and Stoops have been in charge of their respective programs.

Both teams will tell you the game is one of, if not the, most physical contests they play all year, and Saturday’s edition should be no different.

Kentucky comes in with a vaunted running game after Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis rocked Florida with 280 yards rushing—this coming the same day Auburn was running for over 200 yards against the Bulldogs in Georgia’s victory at Jordan-Hare.

The Bulldogs will not have to worry about quarterback Devin Leary taking off and running like Auburn quarterbacks did, which could play into Georgia’s hands. Still, the Bulldogs are going to need to do a much better job of tackling and wrapping up Davis than we’ve seen in games earlier this year.

Georgia’s run game hasn’t exactly performed to plan, either. Although Daijun Edwards has been solid, the Bulldogs have not had much production elsewhere. Per Smart, Kendall Milton is as healthy as he’s been in recent weeks, so perhaps he can help provide a needed spark.

As most games do, however, this one will come down to the play of the two quarterbacks. The Wildcats will need Leary, its super senior transfer from North Carolina State, to have a good game to keep the Bulldogs from focusing most of its attention on stopping the run.

For Georgia’s Carson Beck, will this be the week we see the Bulldogs come out more aggressive in the passing game? In the second half of the win at Auburn, Beck completed 16 of 20 passes for 235 yards. A carryover of that into Saturday would certainly help the chances for Georgia, which should give Brock Bowers as many opportunities with the ball in his hands as he can handle.

With the game at night, Sanford Stadium should be rocking. Smart has urged Georgia’s fans to bring their voices, and as we’ve seen before, that can make a difference in the outcome of the game.

This should be a fun one.