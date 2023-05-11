Preview: Georgia at Missouri - Crunch time for Bulldogs
Georgia at Missouri
WHERE: Columbia, Mo.
WHEN: Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 28-21, 10-14), Missouri 27-20, 7-17
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday – RH Kolten Smith (2-2, 4.81) vs RH Chandler Murphy (3-4, 5.69); Saturday – TBA vs LH Tyler Pimental (1-0, 4.60); Sunday – TBA vs TBA
TV/RADIO: Friday-Saturday: SEC Network+ (Noah Reed and Dylan Kelly); Sunday: SEC Network (Matt Schick and Todd Walker); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston)
Bulldogs facing must-win series
After Georgia started 1-9 in SEC play, there weren’t a lot of people giving it much of a chance at postseason play.
Yet with two weekends left in the regular season, the Bulldogs are still in contention. There’s simply little margin for error.
By the estimation of head coach Scott Stricklin, his Bulldogs (28-21, 10-14) need to finish the regular season with 14 conference wins. To do that, Georgia either needs to split its final two series against Missouri and LSU, or sweep one and win one more game to get to 14 wins.
If that does not occur, the Bulldogs would need to make a deep run in the SEC Tournament, which gets underway two weeks from now in Hoover.
“Unfortunately, we put ourselves in that position. But as I’ve said all along, you can’t say what-if, and if. That doesn’t help you,” Stricklin said. “But we’ve put ourselves back in a decent spot. If we win this weekend, we win the series, then I think we’re really back in the conversation to be a postseason team. I think we are a postseason team; we didn’t play like it the first four weekends, but these last four weekends we’ve played like one.”
To Stricklin’s point, Georgia dropped its first three conference series before taking two of three from No. 10 Kentucky in early April. The Bulldogs won just one of three at then-No. 2 Florida, but since that series have gone 6-3 in SEC play, sweeping No. 4 Arkansas and winning two from No. 18 Tennessee.
“I’m seeing a lot of confidence right now. I think we really recognize that we’re a good team. We’re not a great team yet, but we’re a good team as evidenced by some of these series wins that we’ve been able to put up these last few weekends,” second baseman Mason LaPlante said. “By winning series from Kentucky and Tennessee―and we should have won one at Florida―we recognize that we belong on the field with anybody, and that’s really important going down the stretch these last few weekends.”
There’s much still to be decided as far as the SEC is concerned ahead of the conference tournament.
Only two games separate the Bulldogs, currently 11th in the conference, from No. 7, where Tennessee resides with 12 conference wins.
Alabama, Auburn, and Texas A&M are each one game ahead of Georgia with 11 SEC victories.
The Bulldogs will have their work cut out.
Missouri (27-20, 7-17) is last in the SEC East, but the Tigers’ record is somewhat deceiving. Missouri is 16-4 playing in Columbia this year, which is one of the better home marks in the entire conference.
“That’s a tough place to play. They hit 15 home runs last weekend, and they’ve got 32 home runs in the league,” Stricklin said. “Out of 21 games, they’ve hit 15 in the last three. They’re playing with confidence; they didn’t have a mid-week game, so they’ll be rested. It’s going to be a challenge for sure, and anytime you go on the road in this league it’s tough.”
Potential good news on pitching front
Georgia’s rotation is officially listed as Kolten Smith (2-2, 4.81) on Friday, with TBA and TBA on Saturday and Sunday. But the news is not as dire as it might seem.
After going out of last Saturday’s game against Tennessee after throwing just two pitches due to a hamstring injury, Charlie Goldstein (3-1, 4.50) could be back on the mound either Saturday or Sunday against Missouri. Liam Sullivan (4-2, 4.94) would pitch whichever game Goldstein does not start.
“We feel confident that we’re going to see Liam and Charlie,” Stricklin said. “Both those guys are doing well. We just want to make they’re feeling alright, that their bullpens went well and they’re able to recover from those. They say they feel fine, so we feel encouraged that they’re going to pitch.”
If either Goldstein or Sullivan cannot go, freshman Jarvis Evans (2-0, 4.80), the reigning SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, would be expected to go.
This and that
Georgia is batting .289 with 87 home runs, a .389 on-base percentage and is 32-for-38 in stolen base attempts. Redshirt freshman Charlie Condon is chasing the team’s triple crown, batting .410-22-62. Also, Condon ranks among the SEC leaders in batting, home runs, total bases, and slugging percentage. Graduate Connor Tate ranks leads the SEC with 76 hits (one more than Condon), and is second on the club in batting at .390-13-50. Junior Parks Harber is next at .277-16-51.
The Tigers are batting .268 with 65 home runs, a .383 on-base percentage, and are 59-for-76 in stolen base attempts. Their leading hitters are senior Luke Mann (.326-17-45) and graduate Hank Zeisler (.307-14-54).