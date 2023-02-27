As Mike White continues to develop the culture he desires for his Georgia basketball program, there are areas of improvement that he still needs to see.

In last Saturday’s game against Missouri, what was a one-point halftime lead quickly turned into a meltdown, qualifying as one of the Bulldogs’ more disappointing efforts of the year.

Heading into Tuesday night’s home finale against Florida (7 p.m., SEC Network), that’s an area White says has to change, not just with what’s left of Georgia’s season, but heading into next year as well.

“We played a good 20 minutes and early second half, they make a run, and we just became disconnected. That’s a cultural issue. That’s an issue that we have got to do a better job of handling,” White said. “Whether you make shots or miss shots, screw up a defensive assignment or your details aren’t on point, we have to keep pulling in the same direction and staying connected through adversity.”

With blowout losses at Alabama and Arkansas still fresh on the minds of players, their psyche appears to have taken a hit.

At times, the effort has waned. So, what does White do?

“You keep swinging for the fences to have the very best culture that you can have, and we have had a very good culture for the most part. But sometimes stuff like that creeps in. The best teams in our league probably, to a certain extent, have a very, very good culture,” White said. “There are also other factors in terms of success, offensive and defensive efficiencies, experience, talent and all those things. But we have got to get back to playing at that level of connectivity that we had before that road trip.”

Despite three straight defeats, there is still something for the Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10) to play for.

With a victory over Florida, Georgia would give itself a chance to finish out of the bottom four in the conference standings and avoid playing in Wednesday’s first round of the SEC Tournament.

Perhaps more importantly, a win for the Bulldogs would give the Bulldogs a 14-3 home record at Stegeman Coliseum, tying them for the most regular season victories in 60 seasons playing in the arena.

“We have a good culture. It needs to be elite, and at times, it has been this year, where we’ve gotten punched and responded, punched again and responded again,” White said. “We ground out some victories against NCAA Tournament teams. We took a step back the other day. Missouri, part of the reason they’re probably going to be an NCAA Tournament team, is how connected they are, and when it got tough early in the second half, on the road.

"They were a little bit more connected than we were at home, which is concerning and disappointing. But you move forward and try to be a little bit more connected tomorrow night.”

White singled out several players doing their best to make sure the team at least attempted to finish strong.

Those cited include Braelen Bridges, Mardrez McBride, Jaxon Etter, and Justin Hill.

“Part of the disconnect the other day, in-game, [Bridges] was a little frustrated and voiced his opinion, which he should as a 23-year old, fifth-year senior,” White said. “He’s trying to lead a little bit here down the stretch. We had a guy or two that didn’t respond the right way to that, but I’m proud of him because it’s the bottom of the ninth, and he cares. He’s trying to hold a couple of teammates accountable and that’s what it’s all about.”

As for McBride, Etter, and Hill:

“I would say Mardrez is trying. He’s late in his career. He gave us some good minutes and hit some shots. Justin Hill has been there consistently all year,” White said. ”Jaxon Etter has been consistently leading all year. I would say those are our two guys that, from a leadership accountability standpoint, Jaxon and Justin have never had bad days. Both of them have had good days again today. Hopefully, some of these other guys can finish strong as well.”