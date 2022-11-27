As Georgia prepares for Sunday’s game against visiting East Tennessee State, there are two areas Mike White is focused on: figuring out a way to get his Bulldogs to put two halves together, and precisely how big his team’s rotation needs to be.

“How big is our rotation going to be? I'm not sure. But whether we settle in on seven or 11, we have to accept some roles,” White said. “As a staff, we've got to continue to define roles, but we've got to (get them to) accept them as well; not in terms of a role that I've benefited most from, but a role that we benefit most from.”

White and his staff have spent the first six games trying to figure that out.

So far, everyone’s been getting a chance.

Of the 11 players to see action, six have seen a minimum of 20.2 minutes per game, with the remaining five seeing anywhere from 12 to 17.

“It’s going to take time, you know, to define our roles,” Oklahoma State transfer M.A. Moncrieffe said. “But everyone gets along pretty well, we’ve got a good relationship with the staff so I don’t think that will be any trouble.”

White’s not anticipating any problems, either.

But for his Bulldogs, who have shown flashes of figuring things out six games into the season, some answers have to be found as far as who will be leaned on the most.

“A lot of this is trial and error, communicating with our guys, honestly and consistently. Preaching if we win, we all win, right?” White said. “Everyone in college basketball, for the most part, wants a larger role. The guys that aren’t starting, want to start and the guys that are starting want to lead us in scoring. We've got some guys that I think first and foremost care about Georgia winning."

Other lessons also need to be learned.

Against St. Joseph’s and UAB, the Bulldogs put together what were arguably their best two defensive halves of the year.

In fact, White said Georgia’s first-half effort against St. Joseph’s not only qualified as the most impressive half but was also the best of any workout since preseason practice began.

Unfortunately, carrying those efforts over to the second half has been a problem.

Although the Bulldogs recovered in time to beat St. Joseph’s, Georgia was not able to survive a couple of runs by the Blazers and lost by 15 after leading by a point at the half.

“This team is struggling with emotions, with poise, competitive character, like what do we do when the other team goes on a 7-0 run? To this point, we haven't handled those runs very well,” White said. “We get a little emotional. (Players are like) 'I’ve got to put the team on my back' and go make a play that you don't practice, which leads to a bad shot potentially. A lot of times a ‘pick six,’ you know, put my head down and try to make something happen out of nothing. It’s just bad decisions. A little bit emotional with referee calls. You know, we've got to grow up. We've got to understand what it takes to win."