After seeing his team’s collapse in the second half Tuesday night against Kentucky, head coach Tom Crean suggested that changes might be in store for his Bulldogs looking ahead to Saturday’s game against Florida.

So, will it?

Crean wasn’t available for comment Friday following the death of his mother Marjorie, but according to assistant coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, further evaluation has indeed taken place, although he gave no indication of any on-court changes that could possibly be made.

“We’ve just been trying to get better as team. Anytime after you have a drop-of like we did against Kentucky you want to go back and assess your team,” Abdur-Rahim said. “You try to go back and get guys better, try to get them to focus on what they do well, practicing and work on the things that we do, then when we get to the game, let’s make sure that we do those things.”

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs (9-7, 1-3), that’s so far been easier said than done.

Although Georgia’s three leagues losses have each been against teams (Tennessee, Auburn and Kentucky) ranked in the Top 25, the Bulldogs’ lack of a perimeter game hasn’t helped their cause.

After converting just 1 of 20 three-point attempts in their loss to Tennessee, Georgia followed that up with a 11-for-29 effort against Auburn and a 4-for-27 effort in Tuesday’s loss to Kentucky. The Bulldogs enter their game against the Gators (9-7) ranked 12th in the SEC in three-point shooting, converting just .316 percent of their attempts.

Abdur-Rahim was asked if confidence was an issue.

“I don’t think there’s any confidence issues. We have a pretty hard-working team. I just think it’s one of those things when you’re trying to, you’re building your program, what you’re trying to instill in guys, to trust what we do. From that standpoint when you get into the game, in big games, sometimes you can lose sight and we did that (against Kentucky),” he said. “We talked about the other day just about our ability to shoot the ball, what we work on. We very rarely work on shooting threes off the bounce and we took maybe 13 threes of the bounce the other night that we don’t work on. So, we’ve just got to get our guys back to doing what they do and doing it the right way.”

However, Georgia’s issues thus far go deeper than the team’s ability to be a consistent threat from beyond the three-point line.

The team’s lack of a true point guard also continues to be a problem. The Bulldogs don’t feature a single player to in the Top 10 in steals or assists. Georgia currently ranks 262nd out of 351 Division I teams in assist-turnover ratio at 0.9 after ranking 246th and 227th the previous two years.

Until Crean can recruit the kind of point guard he needs to effectively run his team’s offense, the Bulldogs will have to work around the fact that they don’t.

Hopefully, next year, that will change.

“We’ll find some guys in this state that want to come and dip their toe in the water and say ‘You know what, I can do great things here,” Crean said Tuesday night. “We’ll get this thing build to the point where they’ll know they don’t have to go anywhere else to do it.”

According to Rivals.com basketball analyst Dan McDonald, Anthony Edwards and Harlon Beverly are a pair of instate point guards that Crean and the Bulldogs have their eyes on.

Devion Smith is a 2020 target Crean would love to corral.

In the meantime, the Bulldogs will have to make due.

“It’s like being a parent. You can believe in your kid as much as you want to believe but they at some point have to find that belief in themselves, so it’s really about the work you put in. I’ve been doing this about 13 years and the one things Coach Crean does an unbelievable job of is individual development within practice,” Abdur-Rahim said. “When you’re young, you’re counting on two sophomores to be really good for you every night and they have to be, their confidence is growing every night that they work but at the same time, too, they have to see the work as the confidence. When I was a player all I could think about was the time I put in the gym, how hard I worked on my game; that’s where the confidence comes from. Even if I’m having a bad game, I just tell myself I’ve worked too hard not to play well and that’s what we’re trying to help these guys understand.”

NOTES: Crean is expected to be on the court coaching the Bulldogs on Saturday, despite the death of his mother, who has been ill for some time.

According to Abdur-Rahim, staff and players alike have tried to lend as much assistant and comfort as they can.

“That’s a difficult question because it is a pretty matter. I know we put a statement out but it is a pretty private matter. The thing I will say is that Tom Crean is a really strong person,” Abdur-Rahim said. “Obviously, his faith is very important to him but just watching him over the past week or so you realize just how strong of a person he is because he’s still been able to come to practice dealing with what he’s been dealing with and give our guys and our staff 100 percent effort.”

Funeral arrangements for Marjorie Crean have not yet been announced.

“I think he’s one of the best leaders out there. I’m sure it’s been difficult for him. How he’s done it I couldn’t answer that for you but as a staff, we’ve tried to pick up in areas, whether it’ making sure our guys are prepared to go out there every day, not only in practice but the games. We’ll continue to do that and our guys have responded well, that’s what family does,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We’re building our program, we’re building our family so when you go through things like this it only makes you closer.”