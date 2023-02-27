Preview: Florida at Georgia - Staying connected a huge focus
WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum
WHEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 16-13, 6-10; Florida 14-15, 7-9
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald, Joe Klein); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie)
As Mike White continues to develop the culture he desires for his Georgia basketball program, there are areas of improvement that he still needs to see.
In last Saturday’s game against Missouri, what was a one-point halftime lead quickly turned into a meltdown, qualifying as one of the Bulldogs’ more disappointing efforts of the year.
Heading into Tuesday night’s home finale against Florida (7 p.m., SEC Network), that’s an area White says has to change, not just with what’s left of Georgia’s season, but heading into next year as well.
“We played a good 20 minutes and early second half, they make a run, and we just became disconnected. That’s a cultural issue. That’s an issue that we have got to do a better job of handling,” White said. “Whether you make shots or miss shots, screw up a defensive assignment or your details aren’t on point, we have to keep pulling in the same direction and staying connected through adversity.”
With blowout losses at Alabama and Arkansas still fresh on the minds of players, their psyche appears to have taken a hit.
At times, the effort has waned. So, what does White do?
“You keep swinging for the fences to have the very best culture that you can have, and we have had a very good culture for the most part. But sometimes stuff like that creeps in. The best teams in our league probably, to a certain extent, have a very, very good culture,” White said. “There are also other factors in terms of success, offensive and defensive efficiencies, experience, talent and all those things. But we have got to get back to playing at that level of connectivity that we had before that road trip.”
Despite three straight defeats, there is still something for the Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10) to play for.
With a victory over Florida, Georgia would give itself a chance to finish out of the bottom four in the conference standings and avoid playing in Wednesday’s first round of the SEC Tournament.
Perhaps more importantly, a win for the Bulldogs would give the Bulldogs a 14-3 home record at Stegeman Coliseum, tying them for the most regular season victories in 60 seasons playing in the arena.
“We have a good culture. It needs to be elite, and at times, it has been this year, where we’ve gotten punched and responded, punched again and responded again,” White said. “We ground out some victories against NCAA Tournament teams. We took a step back the other day. Missouri, part of the reason they’re probably going to be an NCAA Tournament team, is how connected they are, and when it got tough early in the second half, on the road.
"They were a little bit more connected than we were at home, which is concerning and disappointing. But you move forward and try to be a little bit more connected tomorrow night.”
White singled out several players doing their best to make sure the team at least attempted to finish strong.
Those cited include Braelen Bridges, Mardrez McBride, Jaxon Etter, and Justin Hill.
“Part of the disconnect the other day, in-game, [Bridges] was a little frustrated and voiced his opinion, which he should as a 23-year old, fifth-year senior,” White said. “He’s trying to lead a little bit here down the stretch. We had a guy or two that didn’t respond the right way to that, but I’m proud of him because it’s the bottom of the ninth, and he cares. He’s trying to hold a couple of teammates accountable and that’s what it’s all about.”
As for McBride, Etter, and Hill:
“I would say Mardrez is trying. He’s late in his career. He gave us some good minutes and hit some shots. Justin Hill has been there consistently all year,” White said. ”Jaxon Etter has been consistently leading all year. I would say those are our two guys that, from a leadership accountability standpoint, Jaxon and Justin have never had bad days. Both of them have had good days again today. Hopefully, some of these other guys can finish strong as well.”
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|PPG/RPG
|
Terry Roberts
|
Senior
|
6-3/180
|
13.4/3.7
|
Kario Oquendo
|
Junior
|
6-4/220
|
12.9/2.8
|
Jusaun Holt
|
Junior
|
6-7/190
|
3.3/3.2
|
MA Moncrieffe
|
Junior
|
6-8/215
|
5.8/5.3
|
Braelen Bridges
|
Fifth Year
|
6-11/245
|
8.4/4.9
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|PPG/RPG
|
Myreon Jones
|
Graduate
|
6-3/177
|
5.0/3.0
|
Will Richard
|
Sophomore
|
6-4/206
|
10.0/4.6
|
Kyle Lofton
|
Graduate
|
6-3/188
|
9.0/3.0
|
Riley Kugel
|
Freshman
|
6-5/207
|
9.0/2.6
|
Jason Jitoboh
|
Senior
|
6-11/300
|
2.8/1.4
This and that
• Georgia is 14-0 this season when holding its opponents to 70 or fewer points, including a 5-0 mark in SEC play.
• All 12 Dogs who have logged playing time this season are averaging double-digit minutes per game.
• Seven different Dogs have made double-digit 3s this season, the most since eight did so in 1997-98.
• Georgia's assist-to-TO ratio is up by +.26 since Thanksgiving, the best improvement by an SEC team during that span.
• Georgia’s Brandon Klatsky and Florida’s Alex Klatsky are brothers. Brandon is in his freshman season with the Bulldogs and is yet to see action in a regular-season contest. Alex is a redshirt junior with the Gators and has logged playing time in 16 contests during his career. He scored his first points for Florida with a 3-pointer in the regular-season opener against Stony Brook.
• Justin Hill has upped his offensive contributions considerably over Georgia’s last seven outings. He is the Bulldogs’ leading scorer during that span at 14.2 ppg. The junior from Houston scored in double figures in six of the Bulldogs’ last seven contests and had nine points in the other outing. That came after hitting double digits just five times in the first 22 games.
Scouting the Gators
Florida arrives in Athens at 14-15 overall and 7-9 in SEC play. The Gators were 5-3 in the league before dropping six of their last seven outings.
Florida is adjusting to the loss of Colin Castleton, the Gator’s leading scorer (16.0 ppg), rebounder (7.7 rpg), and shot blocker (3.0 bpg). He suffered a season-ending hand injury in Florida’s Feb. 15 victory over Ole Miss.
Four Gators are averaging between 8.9-10.0 points per game. Will Richard leads that quartet at 10.0 ppg, followed by Kyle Lofton and Riley Kugel both at 9.0 ppg and Kowacie Reeves at 8.9 pgg. Kugel is averaging 20.3 ppg over Florida’s last three games since Castleton’s injury.