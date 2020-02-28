Although the record may not indicate it, freshman guard Sahvir Wheeler feels he and the rest of the Georgia basketball team are maturing before our very eyes.

Take the Bulldogs’ two recent games at Vanderbilt and South Carolina, for example.

Playing and finding success on the road in the SEC isn’t easy, but in both of those contests, Wheeler and his teammates found ways to answer surges by their opponent in ways they weren’t doing earlier in the year.

As a result, the Bulldogs were able to beat Vanderbilt on a last-second 40-footer by Tyree Crump, before taking South Carolina to overtime last Wednesday only to fall, 94-90.

“We’ve had the experience when we were the ones making the run, and we’ve had the experience of people making runs on us,” Wheeler said before practice Friday. “When we’re this deep in the season, everyone is maturing, we’ve been through some stuff now. The young guys feel like we’re no longer freshmen, and the other guys, they’re teaching us as we’re going. We’re just finally piecing this together and telling ourselves, hey, we can make some runs and win some games.”

The Bulldogs (14-14, 4-11) came very close to avenging what was arguably their most humbling defeat of the season almost three weeks ago, against the same South Carolina team in Athens.

But unlike that game, when Georgia had no answers, this time the Bulldogs did.

Even after the Gamecocks seemed on the verge of putting Wednesday’s contest away with runs of 7-0 and 8-0, each time Georgia responded to reclaim the lead.

“The bottom line is, we’re doing better things. The other night was a tough game to swallow, it really was. Like I said the other night, they deserved to win, and so did we,” head coach Tom Crean said. “We played hard enough to win, in a tough environment. But we have to move right on from that and get after this. That’s part of that maturity process, too—don’t dwell in the moment, move onto the next thing as quick as you can, whether it’s the next possession or the next game.”

Learning not to panic has been an important key.

“Basketball is all about runs; it’s all about momentum. If you can stop the run, you can grab the momentum,” Crump said. “You can’t panic in a situation when the other team goes on a run, because you can do the same thing.”

Wheeler said that’s a fact the entire team will keep in the back of its collective mind as they close out the regular season, beginning with Saturday’s game in Arkansas before finishing with Wednesday’s regular-season finale against Florida and the Saturday’s final regular-season game at LSU.

“It’s done a lot for our confidence,” Wheeler said. “I know our record doesn’t say it, but SEC Tournament time, when the time comes, we’re going to be a helluva team to deal with.”