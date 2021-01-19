In two games since becoming eligible, freshman K.D. Johnson has given Georgia’s offense a boost with 21 and 14 points, respectively.

As the Bulldogs prepare to host Kentucky (7 p.m., SEC Network), head coach Tom Crean hopes to see the ball in Johnson's hands. But there's even more to be hopeful about.

“He’s a really good player. He moves without the ball, he can drive to the rim, he can shoot the ball, and he’s strong, so you have to guard him,” Crean said after practice on Tuesday. “At times, you have guys on the court whom the defense doesn’t want to guard that much. So you really have to be in a good situation, as Tye Fagan was the other day. They’re losing sight of him to move without the ball and cut.

“But K.D. can do a lot of different things, and the defense has to know where he is. They have to honor him, and he can create for others.”

Point guard Sahvir Wheeler has been one of the main beneficiaries.

With Johnson’s ability also to run the point, it takes some of that responsibility off the shoulders of Wheeler, who scored 19 points against Auburn and 18 vs. Ole Miss since his teammate’s return.

Coincidence?

“He’s bringing spacing,” Wheeler said. “He can shoot the ball, but he’s also another guy who can be a playmaker, can play on ball screens, get downhill on the attack, and who makes guys better.”

Johnson said that’s all part of the plan.

“I think I open up a lot of new offenses, and stuff like Tye (Fagan) cutting, helping three-point shooter P.J. Horne, opening up shots for him and the other guys,” Johnson said. “(Opponents) are over-helping on me, because he hasn’t been hitting the last few games. But he’s getting back in rhythm and knocking down shots from teams overplaying me.”

The results were certainly noticeable in the Bulldogs’ win at Ole Miss last Saturday.

In the game, the Bulldogs shot a season-best 58.7 percent, including 60 percent of their three-pointers.

“I think K.D. being in there certainly helps us, and we made 12 threes at LSU. (It’s a combination of) when we’re getting really good ball movement, but most importantly, when we’re getting good cutting. It’s when we’re cutting, when we’re getting purposeful scoring cuts, when we’re reversing the ball, and when we’re ready to shoot,” Crean said. “Sahvir had two threes that were catch-and-shoots that he was both ready to shoot, right. We’re not a big off-the-dribble three-point shooting team. I’m not looking for a lot of guys to shoot corner threes. What we’re looking for is to get the ball through the paint and get it reversed out.

“When we do that, (and) we have a good combination of cutting going with spacing, it creates a lot of open looks. Then, we just have to knock them down. K.D. certainly adds to it, there’s no doubt about that.”