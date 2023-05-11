After Georgia started 1-9 in SEC play, there weren’t a lot of people giving it much of a chance at postseason play.

Yet with two weekends left in the regular season, the Bulldogs are still in contention. There’s simply little margin for error.

By the estimation of head coach Scott Stricklin, his Bulldogs (28-21, 10-14) need to finish the regular season with 14 conference wins. To do that, Georgia either needs to split its final two series against Missouri and LSU, or sweep one and win one more game to get to 14 wins.

If that does not occur, the Bulldogs would need to make a deep run in the SEC Tournament, which gets underway two weeks from now in Hoover.

“Unfortunately, we put ourselves in that position. But as I’ve said all along, you can’t say what-if, and if. That doesn’t help you,” Stricklin said. “But we’ve put ourselves back in a decent spot. If we win this weekend, we win the series, then I think we’re really back in the conversation to be a postseason team. I think we are a postseason team; we didn’t play like it the first four weekends, but these last four weekends we’ve played like one.”

To Stricklin’s point, Georgia dropped its first three conference series before taking two of three from No. 10 Kentucky in early April. The Bulldogs won just one of three at then-No. 2 Florida, but since that series have gone 6-3 in SEC play, sweeping No. 4 Arkansas and winning two from No. 18 Tennessee.

“I’m seeing a lot of confidence right now. I think we really recognize that we’re a good team. We’re not a great team yet, but we’re a good team as evidenced by some of these series wins that we’ve been able to put up these last few weekends,” second baseman Mason LaPlante said. “By winning series from Kentucky and Tennessee―and we should have won one at Florida―we recognize that we belong on the field with anybody, and that’s really important going down the stretch these last few weekends.”

There’s much still to be decided as far as the SEC is concerned ahead of the conference tournament.

Only two games separate the Bulldogs, currently 11th in the conference, from No. 7, where Tennessee resides with 12 conference wins.

Alabama, Auburn, and Texas A&M are each one game ahead of Georgia with 11 SEC victories.

The Bulldogs will have their work cut out.

Missouri (27-20, 7-17) is last in the SEC East, but the Tigers’ record is somewhat deceiving. Missouri is 16-4 playing in Columbia this year, which is one of the better home marks in the entire conference.

“That’s a tough place to play. They hit 15 home runs last weekend, and they’ve got 32 home runs in the league,” Stricklin said. “Out of 21 games, they’ve hit 15 in the last three. They’re playing with confidence; they didn’t have a mid-week game, so they’ll be rested. It’s going to be a challenge for sure, and anytime you go on the road in this league it’s tough.”