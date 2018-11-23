Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t give himself long to celebrate last week’s non-conference win over UMass. He was already in "Tech Mode," dial turned all the way up to 11.

What’s Tech Mode? For Smart, a Georgia grad whose 5th-ranked Bulldogs host arch-rival Georgia Tech Saturday (Noon, SEC Network), it’s a conglomeration of different things.

"Focus, concentration, effort, toughness, competitive fiber. I mean, Tech is one of our rivals. I mean, who isn't? So it's like, next up. You look at our schedule—it's like everybody's a big rival,” Smart said. “These guys are another one. And we have to do a good job against them, because it's a tough match-up; it's a tough game to play. And we have to send our seniors out the right way."

As usual, there’s much on the line. The Bulldogs (10-1) still control their own destiny as far as earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. But they need to beat the Yellow Jackets in Saturday’s 111th meeting, then defeat Alabama in next week’s SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz-Stadium.

“We know we have to finish our schedule strong this weekend and next in order to accomplish what we want. We just have to go out and do what we've been doing, especially what we've been doing the second half of the year,” tight end Isaac Nauta said. “I feel like we've really been clicking and playing well. We just have to continue doing that, and get a big win this weekend. The good news is, we can still get better. We see that every week on tape, ways we can get better, and I think we’ve done that each week. That's our main focus: grow regardless of whom we play.”

The Yellow Jackets (7-4) have plenty to play for, too.

Georgia Tech may not be headed to the ACC Championship, but Paul Johnson’s squad can certainly set itself up for a bigger bowl. They would also relish what would be a third straight win over Georgia in Sanford Stadium.

“We’ve got to score more than they do. We don't talk a whole lot about playing on the road or not playing on the road,” Johnson said. “In two of the three we've won, we came from behind—first one down 28-6, and the last one, we were down 13 in the fourth quarter. Keep playing. Bottom line, keep playing.”

As for any team lining up against the Yellow Jackets, Georgia knows Job One will be finding a way to slow down the triple option.

Georgia Tech leads the nation in rushing with 357 yards per game. It will be going against a Georgia defense which at times has struggled against the run.

“You have to do your job, and you have to key things the right way,” Smart said. “If you don't, they expose you.”