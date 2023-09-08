Preview: Ball State at No. 1 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, noon
RECORDS: Ball State 0-1, Georgia 1-0
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockey).
DAWG WALK: 9:45 a.m.
Players To Watch
Georgia: QB Carson Beck, RB Kendall Milton, RB Daijun Edwards, TE Brock Bowers, WR Dominic Lovett, LT Earnest Greene III, RT Amarius Mims, C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, NT Nazir Stackhouse, DE Mykel Williams, LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, OLB Chaz Chambliss, S Malaki Starks, CB Kamari Lassiter.
Ball State: QB Layne Hatcher, QB Kadin Semonza, RB Marquez Cooper, WR Ty Robinson, LT Corey Stewart, DE Travion Woodard, NT Kyron Mims, OLB Sidney Houston Jr., CB Tyler Potts.
Saturday's Game
This was supposed to be the weekend that Georgia traveled to Oklahoma for a highly anticipated game against the Sooners. However, that game went by the wayside when the SEC pulled the plug due to Oklahoma and Texas joining the league a year early in 2024. Thus, Georgia was unable to complete what would have been a home-and-home series due for completion in 2031.
While the fact Ball State will be the replacement may qualify as a letdown for many Bulldog fans, truthfully, having another game for sharpening purposes before next week’s SEC opener against South Carolina is probably not a bad idea.
There are areas of offense the Bulldogs will look to improve from last week, despite scoring 41 points and rolling up 559 total yards. Ditto for the defense, which will look to create more havoc and force more turnovers than it did in the opener against UT-Martin.
The MAC Cardinals are a better team than the aforementioned Skyhawks, as Ball State only trailed Kentucky 10-7 at halftime before the Wildcats rolled 44-14.
Ball State used a couple of quarterbacks in that game: Lane Hatcher and Kadin Semonza, with Colorado transfer Ty Robinson leading the way in receptions with five for 90 yards.
Meanwhile, running back Marquez Cooper is no stranger to the Bulldogs after he ran for 90 yards against Georgia last year as a member of the backfield at Kent State.
Defensively, the Cardinals actually held Kentucky to just three offensive touchdowns, forcing three field goals with two touchdowns, scoring on a 69-yard fumble return and a 99-yard kickoff return.
Although the final stats were certainly impressive, Georgia will look to have a faster start against the Cardinals than it did last week against UT-Martin, when the Bulldogs managed just 17 first-half points before rolling 48-7.
Three Keys For Georgia
Start quicker offensively: Georgia fans were perturbed when the Bulldogs did not start off the game as efficiently as many thought that they would. Although Kirby Smart did not seem too concerned when speaking about the offense this week, there’s little doubt a faster offensive start would be welcome against the Cardinals.
Create more havoc: Georgia only recorded one sack and caused one turnover (Kyron Jones 26-yard Pick 6). Per Smart, UT-Martin averaged only 2.1 seconds getting the ball to its receivers, which made it tougher on defenders to get to the ball. Nevertheless, the Bulldogs did not reach their havoc goal and will look to change that on Saturday.
Start tying up loose ends: There’s a lot about football that the average fan does not see by watching the game: little mistakes with alignment, tackling angles, blocking schemes, etc., that can mean the difference in a play being successful or not. Cleaning those types of things up will be a focus against Ball State.
Injury Update
RB Branson Robinson (ruptured patella tendon) – Robinson is out for the year.
WR Ladd McConkey (back) – Doubtful
TE Lawson Luckie (ankle) – Out
WR Jackson Meeks (foot) – Doubtful
LB Raylen Wilson (knee) – Questionable
DB David Daniel-Sisavanh (turf toe) – Questionable
WR De’Nylon Morrissette (groin) – Questionable
DB Chris Peal (turf toe) – Questionable
OL Austin Blaske (knee) – Out
Ball State Notes
…Ball State is expected to be without tight end Tanner Koziol and starting middle linebacker Clayton Coll due to injury. Koziol is a preseason All-MAC selection, while Coll is a team captain and considered the leader of the defense.
…Saturday’s game marks the first-ever between Georgia and Ball State.
…Ball State quarterback Lane Hatcher enters the game ranked sixth among active career passers with 10,116 yards and third with 84 touchdowns. Ironically, Hatcher made his collegiate debut against Georgia, in 2019 while a member of Arkansas State, completing 3 of 5 passes for 53 yards.
…The Cardinals brought in 14 players from the NCAA Transfer Portal, including nine graduates.
…The wife of Ball State head coach Mike Neu (Charmin) is actually a native of Lincolnton and was a Georgia fan growing up.
Prediction
Beauty is in the eye of the holder, and for some, last week’s 48-7 win over UT-Martin left a little to be desired. Personally, I’m not sure why. By the end of the day, Georgia’s offensive numbers (41 points and 559 yards) were about what one would have expected. Granted, there were some mistakes, which are typical in season openers. But suggesting that Georgia’s offense is heading toward some sort of catastrophic demise is a bit early, don’t you think? Regardless of which side of the fence you happen to fall on that subject, expect to see some improvement against the Cardinals. Prediction: Georgia 44, Ball State 10.