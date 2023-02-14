Mike White did not offer any pretenses. If not for the effort by center Braelen Bridges, his Bulldogs would have stood no chance Saturday against Kentucky.

It was just three weeks ago when Wildcat center Oscar Tshiebwe single-handedly decimated Georgia, pouring in 37 points to go with 24 rebounds.

Finding a way to at least temper those numbers was the goal this second time around.

Bridges was ready to answer White’s call. Although Tshiebwe finished with 20 points and 14 boards, Bridges’ effort was the key to Georgia securing a 75-68 win and finally feeling some confidence heading into Tuesday night’s game against LSU (8:30 p.m., SEC Network).

“He just played really hard. He took advantage of the challenge. If we don’t step up at the five position today, we’ve got no chance. We might as well not show up,” White said. “But I thought from the 8:30 shootaround this morning, he was locked in.”

Statistically, Bridges has enjoyed better games.

His 12 points were considerably less than the 26 he scored earlier in the week against Ole Miss, and he pulled down just five rebounds.

However, those numbers do not tell the complete story.

“It started with him passing. He had a really good floor game. I know he’s a five, but he was a plus-22. He got himself going and fell into some deep post touches. He just played really well,” White said. “Not that he had a lot of assists, but he had three assists from the center position, caused some turnovers. and made some really good decisions, had a timely kick-out three to Jabri (Abdur-Rahim); he really passed it well.”

Seeing Bridges begin to re-establish himself both on the offensive and defensive end is welcomed news for the Bulldogs (16-10, 5-7).

Before the outburst against Ole Miss, Bridges’ minutes were beginning to wane, and as a result, he finished in double-figures the previous seven games.

“I’m just believing in myself, my teammates got me the ball in good spots,” Bridges said. “I work on that every day.”

Bridges said he had just one goal when working against Tshiebwe.

“Just make him work,” Bridges said. “He’s a pretty good player, but we needed to make him work for everything he got, whether it was post-ups, offensive rebounds, ball screens, just anything to work and hope to wear him down.”

Bridges’ confidence in his jump hook is also starting to show.

At 6-foot-11, when the Atlanta native is in a rhythm, it’s an almost impossible shot to defend.

“It’s hard to get to and he draws fouls. He draws fouls a lot in there. Sometimes, he’s rewarded, and he’s converted a bunch,” White said. “He’s got the ability to do it with either hand, too, and we’ve got to do it with all our guys. How do we get it to him every time he’s got a guy sealed at the right spots, at the right times? That’s the same case, really, for all of our guys.”