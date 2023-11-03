WHERE: Sanford Stadium WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 8-0, 5-0; Missouri 7-1, 3-1 TV/RADIO: CBS (Rich Waltz, Aaron Taylor, Amanda Guerra); Georgia Football Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley).

Georgia and Missouri kick off at 3:30 p.m. (USA Today)

The Game

Saturday’s contest against an improved Missouri squad marks the first of what looks to be a November gauntlet for the Bulldogs. The Tigers are off to their best start since 2013 and come into the game as one of the more dangerous offensive teams in the SEC. Led by quarterback Brady Cook (169 of 242 for 2,259 yards and 15 touchdowns), the Tigers also boast wide receiver Luther Burden. He's one of the best in the country with 61 catches for 905 yards and six scores. Running back Cody Schrader has rushed for 807 yards and nine scores, while the defense has 24 sacks, led by Darius Robinson with 4.5. However, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are aware of the challenge that lies ahead. This is the same Mizzou squad that pushed Georgia to the limit last year in Columbia. The Tigers led the Bulldogs by 13 points on a couple of occasions, before Georgia rallied for a 26-22 win. The Bulldogs enter the game as one of only three teams in the country ranked in the top seven in both scoring offense and scoring defense, averaging 40.5 points per game and surrendering just 14.8. Georgia, enjoying a 25-game winning streak, enters the contest 42-4 at home under Smart, including 11-1 against ranked opponents, with all 11 victories coming in succession.

Players to Watch

Georgia: QB Carson Beck, RB Daijun Edwards, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Dominic Lovett, WR RaRa Thomas, WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, OL Sedrick Van Pran, DE Mykel Williams, N Nazir Stackhouse, LB Juman Duman-Johnson, LB Smael Mondon, CB Kamari Lassiter, S Malaki Starks, S Tykee Smith Missouri: QB Brady Cook, RB Cody Schrader, WR Luther Burden, WR Theo Wease, TE Tyler Stephens, LDE Darius Robinson, DT Jayden Jernigan, DE Johnny Walker, CB Jaylon Carlies, K Harrison Mervis.

Three keys for Georgia

Keep Brady Cook off-schedule: This may be easier said than done, but the Bulldogs will try. Cook leads the SEC, having completed almost 76 percent of his passes, and has arguably the top wide receiver in the SEC at his disposal. Make Tigers one-dimensional: This goes without saying, as this is the goal every week the Bulldogs play. But it’s especially true this week. Missouri features an excellent run game, led by Schrader, who has rushed for over 800 yards and nine touchdowns. Stay aggressive offensively: Carson Beck seems to improve every time he takes the field. With Brock Bowers missing last week, many thought the Bulldogs would suffer offensively. The opposite was true, as Beck spread the ball around to nine different receivers and used another strong game by running back Daijun Edwards to grind down the Gators. A similar effort will bring success against Missouri.

Injury Update

TE Brock Bowers (ankle) Out LB C.J. Allen (hamstring) Probable RB Branson Robinson (patella tendon) Out OL Amarius Mims (ankle) Probable S Dan Jackson (Knee infection) Questionable LB Darris Smith (Coach’s decision) Out

Missouri News and Notes

• The Tigers are averaging 33.9 points per contest, which ranks fourth in the SEC and 27th nationally. • Mizzou has topped the 500-yard mark for total offense on three occasions this season, and currently ranks 30th nationally in total yards per game (443.0). • Mizzou’s passing attack ranks third in the SEC, averaging 294.0 yards per outing; the Tigers’ 17 passing TDs on the year also ranks third in the conference. • Mizzou’s offense has been nearly unstoppable in the red zone this season, converting 30 consecutive scoring opportunities inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, dating back to the season opener vs. South Dakota. • The Tigers lead the nation in red zone offense, converting 97.14 percent (34-of-35) of their opportunities. • Mizzou has reached the end zone in 24 of those 35 chances, scoring 14 rushing touchdowns and 10 passing touchdowns, in addition to 10 field goal conversions. • Conversely, the MU defense ranks third in the SEC in red zone defense (81.48 percent), stopping the opposition on five (of 27) trips to date. • Missouri’s defense has played a starring role in the Tigers’ 7-1 start, including shutdown performances in each of MU’s last two victories. • Against South Carolina (Oct. 21), the Tiger D recorded a season-high six sacks, while holding the Gamecocks to four field goals on the day. • Mizzou ranks fifth in the league in sacks (23). • The defense came up big at No. 23 Kentucky (Oct. 14), locking down the Wildcat offense over the final three periods to help Missouri secure the 38-21 comeback win. • After Kentucky scored the first 14 points of the night and piled up 150 yards of total offense in the opening quarter, the Mizzou defense held the Wildcats to just 149 yards and seven points over the final 45 minutes, and recorded a season-high three takeaways at Kentucky. • The Tigers' defense has impressed over the first eight games of the season, particularly against the run; MU ranks 26th in the FBS in rush defense, allowing just 112.3 yards per game. • Missouri allowed a season-low 41 rushing yards to Vanderbilt on Sept. 30 and didn’t allow a 100-yard rusher until Week 6 vs. LSU. • The pass rush has produced 24 sacks through eight contests, including multiple sacks in seven games. • Individually, Kris Abrams-Draine leads the SEC and ranks second in the nation in passes defended (1.8 per game), including a career-high four interceptions.

Prediction