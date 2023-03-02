The book on Bulldog Jaden Woods is an easy one to read.

Blessed with a left arm that can tickle the radar gun at 96 mph, the former Houston County standout can throw a fastball as well as anyone in the SEC.

However, Woods knows better than anybody if you don’t have a varied arsenal and consistently show good control, it does not matter how hard you throw. In the SEC, you’re going to get hit.

That’s why perfecting his off-speed selections has been so vital for Woods, whose counting on an improved slider and newly added changeup making the difference in him taking a big step as Georgia’s Friday night starter.

“I feel like I’m confident in all three of my pitches. I’ve flashed two, but when you go through the lineup for the second time, you need to have to pull another one out of your back pocket,” Woods said before practice Thursday. “So, I’ve been working hard, gaining confidence because without that (confidence) you won’t be able to throw pitches. You’ve got to have confidence no matter if you’re going good or bad.”

It's catcher Fernando Gonzalez’s job to help cultivate Woods’ confidence to ensure he’s at his very best.

“As a hitter, it makes you think more about his other pitches, in comparison to last year, I think,” Gonzalez said. “His breaking stuff wasn’t there, and as a hitter, you just shut that down. You’d lock in on fastballs; do that, and you’d probably have success against him. This year, he’s got all of them working, so in the back of your mind, you’ve got to be thinking about those pitches as well.”

Woods’ first two starts this year have been perfect examples of that.

In Georgia’s season-opener against Jacksonville State, Woods’ inability to control his breaking pitches allowed Jacksonville State hitters to lock in on his fastball. He never made it out of the third inning, walking five and allowing five earned runs.

Last week against Princeton, Woods was on point with both his slider and change. As a result, he only allowed one walk and one hit with a career-high 11 strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

“The only thing you can say (about the differences) is he was probably a little too excited. He was really fired up,” head coach Scott Stricklin said of Woods’ opener. “He got a really good work of week last week and just prepared himself to go out and pitch like he’s capable of pitching. He did that and I thought was really good.”

The Bulldogs (6-2) are counting on a repeat performance from their lefty Friday night (6 p.m.) against Georgia Tech, the first of three against the Yellow Jackets this weekend.

After Friday’s game at Foley Field, the series moves to Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta for Saturday’s contest, followed by the finale at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville on Sunday.

“It’s a big game as a rivalry and everything like that, but in your head space you have to go out and think about it as any other game,” Woods said. “You just go out there and compete to put your team in the best position to win.”

