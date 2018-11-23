Preview: Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia
Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, noon
RECORDS: Georgia 10-1; Georgia Tech 7-4
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Laura Rutledge); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM: 99/190.
SATURDAY'S GAME
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t give himself long to celebrate last week’s non-conference win over UMass. He was already in "Tech Mode," dial turned all the way up to 11.
What’s Tech Mode? For Smart, a Georgia grad whose 5th-ranked Bulldogs host arch-rival Georgia Tech Saturday (Noon, SEC Network), it’s a conglomeration of different things.
"Focus, concentration, effort, toughness, competitive fiber. I mean, Tech is one of our rivals. I mean, who isn't? So it's like, next up. You look at our schedule—it's like everybody's a big rival,” Smart said. “These guys are another one. And we have to do a good job against them, because it's a tough match-up; it's a tough game to play. And we have to send our seniors out the right way."
As usual, there’s much on the line. The Bulldogs (10-1) still control their own destiny as far as earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. But they need to beat the Yellow Jackets in Saturday’s 111th meeting, then defeat Alabama in next week’s SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz-Stadium.
“We know we have to finish our schedule strong this weekend and next in order to accomplish what we want. We just have to go out and do what we've been doing, especially what we've been doing the second half of the year,” tight end Isaac Nauta said. “I feel like we've really been clicking and playing well. We just have to continue doing that, and get a big win this weekend. The good news is, we can still get better. We see that every week on tape, ways we can get better, and I think we’ve done that each week. That's our main focus: grow regardless of whom we play.”
The Yellow Jackets (7-4) have plenty to play for, too.
Georgia Tech may not be headed to the ACC Championship, but Paul Johnson’s squad can certainly set itself up for a bigger bowl. They would also relish what would be a third straight win over Georgia in Sanford Stadium.
“We’ve got to score more than they do. We don't talk a whole lot about playing on the road or not playing on the road,” Johnson said. “In two of the three we've won, we came from behind—first one down 28-6, and the last one, we were down 13 in the fourth quarter. Keep playing. Bottom line, keep playing.”
As for any team lining up against the Yellow Jackets, Georgia knows Job One will be finding a way to slow down the triple option.
Georgia Tech leads the nation in rushing with 357 yards per game. It will be going against a Georgia defense which at times has struggled against the run.
“You have to do your job, and you have to key things the right way,” Smart said. “If you don't, they expose you.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
--QB Jake Fromm continues to perform at a high level for the Bulldogs, having completed 148 of 217 passes for 2,061 yards and 20 touchdowns, with just five interceptions. The sophomore is 22-3 as a starter, including an 8-3 mark versus Top 25 teams. Last week against UMass, Georgia also received an impressive performance from Justin Fields, who earned Co-SEC Freshman of the Week honors by accounting for 223 total yards on 5 of 8 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing seven times for 102 and a score.
--RB D’Andre Swift continues to post huge numbers for the Bulldogs in the running game, and comes into Saturday’s game with 125 carries for 857 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.
--RB Elijah Holyfield hasn’t been doing badly himself. The junior back is right behind Swift in the rushing department, with 124 carries for 817 yards and six touchdowns.
--LB D’Andre Walker leads the Bulldogs in tackles with five, and tops the Bulldogs with three forced fumbles to go along with 33 total tackles, with eight of those tackles for loss.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia leads Georgia Tech 66-39-5.
QUOTE TO NOTE
DRAFT NOTE
--CB Deandre Baker learned this week he's a finalist for the Thorpe Award, signifying the nation’s top defensive back. Baker has 36 tackles this year. He's tied for the team lead with two interceptions, and also tied for fifth in the SEC in passes defended with 11.
ROSTER REPORT
--DE David Marshall remains out after breaking a bone in his foot against Vanderbilt.
--NG DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle remains out after suffering an undisclosed injury. He has missed the past five games.
--RG Cade Mays is questionable after suffering a shoulder stinger two weeks ago at Kentucky.
--OL Kendall Baker is doubtful after injuring his knee against Auburn.
--LB Monty Rice is doubtful after injuring his foot in pregame warmups against UMass.
--OL Ben Cleveland is questionable after missing last week’s game following an ankle sprain that he suffered against Auburn.
PREDICTION
Whenever the Bulldogs line up against the triple option of Georgia Tech, there's a little consternation, maybe a portion of trepidation, on the part of Georgia. This year is no exception.
Georgia Tech leads the country in rushing per game. As in most of their outings, they're likely to pile up a few yards on the ground against Georgia.
But won't there be another offense on that field? Last I checked, Georgia makes use of one, too, and one that puts quite a few points on the board. That's why I believe the Dawgs will cover the 17-point spread. Prediction: Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 23.