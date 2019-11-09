Preview: Missouri at No. 6 Georgia
WHERE: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 7-1, 4-1; Missouri 5-3, 2-2
TV/RADIO: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Molly McGrath); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle), Sirius/XM/Internet: (81/81/81)
DAWG WALK: 4:45 p.m.
Saturday's Game
Thanks to last week’s win over Florida, Georgia has set itself up nicely for a third-straight SEC East title. But with three conference games to go, there’s still plenty of work to do.
The Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1)–ranked 6th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings—currently hold a one-game lead over the rival Gators, along with the team set to visit Athens on Saturday: Missouri.
Like Georgia, the Tigers (5-3, 2-2) control their own destiny as far as the SEC East is concerned. Following their trip to Athens, Missouri hosts Florida the following weekend. Should it continue to win, it would represent its division in the SEC Championship a month from now in Atlanta.
Of course, the same is obviously true for the Bulldogs, who still have conference games remaining with Auburn and Texas A&M.
“We don't look past the gauntlet of Missouri, because our team respects them. It's a single-minded focus on one thing. We can't look past that. As far as buy-in, they never didn't buy-in,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They have bought in the whole entire time. There's been a sense of urgency for our guys for a long time. Just execute and got to get better, and the most important thing is they understand they have to get better to get where we want to go.”
Tigers coach Barry Odom feels the same about his squad.
After starting the season 5-1, a start that saw Mizzou average 38 points per game, the Tigers saw that number drop to 10.5 over their last two, which not surprisingly resulted in back-to-back losses to Vanderbilt (21-14) and Kentucky (29-7).
Making matters worse for Odom, as of Tuesday, the status of quarterback Kelly Bryant was up in the air after the Clemson transfer suffered a recent hamstring injury.
“I would say, sitting on Tuesday, I thought he did some things today much better than last week,” Odom said. “We will take it day to day. I think he;s a fast healer. I know he was anxious during practice today to do a lot more, so we kind of edged it on and had him do more than maybe I anticipated.”
For Georgia, what a difference a week makes.
This time last week, questions about quarterback Jake Fromm and the efficiency of the Bulldogs’ offense were major concerns for Georgia fans. After completing 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns against the Gators, that’s no longer the case.
So too, is the notion that the Georgia program was on some sort of downward slide. After beating Florida, the Bulldogs not only control their own destiny in regard to the East, but are back in the conversation for a spot in the College Football Playoffs—providing they keep winning.
Keeping his team on an even emotional plane is proving to be one of Smart’s bigger challenges.
“I don't really try to pay attention to it. I try to emphasize to the kids that inconsistency is consistent,” he said. “So, the highs and lows are going to be consistent—everybody is going to say one way or the other, it's always higher or lower than it really is. As coaches, we always say it's never as good as it is, and it's never as bad as it seems.”
Three keys for Georgia
...Stay focused: The Bulldogs are obviously coming off a huge emotional win over Florida, and human nature suggests a letdown might be in store against Missouri. While that’s true, I don’t think that will be the case. Georgia knows it can ill afford another loss and still harbor dreams of the College Football Playoffs. Plus the game’s at night. so that should help the Bulldogs ride the emotional tide.
...Continue to expand the offense: Again, nobody’s suggesting Georgia re-invent the wheel, but continuing to find ways to get creative within the current scheme will be important from here on out. Offensive coordinator James Coley called arguably his best game last week against Florida; it will be interesting to see what tweaks will be in store on Saturday.
...Defensive discipline: The reason I included this as one of the Georgia’s keys is due to quarterback Kelly Bryant, whose status for Saturday is somewhat iffy after a recent hamstring injury. Bryant could very well play, but the question is, will he be the same threat running the football as he was before the injury? Either way, keeping Bryant in the pocket will be big for Georgia’s defensive success.
Injury update
● Cornerback Tyson Campbell (turf toe) continues to practice, but it remains unclear if he’ll be given the OK. The Bulldogs need him, but Smart is remaining cautious.
● Offensive lineman Cade Mays came out of last week’s game with an undisclosed injury, but is expected to play.
● Defensive lineman Michael Barnett, according to Smart, didn’t play against Florida due to a myriad of bumps and bruises. He was, however, seen practicing this week and appears good to go.
● Defensive end David Marshall was also held out of the Florida game after being banged up for most of the year. but is also expected to play.
● Backup offensive lineman Justin Shaffer (neck) remains out.
Prediction
Missouri comes in losers of two straight to Vanderbilt and Kentucky, yet like Georgia, controls its own destiny as far as the SEC East title is concerned. After Saturday’s game with the Bulldogs, the Tigers host Florida next week. However, the Tigers have been stuck in an offensive rut. Even if quarterback Kelly Bryant (hamstring) plays, how effective he’ll be remains in question. Georgia, meanwhile, gained a lot of confidence from its win over Florida; the team is as healthy as it's been all year, and as long as the Bulldogs can avoid turnovers, Saturday should result in an easy win. Prediction: Georgia 31, Missouri 14.