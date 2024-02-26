Georgia basketball coach Mike White was asked after Saturday’s 21-point loss to Auburn what his goals were for the rest of the year.

With only four regular-season games remaining – including Tuesday night’s contest at LSU – there are not a lot of remaining opportunities.

The Bulldogs know they’ll have at least one other chance at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. Otherwise, time is running out on the Bulldogs (15-12, 5-9) if they even want to garner consideration for a spot in the NIT.

“Our goal is to have a great film session in practice tomorrow. That’s it. We do that it will give us a better chance of doing the same Monday night (at practice) in Baton Rouge,” White said after the Auburn game. “If you’re focused too much on the result, sometimes we can’t handle that as young people as well as just staying in the moment. So, (come Tuesday night) it’s getting some stops early, and getting into an offensive rhythm, value the basketball, following the scouting report, and hopefully in the second half have a chance to steal one on the road.”

Tuesday night’s contest (7 p.m., SEC Network) against the Tigers (14-13, 6-8) will be a rematch of the game played between the two in Athens, won by the Bulldogs, 68-66.

But since that contest, Georgia has lost seven of its last eight contests, while LSU’s last two games have seen the Tigers beat No. 11 South Carolina and No. 17 Kentucky.

Ironically, of Georgia’s five conference road victories, three have been on the road.

“We’ve stolen three on the road in league play this year and got one in non-conference, so we’ve been pretty good,” White said. “We’ve had times here at home where we’ve played really, really well, and we’ve had times, again like (Saturday), where we didn’t really finish as would have liked. That said, I think Auburn would have beaten a lot of really good teams in college basketball.”

Nevertheless, White acknowledges his team’s won-loss record is what he had in mind.

After finishing 16-16 in his first year as head coach following a six-win season the year before under former coach Tom Crean, he hoped for a few more victories.

“We don’t have as many wins as we’d like, but we are a more competitive, better basketball team than we were early, and than we were last year,” White said. “We’re building. We’re better. We want results though, right? We’ve got to get better.”

Moving forward, White expects that to happen.

“It’s obviously a great league to be in. We’re competitive, but we want to be more competitive,” he said. “We want to get in the upper half of this league. We plan on being there.”