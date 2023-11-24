It’s another edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate and once against there’s a lot on the line for the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Kirby Smart’s squad needs a victory over their archrival to cap off the program’s third-straight undefeated season.

In doing so, Georgia would claim its sixth straight Governor’s Cup, which would allow the 2023 senior class to tie the career mark for victories with 49.

The Bulldogs have won 11 straight games in Atlanta dating back to 2001. A win would also give Georgia its 29th straight victory which would establish a new SEC record.

While some fans may be looking ahead to next week’s SEC Championship against Alabama, that’s not the case with Smart.

Despite Georgia’s recent dominance, this remains a game that’s very close to Smart’s heart, and one he is not taking lightly.

Yellow Jacket head coach and alum Brent Key has Georgia Tech on the upswing.

In just his first full season as head coach, Key has the team bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018 thanks to victories in three of its last four games,

The Jackets are led by Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King, who has thrown for 26 touchdowns, albeit with 15 interceptions while completing 62 percent of his passes.

Georgia, meanwhile, is one of only two teams in the country that is ranked in the top 10 in both scoring offense (40.4 points per game) and scoring defense (15.1 ppg).

The Bulldogs also lead the country in converting third downs (57 percent), while holding opponents converting on third down to just 27 percent of the time, a mark that ranks fourth nationally.