There’s been very few recent players who’ve come down the pipe at Georgia who show more enthusiasm for the game than junior Michael Curry.

The Gainesville native is a walking, talking Energizer Bunny with an on-field swagger that’s unmistakable.

For arguably the first time in three years, Curry appears to have some company, and Curry hopes the confidence his team has started to build will carry over into this weekend’s SEC opening series at Alabama.

First pitch in Friday’s first-of-three series is set for 7:02 ET and shown on the SEC Network.

“It’s a different mentality. It’s not like, 'Oh no, we’ve got to go play them, they’ve got to play us,' so it’s a lot different mentality,” Curry said. “Maturity, experience, it’s all in the same package as swagger.”

Skipper Scott Stricklin believes Curry has a point.

Although the Bulldogs are technically still a very young team when you look at the number of underclassmen on the 2018 squad, a large portion of this year’s sophomores gained valuable experience as freshmen that’s started to pay off this spring.

“They’ve been through it already. Last year we had so many guys going through it for the first time. Michael was a captain last year as sophomore so we didn’t have a veteran club,” Stricklin said. “Still, when you look at the roster you still see a lot of freshmen and sophomores on there, but our juniors and seniors are doing a really a good job, our sophomores are more experienced, very confident and good players. I agree with that, but I think that’s more due to guys being experienced and knowing what to expect.”

Of course, winning helps.

Georgia (12-5) bounced back from a four-game losing streak during the recent road trip to Charleston to win five straight heading into this weekend’s series against the Crimson Tide (15-3).

“You never want to go through the bad times, but in 56 games, you’re probably going to have stretches like that so it’s better to have them early than late,” Stricklin said. “I hope it’s just behind us. I hope we learned a little bit about it, we came back from that, we overcame it and we’re playing a lot better baseball. Pitching and defense has been really good these last few games so I hope we can avoid those ebbs and flows, stay really consistent because in our league to be successful you’ve got to be consistently good.”

Curry’s just ready to play ball.

“Not necessarily that we were looking ahead, but once we got past Tuesday and Kennesaw State, that’s when we really started getting excited, because this is the fun part of the year,” he said. “I was telling the guys in Wednesday’s practice, I’m just excited. We’re in a good spot right now. Like I said, we’re playing with some swagger so I think it’s going be fun getting to go play in a hostile environment like Tuscaloosa.”