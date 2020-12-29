Graduate transfer P.J. Horne played in three games against teams from the SEC during his career at Virginia Tech, prior to coming to Georgia.

He remembers all three distinctly.

“South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Kentucky,” Horne recalled. ‘Most of the time, what I thought about those games was that they were a tad bit more physical—just being able to go out there and compete with a different team and a different conference at the same level of talent. It was just like another ACC game, with the level of talent they have.”

Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum, Horne and the rest of the undefeated Bulldogs will get their first taste of conference play, when Mississippi State comes to Athens for a 7 p.m. tip.

The visiting Bulldogs (5-3) certainly figure to offer Georgia one of its more physical challenges to date.

Mississippi State features a pair of starters at 6-10 and 6-11 in Tolu Smith (13.9 points, 8.9 rebounds) and Abdul Ado (5.4 ppg., 6.1 rpg)—but excellent size in the starting lineup is just part of the story. Coach Ben Howland’s squad also features two of the league’s top scorers in D.J. Stewart (18.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and Iverson Molinar (17.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg), while senior point Jalen Johnson (7.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg) is one of the more experienced point guards in the league.

From a size standpoint, head coach Tom Crean said Mississippi State will remind fans of another sizable team the Bulldogs just finished playing: Cincinnati. Only the Maroon appears to have better depth.

“I think the physicality of Mississippi State and their inside play will be unlike anything we've seen. Their guards, D.J. Stewart and Iverson Molinar, can really score,” Crean said. “They're really good up front, so we've got to do a good job on the glass, moving them around. And we can't stand and watch. We have to make hard scoring cuts, we have to get out and play, have challenging shots and rebound. That's something we did against Cincinnati, and it's something we'll have to do every night (starting Wednesday) again."

Point guard Sahvir Wheeler seemed to shrug off any concern about Mississippi State’s size advantage. After all, Georgia is going to be smaller than most teams it plays, with no starter taller than 6-foot-8 Toumani Camara (14.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg).

"One of the things I learned is that we can win in a variety of ways. We can win games when we're down, or by keeping that consistent lead. We don't get too high or too low; we're even-keeled,” Wheeler said. “I think that shows our growth and maturity, not only with the guys we brought in, but the guys that came back from last year. We're experienced; we talk to each other, which I think will carry into SEC play. I can't tell you what our specific record in SEC play will be, but I can tell you we'll be competitive and try and win every game."