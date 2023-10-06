Preview: No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 5-0, 2-0; Kentucky 5-0, 2-0
TV/RADIO: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley).
DAWG WALK: 4:45 p.m.
The Game
For No. 20 Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia, Saturday night’s nationally televised game on ESPN is all about opportunity.
For the Wildcats, it’s an opportunity for Mark Stoops’ squad to follow up last week’s big home win over Florida by knocking off the two-time defending national champs. A win would put Kentucky in a prime position to not only win the SEC East but perhaps be in the conversation for a playoff spot down the road.
For the Bulldogs, it’s an opportunity for Georgia to show that despite its warts, Kirby Smart’s squad is still the premiere team in the SEC and one that will not surrender its title of national champion without a fight.
While predictions this week have run the gamut, one area you can assume to be true is this will be one of the most physical games the Bulldogs play all year.
It always is, and had been since Smart and Stoops have been in charge of their respective programs.
Both teams will tell you the game is one of, if not the, most physical contests they play all year, and Saturday’s edition should be no different.
Kentucky comes in with a vaunted running game after Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis rocked Florida with 280 yards rushing—this coming the same day Auburn was running for over 200 yards against the Bulldogs in Georgia’s victory at Jordan-Hare.
The Bulldogs will not have to worry about quarterback Devin Leary taking off and running like Auburn quarterbacks did, which could play into Georgia’s hands. Still, the Bulldogs are going to need to do a much better job of tackling and wrapping up Davis than we’ve seen in games earlier this year.
Georgia’s run game hasn’t exactly performed to plan, either. Although Daijun Edwards has been solid, the Bulldogs have not had much production elsewhere. Per Smart, Kendall Milton is as healthy as he’s been in recent weeks, so perhaps he can help provide a needed spark.
As most games do, however, this one will come down to the play of the two quarterbacks. The Wildcats will need Leary, its super senior transfer from North Carolina State, to have a good game to keep the Bulldogs from focusing most of its attention on stopping the run.
For Georgia’s Carson Beck, will this be the week we see the Bulldogs come out more aggressive in the passing game? In the second half of the win at Auburn, Beck completed 16 of 20 passes for 235 yards. A carryover of that into Saturday would certainly help the chances for Georgia, which should give Brock Bowers as many opportunities with the ball in his hands as he can handle.
With the game at night, Sanford Stadium should be rocking. Smart has urged Georgia’s fans to bring their voices, and as we’ve seen before, that can make a difference in the outcome of the game.
This should be a fun one.
Players to Watch
Georgia: QB Carson Beck, RB Daijun Edwards, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Dominic Lovett, TE Brock Bowers, DE Mykel Williams, NT Nazir Stackhouse, LB Juman Dumas-Johnson, LB Smael Mondon, DB Tykee Smith, DB Kamari Lassiter, DB Malaki Starks.
Kentucky: QB Devin Leary, RB Ray Davis, WR Dame Key, WR Tayvion Robinson, RG Eli Cox, DT Deone Walker, DE Tre’vonn Ryhks, LB D’Eryk Jackson, S Jordan Lovett.
Three Keys for Georgia
Contain Kentucky’s running game: This might not have even qualified as a key a week ago, but after Ray Davis rumbled for 280 yards and Auburn rushed for over 200, there is understandable cause for concern. At least the Bulldogs will not have to worry about quarterback Devin Leary running the ball, but Davis could prove a load all by himself if Georgia is not ready to play.
Have a quicker offensive start: Although the media and fans seem to be more concerned about this at times than Smart, it would certainly behoove the Bulldogs to put some early points on the board. Putting the Wildcats in an early hole and eliminating any early momentum for the visitors will go a long way toward Georgia securing the win.
Create turnovers, eliminate turnovers: Yes, this may seem like a cop-out key and cliché, but it’s true. In games of this magnitude, the outcomes are generally determined by who does a better job creating turnovers. While Georgia has intercepted eight passes in five games, the Bulldogs have only recovered three fumbles. Smart would love to see an uptick in the latter. Saturday would be a good game to start.
Injury Report
RB Roderick Robinson, ankle (doubtful)
OL Amarius Mims, ankle (out)
OL Austin Blaske, knee (questionable)
DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot (out)
RB Branson Robinson, torn patella tendon (out)
Kentucky News and Notes
Kentucky is 5-0 to begin the season, which marks:
• The third time under head coach Mark Stoops (also 2018 and 2021).
• The 14th time in school history.
Also:
• The Wildcats are 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the third time in the last five years (also 2018 and 2021), and the third time in the last 46 seasons.
• Kentucky is coming off its third straight win over then-No. 22/23 Florida, which marked three consecutive wins against UF for the first time since 1948-51.
• UK has now defeated at least one ranked opponent for four consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.
• For the first time this season UK is ranked, sitting at No. 20 in both the Associated Press Poll and the AFCA Coaches Poll.
• Five of Kentucky's remaining opponents are ranked in the AP Top 25 in Week 6 (Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, Louisville).
• Running back Ray Davis leads the Southeastern Conference and ranks among the top five in the nation in rushing yards (594), rushing yards per game (118.8), rushing touchdowns (8), all-purpose yards per game (148) and scoring per game (13.2). He also leads the SEC and is 15th nationally in yards per rushing attempt (7.82).
• The Wildcat defense is first in the league and ninth in the nation in rushing defense (75.8).
Prediction
I've been saying this for weeks now, but I think Georgia finally comes out more aggressive and jumps ahead via the passing game. The key is to make Kentucky try and play from behind. I know everyone is concerned about the run defense, and rightfully so. But the fact Leary is not a runner is a huge deal. Kentucky's style of running the ball, even with a back as good as Davis, should play more into the Bulldogs' hands. My prediction is still for it to be a one-score game, although it will not surprise me for it to be closer to the actual spread of 14.5 points. Still, I’ll stick to the safe side. Prediction: Georgia 28, Kentucky 21.