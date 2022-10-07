WHERE: Sanford Stadium WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia (5-0, 2-0); Auburn (3-2, 1-1) TV/RADIO: CBS (Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley). Sirius XM (81)



Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs take on Auburn for the 126th time Saturday. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

The Game

It’s the 126th meeting of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry, as Georgia entertains Auburn Saturday afternoon. Yes, the Bulldogs are 5-0, but many are uneasy about the rest of the season. The reason: Georgia struggled at Missouri before coming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 26-22. Meanwhile, Auburn fell victim to a comeback of its own against LSU, after LSU erased a 17-0 deficit to win 21-17. It’s been an interesting season on the Plains as the seat under head coach Brian Harsin is one of the hottest in the country, and a loss to the Bulldogs could be the final straw. For Georgia, the game is an opportunity to get back to playing the level of football it did in the opener against Oregon and later at South Carolina. Doing so would certainly help the feelings of the fan base. We’ll see what happens.

Injury Update

DT Jalen Carter (knee, out) LB Smael Mondon (ankle, questionable) LB/DB Darris Smith (undisclosed, questionable) WR AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)



Players to Watch

Offense QB Stetson Bennett—Has completed 116 of 167 passes for 1,536 yards and five touchdowns. He has also rushed 18 times for 42 yards and four scores. RB Kenny McIntosh—Leads Georgia in receptions with 22 catches for 237 yards. Suffered a quad bruise two weeks ago, but Kirby Smart said he is feeling much better this week. RB Kendall Milton—Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 44 carries for 271 yards and four touchdowns. TE Brock Bowers—The super-soph continues to amaze. He enters play Saturday with 20 catches for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He has also rushed three time for 82 yards and three scores. TE Darnell Washington—A devastating blocker, Washington has 10 catches for 184 yards, but is looking for his first touchdown. WR Ladd McConkey—Hopes to repeat last year’s big game at Auburn. He has 20 receptions for 266 yards and one score.. LT Broderick Jones—Finally reaching his potential, but needs to be more consistent than he was last week at Missouri. RT Warren McClendon—Underrated by some, many believe McClendon is the best offensive lineman on the team, although last week’s game at Missouri was not one of his better days. C Sedrick Van Pran—The quarterback of the offensive line is becoming one of the best at the position in the SEC, although he’s coming off a difficult game against Missouri. Defense DE Tramel Walthour—Has started the past three games at defensive end ahead of Mykell Williams. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson—Anchors the defense at middle linebacker with a team-high 23 tackles. LB Smael Mondon—Third on the team with 22 tackles, but questionable after suffering an ankle injury at Missouri.. OLB Nolan Smith—Has 10 tackles, and tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (4) and sacks (2). CB Kelee Ringo—Sophomore cornerback has a key penalty last week at Missouri, but is still Georgia’s best cover man in the secondary. CB Kamari Lassiter—Has had some questionable moments but continues to play with a ton of effort, and is still a main cog at corner opposite Ringo. S Christopher Smith—Veteran is the eyes and ears of the secondary. He had a misplay against Missouri that allowed an easy touchdown, but is still a key piece at safety. S Malaki Starks—The true freshman is second on the team with 24 tackles, and tied with Christopher Smith for the team lead in interceptions with two.

Three keys for Georgia

Keep offensive line in sync: We’ll preface this by saying this was not a good day for the offensive line, at least for the first 45 minutes. Center Sedrick Van Pran said as much after the game. It just wasn’t clicking. Head coach Kirby Smart also acknowledged Monday that there needs to be a better job of making good in-game decisions that will put the Bulldogs in a position to be more successful. Although it was unclear if Smart was speaking specifically about the offensive line, he might as well have been. It appeared that the Bulldogs made some formation adjustments with more counters and inside zone runs for their final three drives, which resulted in the team scoring back-to-back touchdowns and ultimately running out the clock to secure Saturday’s win. Breaking it down even further, Georgia’s final three possessions—all in the fourth quarter— resulted in 25 plays for 186 yards, with no penalties and just two plays for losses of 1 yard each. One of those losses was when Stetson Bennett knelt down on the final play. Yes, there’s plenty of improvement each individual on the offensive line can make. But it’s also up to the coaches to do a better and quicker job of identifying what works and what doesn’t, and putting the players in their best position to be successful. That’s the challenge Saturday against Auburn. Stop turning the ball over: Simple but true. Last year, the Bulldogs fumbled 15 times, losing just five. Five games into 2022, Georgia has fumbled six times, losing four, including two each in its past two games. Nothing kills momentum more than turnovers. It’s not as if coaches don’t preach this to the players. Smart runs strip drills every single day in practice. There just needs to be more attention to detail in games. Georgia has been lucky so far that these type of mistakes haven’t cost the Bulldogs a game. Improve tackling; make better defensive reads: This has been a bit of an issue for the past two games. We certainly saw some whiffs the other day, along with players just making questionable defensive reads. Whatever the reason, there are areas that need to improve. Busts are going to happen. There’s rarely such a thing as a perfect game defensively, but playing with stronger fundamentals and doing a better job of wrapping up ball carriers will go a long way. Georgia has a tough task on Saturday in Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, who is certainly capable of breaking tackles.

Scouting Auburn

… Running back Tank Bigsby leads Auburn in rushing with 69 carries for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Bigsby is the 19th player in Auburn history to rush for over 2,000 career yards. … Quarterback Robby Ashford is the Tigers’ second-leading rusher with 50 carries for 223 yards, and has completed 46 of 85 passes for 709 yards and three touchdowns. He has also thrown three interceptions. … Samuel Shenker is second in career catches by an Auburn tight end with 60, and is fourth in career tight end receiving yards with 718. … Defensive end Derrick Hall earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after tallying three tackles for loss, two sacks, and six tackles in Auburn’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri. …Auburn’s 99-yard drive last week at LSU was the school’s first since going 99 against the Tigers in 2020. … Auburn currently has the longest FBS streak of games (171) without having a punt blocked. The last blocked punt against the Tigers was 2009 against Mississippi State.

