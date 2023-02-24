Barring some sort of miracle, Georgia’s basketball season is down to three more regular season games and however many the Bulldogs are able to play at the upcoming SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Nevertheless, for a program that won just six games a season ago, Saturday’s Senior Day contest against Missouri ( 1 p.m., SEC Network) is big for a number of reasons.

“We’ve got great opportunities in front of us,” head coach Mike White said. “They’re all winnable, they’re all losable, but all our attention and focus is on Missouri and helping our seniors have a nice Senior Day.”

The Bulldogs close out the home part of the schedule on Tuesday against Florida before wrapping up the regular season on the road at South Carolina.

After losing the past two games at Alabama and Arkansas by an average of 40.5 points, White hopes a little home cooking will give his team a better chance.

“We’re not there, we’re just not. Arkansas with Nick Smith back playing the way he did against us, oh my goodness, they can beat anybody in the country,” White said. “I think you’ve got a few teams in our league this year who could potentially get to a Final Four and they’re one of them.”

Saturday’s Senior Day festivities will see five Bulldogs honored – Braelen Bridges, Jailyn Ingram, Mardrez McBride, Jaxon Etter and Terry Roberts. Etter and Roberts still have a Covid year of eligibility and could return if so desired.

“All of those guys have gone through a new coach, this isn’t what I signed up for, ups and downs, but playing well at the end of it, practicing hard, and having a great attitude, none of those guys had an average practice today,” White said. “It was worth it to all of them.”

Bridges would not change a thing, citing this year’s wins over Kentucky under John Calipari and Auburn under Bruce Pearl as victories he will never forget.

“I had four coaches in four years. I transferred from UIC. I had two coaches there, two coaches here,” he said. “But it’s always been a blessing to come back home and play in my home state and have my family come to mostly every game. It's just been a pleasure being a Bulldog.”

Ingram – who is actually wrapping up his seventh year of eligibility after transferring from FAU agreed.

"It's amazing, man. Just knowing that the unknown is ahead, really. Thinking you're going to have a four-year career, turned into five because of injury, COVID-19 made it six, then I get another to make it seven,” Ingram said. “I just never really knew when it was going to end, but kind of crazy. I just want to try to take advantage of it while I could.”

With Roberts and Etter still with a year of eligibility, White said he will discuss the options with the pair once the season is over.

“Those conversations will take place when the ball stops bouncing with this team, which is something I’ve preached year in and year out,” White said. “They’ll be portal action either way, as will be the case throughout college basketball. They’ll be guys who have to make decisions, do I take advantage of a Covid year, or do I move on?

"But I told them to focus on Missouri right now, then the next one, and the next one. Whenever that decision comes, I’ll be fully supportive of whatever is in their best interest – period. I love both those guys; they’ve been awesome to coach and I want what is best for them.”

Pregame news and notes

