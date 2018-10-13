No. 2 Georgia at No. 12 LSU WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La. WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 6-0, 4-0; LSU 5-1, 2-1) TV/RADIO: CBS - (Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler, Jamie Erdahl); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network - (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM – 103/192

Radi Nabulsi

THE GAME

No. 2 Georgia figures to get its toughest test to date when the Bulldogs take on No. 12 LSU, coming off a 27-19 loss to Florida. Georgia is making its first trip to Baton Rouge since 2008, a game that saw the Bulldogs roll to a 52-38 win. It’s only the 12th time in school history that Georgia has gotten off to a 6-0 start. The Bulldogs come into the game averaging 42.8 points, which ranks second in the SEC. On defense, Georgia is allowing just 13 points per game, which ranks second in the nation. The Bulldogs also lead the league in rushing offense (245.2) and are third in rushing defense (113.2). Georgia also ranks second in the SEC in pass efficiency and is coming off a season-high 341 yards last week against Vanderbilt. Quarterback Jake Fromm ranks fourth nationally in passing efficiency at 192.5. As for LSU, the Tigers have won 20 straight home games in the month of October and are 14-0 under Orgeron when the team has had a running back go for over 100 yards. The Tigers are led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw a school-record 158 passes before he was intercepted last week against Florida. Running back Nick Brossette is the fifth-leading rusher in the SEC with 576 yards and tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns with eight.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

--QB Jake Fromm continues to be one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the SEC. The sophomore enters Saturday’s game against LSU having completed 83 of 114 passes (196.6 efficiency) for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns, which ranks second in the conference behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. --RB Elijah Holyfield has been a consistent performer for the Bulldogs, leading the team in rushing with 432 yards and an average of 7.1 yards per carry --LB D’Andre Walker leads the Bulldogs with four sacks and has forced three fumbles, which ties him for fourth nationally. Of his 15 tackles, five have been for losses of 29 yards. --S Richard LeCounte has started every game this year for the Bulldogs and leads the team with 33 tackles. He has been the leading tackler twice this year, including six stops and a forced fumble last week against Vanderbilt.

SERIES HISTORY

LSU leads the all-time series with Georgia 16-13-1.

QUOTE TO NOTE

“I think Coach (Ed) Orgeron has instilled a lot of toughness in their program. They play extremely physical. The game—you know, Saturday with Florida—was extremely physical; a lot of big hits, a lot of contact. It's just the way the SEC is. And you don't get weeks off in the SEC. It's an extremely tough place to play. I think you saw that last week with the teams that played on the road in our conference, and we're going on the road this week. So the good thing is we've been on the road twice in our conference, but we're playing a really, really good football team this week in LSU.” – Kirby Smart on the game against LSU.

KEY MATCHUP

It’s all about physicality. Both LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Kirby Smart of Georgia have stressed that aspect of their teams’ play, and they’ve both got a point. Whoever wins the battle at the line of scrimmage is probably going to come out on top. Smart has challenged his team to plays its most physical game of the year, and it’s going to be interesting to see how it responds.

DRAFT SLANT

CB Deandre Baker was named a preseason All-American and is living up to his early billing. In six games, Baker has 21 tackles. He leads Georgia in interceptions with 21, with a team-best two interceptions. He is tied for SEC lead in passes defended with eight.

ROSTER REPORT

--OG Ben Cleveland is out for an undetermined amount of time after breaking his left fibula against Missouri. --OG Solomon Kindley suffered a minor MCL injury against Vanderbilt, but Smart is hopeful the redshirt sophomore will be able to play. --Backup DL Devonte Wyatt is questionable with a leg injury, per Smart. --Backup DL DaQuan Hawkins Muckle is out with an undisclosed injury.

PREDICTION