Georgia’s basketball team travels to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night and Bulldogs head coach Mike White still is not sure he’ll have a full roster or not.

Injuries and an illness to several players could have the Bulldogs (7-2) in a precarious position when they take the court at McComish Pavilion.

In Friday night’s game against Florida A&M, Georgia was without leading scorers Kario Oquendo (knee) and Terry Roberts (illness). Forward Mathew-Alexander Moncrieffe (ankle) and center Frank Anselem (illness) also missed the game, and Monday afternoon White remained unsure as to their availability against the Yellow Jackets (5-3).

“Both those guys (Oquendo and Moncrieffe). Terry is probably going to practice if he feels well enough; Frank is unavailable,” White said before practice on Monday. “We’re following all the correct protocols, doing what we’re supposed to do, but there is stuff everywhere. A few guys on the staff have got it and going through it.”

With final exams, the Bulldogs will not play again until Nov. 18 when they travel back to Atlanta to play Notre Dame in State Farm Arena.

Until then, Georgia could have to lean on the same players it did against the Rattlers last Friday.

In that game, Mardrez McBride picked up the offensive pace with a season-high 15 points, followed by Jabri Abdur-Rahim with 14 and Braelen Bridges with 10.

Only eight players saw action for Georgia in the contest.

There is some good news. Jailyn Ingram only scored two points in 21 minutes against FAMU but contributed 14 last Wednesday against Hampton.

Ingram is seeing his first action since tearing his ACL and apparently is feeling no ill effects.

“He was a little sore after the last couple of games, and I’m sure he’ll feel better today after a light day yesterday,” White said.

“Obviously you’d rather have a full roster, but the biggest thing is we want everyone to be healthy and feeling good,” White added. “But we’ve got a lot of sniffles going around the program right now.”

Illness aside, Jaxon Etter said Tuesday night is still a big opportunity for the Bulldogs, who will be playing at McCamish Pavilion on the campus at Georgia Tech for the first time since Dec. 22, 2018.

Georgia’s last trip to Tech was canceled during the pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season.

“I was taught to hate Tech. Every year, we looked forward to this game, football, basketball, baseball, anything. We would always try to watch these games,” Etter said. “Wreck Tech. That was kind of the mantra. That’s what we’re going to try and do. We’re going to treat it like every other game, but there’s always that gut feeling that this game is a little bit more important.”

White is taking a more pragmatic approach. While he gets and appreciates the rivalry, he wants his team’s focus to be on getting better each and every time it takes the court.

“I’m big with this. Take it or leave it. To each his own. But I want the Florida A&M game to be as big as any game we played all year. I want our next practice to be as big as any SEC road game, an SEC home game,” White said. “I know this is a big rivalry game and it’s huge for our fan base. I get that, and I want it to be huge for our guys. It’s going to be huge. It’s a great opportunity, but so is the next one and so is the next one. You’d like to play well, of course. But you’ve got to play well every day.”

Pregame Notes