Georgia basketball team has certainly had its share of ups and downs, that much is certainly for sure.

The Bulldogs have also been resilient. And that, according to head coach Tom Crean, is why he's confident about his team’s chances over its final three regular-season games, starting with Saturday’s contest at Florida (3:30 p.m., SEC Network).

“I think, with all that has gone on since last March, building and maintaining mental toughness and resiliency is the hardest thing to achieve. It’s so easy to lose it,” Crean said. “Our team’s resiliency keeps getting better. There's a genuine camaraderie, and they work very, very hard together. It makes a huge difference in response to adverse situations.”

Take the past week, for example.

One game after getting embarrassed by Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the Bulldogs (13-8, 6-8) responded last Tuesday by beating #20-ranked Missouri.

“Hopefully, it manifests itself into something they carry with them throughout the season,” Crean said. “When you stick with something and keep persevering, good things can happen in a game.”

The Bulldogs certainly hope several things go a bit differently than they did in the first meeting back on Jan. 23, when the Gators came away with a 92-84 win.

Although the Bulldogs shot a very respectable 54.2 percent, Georgia was dominated on the boards 41-27, and only converted 16 of 25 free throw attempts.

“We learned that we need to follow our defensive game plan better. We weren't nearly aggressive enough in the paint. We have to be a better rebounding team against them,” Crean said. ““We need to make our free throws. We scored 84 and missed almost half of our free throws. We also need to get out and run better.”

The Bulldogs would love a repeat performance from Tuesday that resulted in the team’s huge win over Missouri, when a hot-shooting Justin Kier led five Bulldogs in double figures.

Kier connected on 6-of-7 shots from the field, including 2-of-2 on 3-pointers, and 2-of-2 trips to the line to pace Georgia with 16 points. In addition, Sahvir Wheeler added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and in the process, ascended from No. 13 to No. 8 among the Bulldogs’ all-time single-season leaders in assists. Kier started hot, scoring 10 points in the opening 8:31. Georgia led for 12:11 of the first half, before the Tigers surged to a 37-33 lead at the break.

Missouri scored the first nine points of the second stanza, as the Tigers’ advantage quickly bulged to 13 points. Following a timeout, Georgia chipped away at that margin. The Bulldogs went up 57-55 on a 3-pointer from P.J. Horne with 7:44 remaining, and never trailed again.

But looking anywhere further than Saturday’s game is something Crean refuses to do.

“The challenge is making sure you focus solely on that opponent and what the game plan is for that team,” Crean said. “You can’t go backwards or forwards with your mindset. You have to show them what will be needed to win.”