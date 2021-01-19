Preview: Kentucky at Georgia: Johnson giving a boost
WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum
WHEN: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 8-4, 1-4; Kentucky 4-8, 3-2
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Mike Morgan, Debbie Antonelli); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie); XM/Sirius/Internet (190/133/961
In two games since becoming eligible, freshman K.D. Johnson has given Georgia’s offense a boost with 21 and 14 points, respectively.
As the Bulldogs prepare to host Kentucky (7 p.m., SEC Network), head coach Tom Crean hopes to see the ball in Johnson's hands. But there's even more to be hopeful about.
“He’s a really good player. He moves without the ball, he can drive to the rim, he can shoot the ball, and he’s strong, so you have to guard him,” Crean said after practice on Tuesday. “At times, you have guys on the court whom the defense doesn’t want to guard that much. So you really have to be in a good situation, as Tye Fagan was the other day. They’re losing sight of him to move without the ball and cut.
“But K.D. can do a lot of different things, and the defense has to know where he is. They have to honor him, and he can create for others.”
Point guard Sahvir Wheeler has been one of the main beneficiaries.
With Johnson’s ability also to run the point, it takes some of that responsibility off the shoulders of Wheeler, who scored 19 points against Auburn and 18 vs. Ole Miss since his teammate’s return.
Coincidence?
“He’s bringing spacing,” Wheeler said. “He can shoot the ball, but he’s also another guy who can be a playmaker, can play on ball screens, get downhill on the attack, and who makes guys better.”
Johnson said that’s all part of the plan.
“I think I open up a lot of new offenses, and stuff like Tye (Fagan) cutting, helping three-point shooter P.J. Horne, opening up shots for him and the other guys,” Johnson said. “(Opponents) are over-helping on me, because he hasn’t been hitting the last few games. But he’s getting back in rhythm and knocking down shots from teams overplaying me.”
The results were certainly noticeable in the Bulldogs’ win at Ole Miss last Saturday.
In the game, the Bulldogs shot a season-best 58.7 percent, including 60 percent of their three-pointers.
“I think K.D. being in there certainly helps us, and we made 12 threes at LSU. (It’s a combination of) when we’re getting really good ball movement, but most importantly, when we’re getting good cutting. It’s when we’re cutting, when we’re getting purposeful scoring cuts, when we’re reversing the ball, and when we’re ready to shoot,” Crean said. “Sahvir had two threes that were catch-and-shoots that he was both ready to shoot, right. We’re not a big off-the-dribble three-point shooting team. I’m not looking for a lot of guys to shoot corner threes. What we’re looking for is to get the ball through the paint and get it reversed out.
“When we do that, (and) we have a good combination of cutting going with spacing, it creates a lot of open looks. Then, we just have to knock them down. K.D. certainly adds to it, there’s no doubt about that.”
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|PPG/RPG
|
Sahvir Wheeler
|
Sophomore
|
5-10/180
|
14.5/3.5
|
Justin Kier
|
Graduate
|
6-5/190
|
10.8/3.8
|
Toumani Camara
|
Sophomore
|
6-8/220
|
14.0.7.3
|
Tye Fagan
|
Junior
|
6-3/195
|
10.3/5.0
|
P.J. Horne
|
Graduate
|
6-6/230
|
9.6/4.1
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|PPG/RPG
|
Devin Askew
|
Freshman
|
6-3/198
|
7.8/2.6
|
Brandon Boston Jr.
|
Freshman
|
6-7/185
|
11.5/5.3
|
Davion Mintz
|
Graduate
|
6-3/196
|
9.9/3.4
|
Isaiah Jackson
|
Freshman
|
6-10/206
|
6.1/6.6
|
Oliver Sarr
|
Senior
|
7-0/237
|
10.3/5.5
Scouting Kentucky
Kentucky arrives in Athens with records of 4-8 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. The Wildcats struggled in non-conference play and entered league action with an overall 1-6 mark. Kentucky reeled off three consecutive victories before setbacks to Alabama and Auburn last week.
Brandon Boston Jr. leads a quartet of Wildcats contributing between 10.0-11.5 points per game. Boston’s 11.5 average is slightly better than Terrence Clarke (10.7 ppg), Olivier Sarr (10.3 ppg), and Keion Brooks Jr. (10.0 ppg).
Two of those players, Clarke and Brooks, have only played in a portion of Kentucky’s games this season due to injuries.
“They bring a lot of weaponry to the floor with the way they can score, the way they can get to the rim. They can make free throws, but certainly it’s a game in itself when that shot goes up off the board with the way they rebound—and they’ve always been like that,” Crean said. “I think defensively you have to do everything you can to keep the game moving and spread, because when they can sit back and use their length and protect one another, that’s when they’re at their best. We have to make the game move—whether its full court, certainly in the half court. We cannot just stand and settle, we have to cut, move, move without the ball in a big way.”
Brooks saw his initial action in Kentucky’s last three outings after missing the first nine contests while recovering from a calf injury. Clarke has been out of action for Kentucky’s last five games due to an ankle injury. He did not dress out for Saturday’s matchup at Auburn and was wearing a boot.
Johnson honored by award
Johnson said he was honored to be the SEC Freshman of the Week, but he has another goal he wants to achieve.
“I was happy I won it, but I’m just more focused on winning the games and having fun with my teammates,” Johnson said. “I’m happy I won it, but I just want to get on a two-game winning streak.”
Johnson saw his first action of the season last Wednesday. He poured in 21 points against Auburn, the third-highest effort ever by a Bulldog in a UGA debut, behind only Dominique Wilkins (26 points in 1979) and Anthony Edwards (24 points in 2019). Johnson added seven rebounds, four steals, two assists, and two steals versus the Tigers.
On Saturday, Johnson scored 14 points while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from three-point range in Georgia’s win at Ole Miss. He knocked down a pair of shots from behind the three-point arc in a 33-second span that pushed the Bulldogs’ lead from six points to 12 with just over four minutes remaining in the game.
Next Up
Georgia returns to action Saturday, when the Bulldogs entertain Florida at 2 p.m.