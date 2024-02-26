Preview: Georgia at LSU
WHERE: Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La.
WHEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia (15-12, 5-9 SEC) vs. LSU (14-13, 6-8 SEC)
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Dane Bradshaw, color analyst); Georgia Bulldog Network - SiriusXM 382 (Scott Howard, play-by-play; Chuck Dowdle, color analyst; Adam Gillespie, producer).
The Game
Georgia basketball coach Mike White was asked after Saturday’s 21-point loss to Auburn what his goals were for the rest of the year.
With only four regular-season games remaining – including Tuesday night’s contest at LSU – there are not a lot of remaining opportunities.
The Bulldogs know they’ll have at least one other chance at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. Otherwise, time is running out on the Bulldogs (15-12, 5-9) if they even want to garner consideration for a spot in the NIT.
“Our goal is to have a great film session in practice tomorrow. That’s it. We do that it will give us a better chance of doing the same Monday night (at practice) in Baton Rouge,” White said after the Auburn game. “If you’re focused too much on the result, sometimes we can’t handle that as young people as well as just staying in the moment. So, (come Tuesday night) it’s getting some stops early, and getting into an offensive rhythm, value the basketball, following the scouting report, and hopefully in the second half have a chance to steal one on the road.”
Tuesday night’s contest (7 p.m., SEC Network) against the Tigers (14-13, 6-8) will be a rematch of the game played between the two in Athens, won by the Bulldogs, 68-66.
But since that contest, Georgia has lost seven of its last eight contests, while LSU’s last two games have seen the Tigers beat No. 11 South Carolina and No. 17 Kentucky.
Ironically, of Georgia’s five conference road victories, three have been on the road.
“We’ve stolen three on the road in league play this year and got one in non-conference, so we’ve been pretty good,” White said. “We’ve had times here at home where we’ve played really, really well, and we’ve had times, again like (Saturday), where we didn’t really finish as would have liked. That said, I think Auburn would have beaten a lot of really good teams in college basketball.”
Nevertheless, White acknowledges his team’s won-loss record is what he had in mind.
After finishing 16-16 in his first year as head coach following a six-win season the year before under former coach Tom Crean, he hoped for a few more victories.
“We don’t have as many wins as we’d like, but we are a more competitive, better basketball team than we were early, and than we were last year,” White said. “We’re building. We’re better. We want results though, right? We’ve got to get better.”
Moving forward, White expects that to happen.
“It’s obviously a great league to be in. We’re competitive, but we want to be more competitive,” he said. “We want to get in the upper half of this league. We plan on being there.”
|Player
|Height/Weight
|Points Per Game
|Rebounds Per Game
|
Jabri Abdur-Rahim
|
6-8/215
|
12.5
|
3.7
|
Noah Thomasson
|
6-4/210
|
12.9
|
2.8
|
Silas Demary Jr.
|
6-5/190
|
9.9
|
3.7
|
Jalen DeLoach
|
6-9/220
|
3.7
|
3.5
|
Russel Tchewa
|
7-9/300
|
7.8
|
6.7
News and Notes
• Georgia is 4-4 on the road this season. The Bulldogs won four of their previous 37 road outings...a 4-33 record dating back to the 2019-20 season. Georgia’s four road wins this season matches the Bulldogs’ most since going 4-9 away from Athens during the 2017-18 campaign.
• Silas Demary Jr. is the only freshman in the SEC to start every game this season. The Raleigh, N.C., native averaged 8.5 points per game in non-conference play but has upped that to 11.1 ppg in SEC action.
• Georgia entered this week No. 22 nationally in bench points, with UGA’s reserves contributing 28.6 points per game. The Bulldogs’ bench has outscored its opponents in 21 of 27 games and supplied a season-long scoring margin of +276, a double-digit advantage of +10.2 points per game.
Seven of Russel Tchewa’s 10 double-figure scoring outputs and all four of his double-digit rebound counts have come during league play. Those produced his three double-doubles on the year. After averaging 6.1 ppg in 13 non-conference games, Tchewa has upped that average to 9.4 points per game against SEC foes – an increase of 3.3 points per game.
Noah Thomasson has averaged 20.3 points per game over Georgia’s last three outings and in the process inched past Jabri Abdur-Rahim to become the Bulldogs’ leading scorer. With a 17-point night at Vanderbilt, Thomasson tied Abdur-Rahim, with both players contributing 12.7 ppg entering last Saturday’s game with No. 14 Auburn
Scouting LSU
LSU is currently 14-13 overall and 6-8 in the SEC. The Tigers have won two of their last three outings by rallying from double-digit deficits to top No. 11 South Carolina and No. 17 Kentucky.
Jalen Cook and Jordan Wright lead the Tigers on the offensive end, averaging 15.6 points per game and 14.9 points per game, respectively. Will Baker provides LSU with a third double-digit scorer at 11.9 points per game.
Cook and Baker have increased their contributions in SEC play. Cook is putting up a team-leading 16.0 points per game, while Wright is chipping in 15.1 points per game.