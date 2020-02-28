Preview: Arkansas at Georgia: Maturity starting to show
WHERE: Stegeman Coliseum
WHEN: Saturday 6 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 14-14, 4-11; Arkansas 18-10, 6-9
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Debbie Antonelli); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie).
Although the record may not indicate it, freshman guard Sahvir Wheeler feels he and the rest of the Georgia basketball team are maturing before our very eyes.
Take the Bulldogs’ two recent games at Vanderbilt and South Carolina, for example.
Playing and finding success on the road in the SEC isn’t easy, but in both of those contests, Wheeler and his teammates found ways to answer surges by their opponent in ways they weren’t doing earlier in the year.
As a result, the Bulldogs were able to beat Vanderbilt on a last-second 40-footer by Tyree Crump, before taking South Carolina to overtime last Wednesday only to fall, 94-90.
“We’ve had the experience when we were the ones making the run, and we’ve had the experience of people making runs on us,” Wheeler said before practice Friday. “When we’re this deep in the season, everyone is maturing, we’ve been through some stuff now. The young guys feel like we’re no longer freshmen, and the other guys, they’re teaching us as we’re going. We’re just finally piecing this together and telling ourselves, hey, we can make some runs and win some games.”
The Bulldogs (14-14, 4-11) came very close to avenging what was arguably their most humbling defeat of the season almost three weeks ago, against the same South Carolina team in Athens.
But unlike that game, when Georgia had no answers, this time the Bulldogs did.
Even after the Gamecocks seemed on the verge of putting Wednesday’s contest away with runs of 7-0 and 8-0, each time Georgia responded to reclaim the lead.
“The bottom line is, we’re doing better things. The other night was a tough game to swallow, it really was. Like I said the other night, they deserved to win, and so did we,” head coach Tom Crean said. “We played hard enough to win, in a tough environment. But we have to move right on from that and get after this. That’s part of that maturity process, too—don’t dwell in the moment, move onto the next thing as quick as you can, whether it’s the next possession or the next game.”
Learning not to panic has been an important key.
“Basketball is all about runs; it’s all about momentum. If you can stop the run, you can grab the momentum,” Crump said. “You can’t panic in a situation when the other team goes on a run, because you can do the same thing.”
Wheeler said that’s a fact the entire team will keep in the back of its collective mind as they close out the regular season, beginning with Saturday’s game in Arkansas before finishing with Wednesday’s regular-season finale against Florida and the Saturday’s final regular-season game at LSU.
“It’s done a lot for our confidence,” Wheeler said. “I know our record doesn’t say it, but SEC Tournament time, when the time comes, we’re going to be a helluva team to deal with.”
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Stats
|
Jordan Davis
|
Senior
|
6-5/195
|
6.2 ppg/3.7 rpg
|
Anthony Edwards
|
Freshman
|
6-5/225
|
19.5 ppg/5.4 rpg
|
Toumani Camara
|
Freshman
|
6-8/220
|
6.6 ppg/4.4 rpg
|
Rayshaun Hammonds
|
Junior
|
6-9/225
|
12/4 ppg/7.1 rpg
|
Sahvir Wheeler
|
Freshman
|
5-8/180
|
8.8 ppg/2.4 rpg
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|Stats
|
Isaiah Joe
|
Sophomore
|
6-5/176
|
16.5 ppg/4.2 rpg
|
Adrio Bailey
|
Junior
|
6-6/222
|
6.9 ppg/4.5 rpg
|
Mason Jones
|
Junior
|
6-5/200
|
21.1 ppg/5.8 rpg
|
Ethan Henderson
|
Sophomore
|
6-8/210
|
1.3 ppg/2.0 rpg
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
Graduate
|
6-3/175
|
14.1 ppg/4.8 rpg.
Game Notes
• Anthony Edwards’ 547 points is the third-most ever by a UGA freshman and is only four points away from the current No. 2 tally, 515 by Jumaine Jones.
• Sahvir Wheeler’s 121 assists represent the second-most ever by a UGA freshman. He is 12 passes-to-baskets shy of Litterial Green’s UGA freshman record.
• Toumani Camara scored in double figures once in UGA’s first 16 games, but has reached double digits six times in the last eight outings.
• The Bulldogs have drawn 144,047 total fans for their 15 home games to date. That’s 4,653 shy of the program’s total attendance record of 147,800 fans a year ago. Considering the Arkansas contest and next Wednesday’s home date with Florida are already sold out, a new total attendance record is likely to top the existing mark by a significant margin.
• In addition, Georgia has drawn nine crowds of 10,000-fans this season. That ties the 2002-03 campaign for the most five-digit attendance tallies in school history. That record seems to have a short self-life remaining as well.
• Georgia is 14-14 overall this season, including an impressive a 11-4 mark in home outings. The Bulldogs are averaging 79.9 points per game at Stegeman Coliseum and own a +9.8 scoring margin in home dates.
Prediction
Anthony Dasher
Georgia is coming off an emotional overtime loss Saturday at South Carolina, a contest in which the Bulldogs could easily have won.
For as bad as Georgia has played for much of the SEC schedule, the Bulldogs are at least starting to play with more maturity, and they have been performing better at home. Prediction: Georgia 82, Arkansas 80.