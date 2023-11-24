Preview: No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech
WHERE: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia Tech 11-0, Georgia Tech 6-5
TV/RADIO: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); Sirius XM (81)
The Game
It’s another edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate and once against there’s a lot on the line for the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Kirby Smart’s squad needs a victory over their archrival to cap off the program’s third-straight undefeated season.
In doing so, Georgia would claim its sixth straight Governor’s Cup, which would allow the 2023 senior class to tie the career mark for victories with 49.
The Bulldogs have won 11 straight games in Atlanta dating back to 2001. A win would also give Georgia its 29th straight victory which would establish a new SEC record.
While some fans may be looking ahead to next week’s SEC Championship against Alabama, that’s not the case with Smart.
Despite Georgia’s recent dominance, this remains a game that’s very close to Smart’s heart, and one he is not taking lightly.
Yellow Jacket head coach and alum Brent Key has Georgia Tech on the upswing.
In just his first full season as head coach, Key has the team bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018 thanks to victories in three of its last four games,
The Jackets are led by Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King, who has thrown for 26 touchdowns, albeit with 15 interceptions while completing 62 percent of his passes.
Georgia, meanwhile, is one of only two teams in the country that is ranked in the top 10 in both scoring offense (40.4 points per game) and scoring defense (15.1 ppg).
The Bulldogs also lead the country in converting third downs (57 percent), while holding opponents converting on third down to just 27 percent of the time, a mark that ranks fourth nationally.
Georgia Players to Watch
QB Carson Beck, RB Daijun Edwards, RB Kendall Milton, TE Brock Bowers, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Dominic Lovett, WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR Dillon Bell, C Sedrick Van Pran, RT Amarius Mims, DE Mykel Williams, N Nazir Stackhouse, LB Smael Mondon, Star Tykee Smith, S Malaki Starks, S Javon Bullard, CB Kamari Lassiter.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
QB Haynes King, RB Jamal Haynes, TE Dylan Leonard, WR Malik Rutherford, DE Makius Scott, N Zeek Biggers, LB Paul Maola, Nickel K.J. Wallace, FS Jaylon King, CB Myles Sims
Three Keys for Georgia
Contain QB Haynes King: King is an exciting player with the ability to make explosive plays with his arms and his legs. He has thrown 15 interceptions, which the Bulldogs will need to exploit.
Run the ball, Bobo: Georgia Tech ranks dead-last in the ACC against the run, giving up an average of 196.4 yards on the ground per game. While the Bulldogs will still be aggressive through the air, there’s yardage to be gained on the ground, so look to Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton and company to take advantage.
Other receivers need to step up: Georgia comes into the game with some questions at wide receiver. RaRa Thomas injured his foot last week, and Ladd McConkey was held out after taking just three reps. With the SEC Championship up next, it could be a case where the Bulldogs elect to sit both players ahead of next week’s SEC Championship. If so, the team will once again lean on players like Dillon Bell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to fill any void.
Injury Update
WR RaRa Thomas (bone bruise in foot) Doubtful
WR Ladd McConkey (ankle) Doubtful
OL Tate Ratledge (knee) Questionable
DL Warren Brinson (calf) Questionable
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (forearm) Out
DB Julian Humphrey (shoulder) Out
RB Branson Robinson (Knee) Out
Georgia News and Notes
Statistically this season, Georgia…
• Is averaging 40.4 points/game (5th nationally)
• Has outscored its opponents 444-166, including 235-93 in the opening half.
• Owns a +278-point differential; 58-for-62 in the Red Zone with 42 TDs, 16 FGs.
• Quarterback Carson Beck is completing passes at a rate of 72.9 percent. Stetson Bennett holds the school record of 68.28 set last year.
Georgia Tech News and Notes
• Georgia Tech has scored at least 21 points in every game this season, marking the first time that it has scored 21 points or more in 11-straight games since it hit the mark in 17-straight games from 2014-15 (all 14 games in '14 plus first three contests in '15).
• Georgia Tech has scored 30 or more points six times this season after only scoring 30 or more a total of nine times in the previous four seasons (2019-22).
• Tech scored at least 45 points in back-to-back games against No. 17 North Carolina (46 on Oct. 28) and at Virginia (45 on Nov. 4), marking the first time that the Yellow Jackets scored at least 45 points in consecutive games since Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, 2018 vs. Bowling Green (63) and Louisville (66) and the first time the Jackets accomplished the feat in back-to-back ACC games since Oct. 14 and 21, 2000 vs. Wake Forest (52) and Duke (45).
• The Yellow Jackets have amassed at least 380 yards of total offense in eight of its first 11 games this season (488 vs. Louisville, 578 vs. South Carolina State, 474 at Ole Miss, 380 at Wake Forest, 417 vs. Bowling Green, 452 vs. Boston College, 635 vs. North Carolina, 514 at Virginia), marking the first time since 2013 that the Jackets have had at least 380 yards of offense in eight of their 11 games of a campaign.
• Quarterback Haynes King is one of only two NCAA Division I FBS players with at least 2,500 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 26 touchdown passes, and seven touchdown runs this season.
Prediction
Georgia has two goals this weekend. No. 1., is to simply win the game. No. 2, stay as healthy as possible for next week’s SEC Championship.
Brent Key has Georgia Tech on the right track, but it’s still about the Jimmy’s and Joe’s, and the Bulldogs have a lot more.
Look for the Bulldogs to keep this one simple. Georgia may not cover the 24.5 points, but it will be an easy win as the Bulldogs take advantage of the issues the Yellow Jackets have had stopping the run. Prediction – Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14.