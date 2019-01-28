Tyree Crump will tell you there aren’t many shots he doesn’t like to take.

“Not if I’m feeling it,” Crump said. “If I can just get one going, I see the basket, I’m going to go. It doesn’t matter what shot it is, if it’s a good shot. Coach (Tom Crean) probably might think it’s a bad shot sometimes, but me, if I think I can make it I’m going to go.”

When he’s on, few can light it up like the junior from Bainbridge.

Crump is coming off one of the more impressive games of his Georgia career, an effort that saw him establish a new career high by knocking down 6 of his 8 three-point attempts to spark the Bulldogs to a much-needed 98-88 win over Texas.

However, as talented as Crump might be on the offensive end, there are still areas to his game that Crean wants to see improve.

In his first two years, Georgia fans would get frustrated whenever former coach Mark Fox would yank Crump at the first sign of any defensive stress. Although Crean has shown more patience, getting Crump to become more well-rounded is Job One for Georgia's first-year coach.

“He’s not unlike a lot of the guards. He’s got to defend better. That’s the bigger thing,” Crean said Monday before leaving for Tuesday night’s game at Arkansas (7 p.m., ESPNU). “The on-ball defense of our guards has got to improve, and he’s right there.”

Slowly but surely, improvements are starting to be made.

“First and foremost, inch for inch, pound for pound, every day he’s as hard a worker as we have here. No doubt about that. He might have some bad moments in practice, not so good, and get down on himself. But every day he brings a high, high level of work, so it’s not about that,” Crean said. “The biggest thing for him is getting lost in the game offensively, not seeking, hunting, but playing. Playing, not pre-determining. Defensively, he’s got to get better on the ball. He’s got to get more engaged and active off the ball and, like all of them, become a better communicator.”

Once that happens, Crean believes Crump can become the player many predicted he could ultimately become.

He’s starting to see signs.

Despite also committing a season-high five turnovers against Texas, Crump did a much better job with his cutting and running to space than he did in previous games.

“That’s the biggest thing. Sometimes the screening, sometimes the on-ball defense—those types of things. When he’s moving freely, when he’s moving the ball at a really high rate, and the ball’s coming back; when he starts putting too much pressure on himself to make a shot, it affects him the most and us second,” Crean said. “That’s what we don’t need. He’s not just a one-trick guy. He’s a very good shooter, but we need him to be a playmaker, a scorer, a decision maker.”

Crump also noticed the change.

Although Texas’ perimeter defense was certainly not up to the level of what Georgia has faced thus far in SEC play, the fact Crump and his teammates were able to better execute proper cuts and spacing led to the Bulldogs shooting .667 percent (32 of 48), the fourth-best single-game mark in school history.

“We cut, we get wide open shots,” Crump said. “That’s what happened.”

Crean hopes that’s just the beginning.

“It sounds loose, but it’s really the truth. Get lost in the game. That’s where the constant moving, the cutting, the spacing, those things help you do that. And that’s what’s taken a while for us to understand,” Crean said. “I’ve said it 100 times, but the commitment to the spacing, the commitment to how far back you have to be, the commitment to the corner, not five steps away from the corner;the cutting out of the slot and not waiting for a pass. The pass not one dribble early, or one dribble late—all those things come over time, and you grow into it. He’s (Crump) no different than anybody else.”



