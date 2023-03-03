Although Georgia has stumbled down the stretch losing four straight, head coach Mike White said his Bulldogs will not be looking at Saturday’s regular-season finale at South Carolina any differently.

Tip-off at Colonial Life Arena is set for 1 p.m.

“It’s another opportunity. I said it tonight and I’ve said it throughout the season: South Carolina isn’t going to feel sorry for us. South Carolina is trying to close out its season the right way, just like Florida did (Tuesday in Athens),” White said. “We’ll be doing the same thing; let’s try and put our best game together and see if we got what it takes to get another one.”

In the grand scheme of the SEC standings, there’s not a lot riding on Saturday’s outcome as far as the Bulldogs are concerned.

That’s not to say White would not love a victory heading into next week’s SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Still, a win will not affect Georgia’s seeding. The Bulldogs already have locked up the No. 11 seed in the single-elimination tournament and will play in Wednesday’s late game against LSU.

“We had success on the road at Ole Miss—it’s been a while ago. We’ve got to play really well, we’ve got to make some shots, our attention to detail has to be really good, of course,” White said. “Then you’ve got the SEC Tournament where anything can happen, but that’s the final chapter. We’ve got one more opportunity before that final chapter.”

For junior Kario Oquendo, despite the recent losses, the team’s approach will not change.

“We’ve just got to clean up a couple of things and play as good as we can,” he said. “We know what’s at stake. We’ve just got to come out and play hard.”

At least the Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11) will be at 100 percent.

A UGA spokesman confirmed that senior guard Mardrez McBride will be back with the team after missing Tuesday’s game against Florida with an illness.

In their earlier meeting, Mardez McBride came off the bench to score what was then a season-high 17 points to lead Georgia to an 81-78 victory in overtime, snapping what at the time was a 12-game losing streak to the Gamecocks.

Oquendo added 16 points, while Frank Anselem notched a career-best 12 points and Terry Roberts chipped in 10. Jusaun Holt recorded career highs of eight points and five steals. Georgia rallied from a double-digit deficit with 6:31 remaining to force overtime before eventually coming away with the victory.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they’ve won only two games since that victory in Stegeman on Jan. 28. Since then, Georgia has gone 2-7, despite what White feels has been good preparation.

The days leading up to Tuesday’s contest against the Gators were an example.

“I'd thought we prepared very well. We were about as sharp as we’ve been. Game Day, the night before in film, during Monday’s practice; we thought we had a chance to have success,” White said. “As you’re running a program, that’s something that you want to take pride in, because it’s a little bit easier to control, and something that gives you a chance. But as we just talked to our guys about, sometimes in life you don’t get what you want; you prepare the right way, make great decisions and do the right things. But sometimes you still don’t get what you want.

"Thank God for more opportunities. Same mindset, I’m sure that Florida had coming in, get back in the win column and that’s what we’re trying to do.”