This was supposed to be the weekend that Georgia traveled to Oklahoma for a highly anticipated game against the Sooners. However, that game went by the wayside when the SEC pulled the plug due to Oklahoma and Texas joining the league a year early in 2024. Thus, Georgia was unable to complete what would have been a home-and-home series due for completion in 2031.

While the fact Ball State will be the replacement may qualify as a letdown for many Bulldog fans, truthfully, having another game for sharpening purposes before next week’s SEC opener against South Carolina is probably not a bad idea.

There are areas of offense the Bulldogs will look to improve from last week, despite scoring 41 points and rolling up 559 total yards. Ditto for the defense, which will look to create more havoc and force more turnovers than it did in the opener against UT-Martin.

The MAC Cardinals are a better team than the aforementioned Skyhawks, as Ball State only trailed Kentucky 10-7 at halftime before the Wildcats rolled 44-14.

Ball State used a couple of quarterbacks in that game: Lane Hatcher and Kadin Semonza, with Colorado transfer Ty Robinson leading the way in receptions with five for 90 yards.

Meanwhile, running back Marquez Cooper is no stranger to the Bulldogs after he ran for 90 yards against Georgia last year as a member of the backfield at Kent State.

Defensively, the Cardinals actually held Kentucky to just three offensive touchdowns, forcing three field goals with two touchdowns, scoring on a 69-yard fumble return and a 99-yard kickoff return.

Although the final stats were certainly impressive, Georgia will look to have a faster start against the Cardinals than it did last week against UT-Martin, when the Bulldogs managed just 17 first-half points before rolling 48-7.